Week 12 CFB Breakout Performers

Derrik Klassen
·6 min read

Indiana QB Michael Penix Jr.

If you have been paying any attention to the Big Ten since its return, Indiana QB Michael Penix Jr. may not feel like a real breakout candidate. Not only did he make a small name for himself a year ago, but he has been solid through the first handful of games in 2020. Even despite being shaky in the opener against Penn State (before his heroic diving rushing touchdown, of course), Penix helped the Indiana Hoosiers get out to a 4-0 start with nine passing touchdowns to just three picks.

On Saturday, Penix nearly pulled off another upset, posting a much more impressive performance this time around. On 51 attempts, Penix completed 27 passes for 491 yards, five touchdowns, and one interception. Penix had yet to throw more than three scores in any game this season. Likewise, his previous high in yardage was 342 against Michigan, which is about 150 yards short of where he finished against the Buckeyes.

Even if Ohio State’s defense is not on the same level this year as it has been before, they are still a much more talented unit than Indiana’s offense. Ohio State also calls a heavy man coverage defense, which puts the onus on the quarterback to win with accuracy and aggression against tight coverages. Penix did let a few passes hit the dirt that should not have, but he was relentless in attacking Ohio State’s defense over the middle and down the field, which is exactly the kind of mentality an underdog needs to show if they want to stand up to a powerhouse like Ohio State.

Win or lose, Penix put up a performance to be proud of. Scoring five touchdowns against Ohio State as a sophomore on an underdog team is a hell of an accomplishment, even if he and his squad fell just a bit short in the end. If Penix can continue to build on this performance, he should solidify himself as one of the most dangerous in the Big Ten, especially once Justin Fields inevitably leaves this offseason.

Texas State QB Brady McBride

All but one QB in the country finished with fewer passing yards this week than Brady McBride. With 443 yards and a whopping five touchdowns through his 45 attempts, McBride was a near unstoppable force in the narrow shootout win over Arkansas State. And if McBride’s previous performances was any indication, there was no reason to believe he had this in him.

In no other game in his career had McBride thrown more than two touchdowns. In no other game had he thrown for more than 260 yards. In no other game had McBride held a QBR over 70.0 (well, at least for games in which he threw 15 or more passes). And yet, he cleared all of those marks with flying colors against Arkansas State.

It is always tough for a previously untested, or unsuccessful, quarterback to try to keep up in a shootout. The pace of the game is different and the quarterback can feel the weight of the game fall on their shoulders as passing becomes the only clear way to stay in the game. McBride, just a redshirt sophomore, handled the pressure well, though, and found enough throws all over the field to outgun a high-powered Arkansas State offense.

If this is just a blip on the radar for McBride, then so be it. But this was the kind of performance that suggests McBride has room to grow over his next couple years on campus and really become one of the better quarterbacks in the Group of Five. Whether or not he lives up to these highs again is to be seen, but this was as encouraging a performance as Texas State’s staff could have been looking for.

App State RB Camerun Peoples

Came-RUN Peoples, people. Having a breakout performance as a running back was just a matter of time. It’s literally in the man’s name.

A redshirt sophomore this season, Peoples had never taken more than 17 carries in a game. Likewise, he only had a single 100-yard game to his credit before this week, which was against Charlotte in this year’s opener. Peoples has certainly taken on a bigger role this year than either of the previous two seasons, but he still had yet to prove himself a lead back.

That changed against Coastal Carolina despite the loss. On 27 carries, which is more than he took in his first two seasons combined, Peoples earned 178 yards, putting him at just under seven yards a pop. He also slammed in a touchdown, one of just two that App State scored on the night.

Peoples was nearly as efficient on a per-play basis as Appalachian State’s passing game, but did so without the turnovers. The redshirt sophomore back never fumbled, yet App State QB Zac Thomas threw three picks on the day. Peoples’ efforts were certainly good enough for a win had Thomas not tossed all those picks. Alas, hopefully Peoples can convert this performance into some strong showings to round out the year as he grows into the lead back role for the Mountaineers over the next couple years.

Pitt WR D.J. Turner

As of late, Turner has been incredibly consistent ... in a weird and disappointing way. Though he had produced some solid games early in the season, Turner’s last four games featured exactly one reception each. None of those receptions went for more than 12 yards and one of them even lost a yard. None of them found the end zone, either — as if that really needed explaining. Turner had become an afterthought in the offense.

Turns out Turner was just saving up a ton of rollover miles and he decided to blow them all on Virginia Tech. Those rollover miles were well spent, too, as Pitt ended up taking down the Hokies in a 47-14 blowout. On the way to that blowout, Turner caught a whopping 15 passes for 184 yards and a touchdown.

Turner was definitely more of a Steady Eddy than an explosive threat down the field. There is still a ton of value in that, especially when you can still rip off one monster play to even things out a little, as Turner did with his 64-yarder.

2020 is Turner’s senior season and there aren’t many games left. Hopefully, this game was a sign that he can finish off strong and perhaps play himself into some NFL camp invites. Pitt still have Clemson, which could be a huge opportunity for Turner, and Georgia Tech on the schedule, in addition to a possible bowl game.

Latest Stories

  • Illinois pulls off the most awkwardly hilarious fake punt of the season

    Blake Hayes got an easy first down. It just took a while because of his circuitous route.

  • Gordon Hayward's wife, Robyn, reflects on time in Boston on Instagram

    Gordon Hayward's wife, Robyn, shared some thoughts about the family's time in Boston after hearing they're headed to Charlotte.

  • Five possible Warriors trade targets to help offset loss of Klay Thompson

    Some familiar names could be on the Warriors' radar to help fill the Klay Thompson void.

  • NBA free agency: How the Lakers' roster is taking shape

    A look at how the Lakers' roster is shaping up during the start of free agency.

  • Gordon Hayward's massive Hornets contract has NBA Twitter stunned

    NBA Twitter had some thoughts about Michael Jordan's Hornets shelling out $120 million for a 30-year-old Gordon Hayward.

  • 7 reasons the Saints starting Taysom Hill is taking the NFL by storm

    The New Orleans Saints are starting Taysom Hill at quarterback against the Atlanta Falcons instead of Jameis Winston in relief of Drew Brees.

  • FOX NFL Sunday cast knocked out of studio for Week 11

    Sunday’s pregame shows on FOX will look a lot different than usual. FOX has announced that the regular FOX NFL Sunday cast will not appear in studio tomorrow, “[i]n accordance with CDC guidance, Los Angeles County Department of Public Health safety guidelines — and out of an abundance of caution for our team — Sunday’s [more]

  • Rob Pelinka's ego not getting in the way of LeBron's team-building clout

    At James’ other stops, the men in charge used to bristle at the notion that the best player actually ran things, sometimes making moves without his blessing or even his outright wishes — perhaps out of resentment or traditional basketball norms.

  • Watch: Purdue loses to Minnesota on the worst pass interference call ever

    Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm was livid after his team lost to Minnesota on the worst pass interference call we've ever seen.

  • 3 teams that could make sense for John Wall trade

    With Washington Wizards point guard John Wall reportedly requesting a trade, here are the top three options we can suggest.

  • NFL Rumors: Joe Judge, ex-Patriots assistants have 'openly denigrated' Tom Brady's abilities

    Giants head coach Joe Judge and other Patriots assistants reportedly have "openly denigrated" the abilities of Tom Brady.

  • NBA free agency: How Montrezl Harrell joining Lakers affects Warriors

    The gap between the Warriors and Lakers might become a chasm with Los Angeles adding Harrell.

  • Rajon Rondo bids farewell to Lakers, agrees to Hawks deal

    Rajon Rondo took to Instagram on Saturday to thank the Lakers and their fans for supporting him in L.A. He's now heading to Atlanta on a two-year contract..

  • UFC 255 results: Valentina Shevchenko continues to dominate flyweight division

    UFC flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko passed a strong test from Jennifer Maia at UFC 255 on Saturday in Las Vegas. Though Maia was tough and pressed Shevchenko, the champion proved why she is considered one fo the top fighters on the planet. Shevchenko has been stellar during her UFC tenure. Though she lost one time – to Liz Carmouche – prior to stepping into the Octagon, the only fighter to whom she has lost under the UFC banner has been Amanda Nunes, who is widely regarded as one of the greatest fighters of all time. Shevchenko looked sharp with her hands early, but surprisingly clinched and tossed Maia to her back in the opening minute of the opening round. Maia did a good job of trying to tie up Shevchenko’s arms, but couldn’t stop the peppering punches and punishing elbows. She did, however, manage to escape with little damage. Shevchenko clinched and took Maia to the canvas as soon as round two opened, but the challenger immediately escaped to her feet and put Shevchenko up against the fence. Shevchenko tried to fight her way out, but Maia eventually put her on the canvas. Round two was a strong frame for Maia, who worked from inside Shevchenko’s half guard and full guard for the remainder fo the round, controlling position on the champion. Having spent much of the second frame on her back, Shevchenko went head hunting in round three. She landed a few sharp shots in the early moments of the frame before Maia briefly put her back to the fence.  Shevchenko escaped and went back to her sharp shooting, landing a head kick followed a short time later with a blistering punch combination. Having stung Maia, Shevchenko clinched and again dragged her to the canvas.  The champion went to work from half guard, but Maia used her jiu-jitsu skills to work the fight back to standing, and once again pinned Shevchenko to the fence.  In the final 10 seconds of round three, Shevchenko scored another takedown, likely doing enough to secure the round. Heading into the fourth frame, it appeared that Shevchenko was likely up 29-28 on the scorecards. Blood dripping from the noses of both women, Shevchenko stung early with a hard left hand to open the fourth round. Finding her distance, Shevchenko landed several more shots in the first two minutes of the round. Maia answered with a solid right hand, but Shevchenko clinched and put Maia on her back again, quickly pinning her against the fence. Shevchenko put her fist in Maia’s face and planted shoulder punches until she could advance to more of a top position, although still in Maia’s half guard. It was another strong round for Shevchenko, who had Maia needing a finish to win the fight heading into the final round. Shevchenko stuck Maia with a jab, but missed with a spinning backfist, finding her back up against the fence. She quickly reversed and escaped, however, once again sticking her jab in Maia’s face. Maia powered forward, only to face a Shevchenko blitz of punches. Weathering the storm, Maia clinched and pressed Shevchenko into the fence. The champ escaped again, hurting Maia with another punch combination. Holding her ground, Maia’s face was covered with blood, as Shevchenko continued to fire with her arsenal of punches and kicks. Maia wasn’t backing down, but didn’t have an answer for Shevchenko’s stellar striking. Maia snuck in the occasional power shot, but wore evidence of Shevchenko’s punches and elbows on her face. The judges saw the fight unanimously, 49-46 on all three scorecards, for the champ. The victory was Shevchenko’s fourth UFC flyweight title defense, keeping her in the rarified air as one of the greatest fighters on the planet. TRENDING > Invicta FC 43 highlights: Kayla Harrison wins in brutal fashion “I am glad it went five rounds. After a long layoff, I needed to feel the spirit of the fight,” Shevchenko said after the fight, acknowledging that she had suffered a medial collateral ligament (MCL) injury earlier in the year that required surgery. “It was MCL. It was surgery. So we just took a little bit extra months to make sure (it was fully healed).” With the victory over Maia, Shevchenko could be on target to next defend her belt against Jessica Andrade, who recently supplanted Kaitlyn Chookagian as the No. 1 contender in the UFC women’s flyweight division.

  • Illinois with tremendous social-media shot at Nebraska after routing Cornhuskers

    Illinois drubbed Nebraska on the field and added to the insult via Twitter

  • Rumor: Lakers among teams expected to pursue Bogan Bogdanovic

    Teams interested in poaching Giannis Antetokounmpo want to make sure Bogdanovic doesn't end up in Milwaukee anyway.

  • Tristan Thompson agrees to deal with Boston Celtics

    Thompson spent the first nine seasons of his career with the Cleveland Cavaliers. The former fourth overall pick has averaged 9.4 points and 8.7 rebounds for his career.

  • College football takeaways: Jim Harbaugh's failings still on full display despite last-gasp win over Rutgers

    Michigan survived another embarrassing loss thanks to a missed field goal in OT, but it still managed to lose by winning. Its season is lost and the Wolverines look listless and without direction under Harbaugh.

  • Iowa beats Penn State; Nittany Lions 0-5 for first time

    Spencer Petras smiled and admitted he's not the strongest runner when he has the football in his hands. Petras completed 18 of 28 passes for 186 yards and ran for a late touchdown to lead Iowa to its third straight win and first at Beaver Stadium since 2009. The Hawkeyes (3-2, 3-2 Big Ten) got a combined 179 rushing yards and three touchdowns from Mekhi Sargent and Tyler Goodson, who ran through wide-open lanes and cut around missed tackles to snap Iowa's six-game losing streak in the series.

  • Fantasy Football Week 11: Players to start or sit

    Here's your Week 11 fantasy football lineup advice courtesy of Dalton Del Don, with sit-start tips for every game.