Week 12 early inactives
Every week we bring you all the inactives from the early games in one post, constantly updated with the latest information. Check back to see the full list as it becomes available 90 minutes ahead of the 1 p.m. ET kickoffs.
Buccaneers at Falcons
Buccaneers: QB Jameis Winston, DE Robert Ayers, OL Evan Smith, CB Vernon Hargreaves
Falcons: RB Devonta Freeman, OL Ty Sambrailo
Browns at Bengals
Browns: WR Sammie Coates
Bengals: LB Vincent Rey, S Shawn Williams, WR John Ross, CB KeiVarae Russell, RB Brian Hill, OL Alex Redmond, OL Christian Westerman
Titans at Colts
Titans: QB Brandon Weeden, WR Rishard Matthews, DB Kalan Reed, DB Curtis Riley, FB Jalston Fowler, OL Corey Levin, DL David King
Colts: DT Hassan Ridgeway, TE Darrell Daniels
Bills at Chiefs
Bills: T Cordy Glenn, G John Miller, RB Mike Tolbert, WR Kelvin Benjamin, CB Shareece Wright TE Logan Thomas T Conor McDermott
Chiefs: CB Darrelle Revis, LB Dee Ford, LB Terrance Smith, QB Tyler Bray, LB Ukeme Eligwe, OL Jordan Devey, OL Parker Ehinger
Dolphins at Patriots
Dolphins: QB Jay Cutler, G Jermon Bushrod, DL William Hayes, S Maurice Smith, CB Torry McTyer, WR Rashawn Scott, OL Isaac Asiata
Patriots: WR Chris Hogan, T Marcus Cannon, C David Andrews, ST Matthew Slater, RB Mike Gillislee, TE Martellus Bennett, CB Eric Rowe
Panthers at Jets
Panthers:
Jets:
Bears at Eagles
Bears:
Eagles: DL Beau Allen, T Will Beatty, TE Trey Burton, LB Daniel Ellerbe, WR Marcus Johnson, RB Wendell Smallwood, QB Nate Sudfeld