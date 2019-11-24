Week 12 Fantasy Blog

Week 12 is in full swing with 9 1 PM games to keep you busy! Stay tuned here for the biggest plays, injury news and more!

(2:44 PM) Mitch Trubisky finds Allen Robinson for 32-yard receiving touchdown.

(2:39 PM) Josh Allen hits Cole Beasley for an 18-yard touchdown.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Sam Darnold finds Braxton Berrios for a 69-yard reception. He sets up the score beautifully - Sam Darnold to the freshly extended Ryan Griffin for the one-yard touchdown.

(2:32 PM) Christian McCaffrey comes up with the nine-yard reception to set up the touchdown for... Christian McCaffrey. It's too easy.

INJURY UPDATE: D.J. Moore appears injured as the Panthers go for two, grabbing at his left shoulder and arm. The attempt is unsuccessful.

(2:24 PM) Chris Godwin comes up with another big catch. A 26-yard reception to set up the one-yard touchdown from Jameis Winston to... Vita Vea? Winston's totaled 235 yards, 3 TDs and 2 interceptions prior to halftime.

(2:21 PM) The return of Kareem Hunt. Six-yard rushing touchdown. This is his first touchdown since returning from his eight-game suspension.

(2:06 PM) Tyler Boyd comes up with the score! The 15-yard score to brings his first-half line to 3/68/1.

(2:01 PM) Jameis Winston finds Chris Godwin AGAIN for a 1-yard touchdown. Our second double touchdown performance of the day.

Tyler Boyd came up with a MONSTER one-handed catch for 47 yards.

(1:54 PM) Daniel Jones to... Kaden Smith? For the score!

Baker Mayfield finds Jarvis Landry for the touchdown... again. It's Baker's third on the day and Landry's second. The Miami defense again saves our fantasy teams.

(1:47 PM) Sam Darnold rushes for a four-yard touchdown. Jets lead 10-3.

(1:42 PM) Quadree Ollison rushes for a 1-yard touchdown. This is his second consecutive game with a score.

Story continues

(1:38 PM) SCORING TIME! Redskins with the punt return touchdown!

35-yard receiving touchdown, Baker Mayfield to Odell Beckham Jr.

Kyle Allen to D.J. Moore. for a 51-yard receiving touchdown.

(1:35 PM) Drew Brees finds Tre'Quan Smith for a 13-yard score.

Matt Ryan to Julio Jones for a 31-yard reception.

(1:26 PM) Jameis Winston hits Chris Godwin for a 71-YARD TOUCHDOWN.

(1:25 PM) Russell Wilson finds Malik Turner deep for a 33-yard touchdown.

(1:13 PM) REVENGE GAME! Jarvis Landry is the first to put points the board in Cleveland. Seven-yard touchdown.

(1:08 PM) It's the first touchdown of the day - Latavius Murray with the 26-yard touchdown run. SCORE!

(12:51 PM) Notable inactives: Jordan Howard, Alshon Jeffrey, Nelson Acholor, Marshon Lattimore, JuJu Smith-Schuster, James Conner, Jadeveon Clowney.

Notable Actives: Adrian Peterson, Auden Tate, TJ Hockenson.