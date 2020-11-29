Week 12 Fantasy Blog

Lauren Carpenter
It's Week 12 and we are looking at a strange week of football. As of now, the Ravens-Steelers game is still scheduled to be played on Tuesday, 12/1/20 at 5:00 pm EST despite all of the inactives due to COVID-19. Speaking of inactives, this week has the longest list of players out, including the entire QB room for the Broncos.

Follow along here to keep up with all the big plays, touchdowns, and turnovers during Sunday's matchups. Good luck in Week 12.

Inactives

Drew Lock, Brett Rypien, Blake Bortles, Jeff Driskel

Lamar Jackson, J.K. Dobbins, Mark Ingram, Mark Andrews

Jonathan Taylor

James Conner

Tua Tagovailoa

Brandon Aiyuk

Todd Gurley

Christian McCaffrey

Damien Harris

Julio Jones

Kalen Ballage

Jalen Richard

Adam Thielen

Irv Smith

1:00 PM EST Schedule

Raiders - Falcons

Chargers - Bills

Giants - Bengals

Titans - Colts

Panthers - Vikings

Cardinals - Patriots

Dolphins - Jets

Browns - Jaguars

Live updates beginning at 1:00 pm EST. See you soon!

