Week 12 Daily Fantasy Football cheatsheet: Banking on a Baltimore rookie

Week 12 of the 2018 Fantasy Football season is here, and our six experts have revealed who they would choose for their Yahoo Daily Fantasy lineups using a budget of $200. The ultimate goal: to build the perfect lineup.

All of our experts are in agreement that Gus Edwards is the Baltimore back to bank on in Week 12. They also expect good things from Jameis Winston and Saquon Barkley:

Week 11 Results:

Our experts put their Week 11 lineups to the test and Andy (@Andybehrens) was victorious! His winning score of 144.52 was paced by Drew Brees and Ezekiel Elliott. @YahooNoise himself, Brad Evans, followed in second place with 133.70 points thanks to a little help from T.Y. Hilton. Liz (@LizLoza_FF) – 110.70, Matt (@MattHarmon_BYB) – 106.98, Dalton (@daltondeldon) – 105.70, and Scott (@scott_pianowski) – 90.20, followed in places 3-through-6 respectively.

You can look back at their Week 11 optimal DFS lineups here.

