Week 12 early inactives

Every week we bring you all the inactives from the early games in one post, constantly updated with the latest information. Check back to see the full list as it becomes available 90 minutes ahead of the 1 p.m. ET kickoffs.

Buccaneers at Falcons

Buccaneers: QB Jameis Winston, DE Robert Ayers, OL Evan Smith, CB Vernon Hargreaves

Falcons: RB Devonta Freeman, OL Ty Sambrailo

Browns at Bengals

Browns: WR Sammie Coates

Bengals: LB Vincent Rey, S Shawn Williams, WR John Ross, CB KeiVarae Russell, RB Brian Hill, OL Alex Redmond, OL Christian Westerman

Titans at Colts

Titans: QB Brandon Weeden, WR Rishard Matthews, DB Kalan Reed, DB Curtis Riley, FB Jalston Fowler, OL Corey Levin, DL David King

Colts: DT Hassan Ridgeway, TE Darrell Daniels

Bills at Chiefs

Bills: T Cordy Glenn, G John Miller, RB Mike Tolbert, WR Kelvin Benjamin, CB Shareece Wright TE Logan Thomas T Conor McDermott

Chiefs: CB Darrelle Revis, LB Dee Ford, LB Terrance Smith, QB Tyler Bray, LB Ukeme Eligwe, OL Jordan Devey, OL Parker Ehinger

Dolphins at Patriots

Dolphins: QB Jay Cutler, G Jermon Bushrod, DL William Hayes, S Maurice Smith, CB Torry McTyer, WR Rashawn Scott, OL Isaac Asiata

Patriots: WR Chris Hogan, T Marcus Cannon, C David Andrews, ST Matthew Slater, RB Mike Gillislee, TE Martellus Bennett, CB Eric Rowe

Panthers at Jets

Panthers:

Jets:

Bears at Eagles

Bears:

Eagles: DL Beau Allen, T Will Beatty, TE Trey Burton, LB Daniel Ellerbe, WR Marcus Johnson, RB Wendell Smallwood, QB Nate Sudfeld