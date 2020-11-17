Week 11 waiver wire: 10 players who could make an impact come playoff time

I’ve got a feeling we’re going to look back at the list of players on the Week 11 waiver wire and see many of these names slotted into starting lineups in the fantasy football playoffs.

These 10 players available in 50 percent of Yahoo leagues or more have tons of upside and can really help strengthen your team. If you’ve been stashing your FAAB or saving your high priority on the waiver wire, this is the week to use it.

RB Nyheim Hines, Indianapolis Colts (42% rostered on Yahoo)

Since the Colts’ Week 7 bye, Hines is RB4 in fantasy football. In that same stretch, Hines leads all Indianapolis running backs in snaps with 78, and I expect that to continue. At this point, it doesn’t seem likely that teammate Jonathan Taylor is going to break out like many expected. Rushing 12 times for 70 yards and a touchdown while adding five receptions for 45 yards and a touchdown, Hines was clearly the most talented back on the field in the team’s win against the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night. Hines isn’t an every-down back, but with a QB like Philip Rivers who likes to check down, Hines’ ability to create in open space is something the Colts should continue to lean on. Moving forward, it’s fair to view Hines as an RB2. In Week 11, he gets a date with the Green Bay Packers, who have allowed the third-most fantasy points per game to running backs this season.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY NYHEIM HINES!! 🥳



📺 FOX/NFLN pic.twitter.com/ddAkIcnSi8 — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) November 13, 2020

WR Jalen Reagor, Philadelphia Eagles (26% rostered on Yahoo)

New week, same recommendation. Reagor remains available in 74 percent of Yahoo Fantasy Football leagues, which is borderline criminal. The 2020 first-round pick led all Eagles wide receivers with seven targets and 47 yards. He’s an extremely explosive player who can really help boost a lifeless Eagles passing attack the rest of the season. In Week 11, the Eagles’ No. 1 WR battles the Cleveland Browns, who are allowing the sixth-most fantasy points per game to wide receivers. He’ll be a low-end WR2, high-end WR3 in the contest.

Please save me from writing about him every week by adding him in your fantasy league.

QB Jameis Winston, New Orleans Saints (3% rostered on Yahoo)

Jameis Winston has the potential to be a difference-maker in fantasy football and is likely available on your Week 11 waiver wire. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Winston is back behind centre! It’s happening under unfortunate circumstances as QB Drew Brees is reportedly dealing with cracked ribs and a collapsed lung, but the gunslinging, interception-throwing passer we all know and love will likely be taking his place.

In Week 11, the matchup can’t get any better for Wintson. He gets to face off against the Atlanta Falcons, who are surrendering the most fantasy points per game to opposing QBs this year. Winston can be penciled in as a high-end QB2, low-end QB1 and a good option on the wire if you have QB Josh Allen on bye this week.

Jameis Winston going through his routine before the game pic.twitter.com/JGC9p6i6Yq — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) November 15, 2020

WR Jakobi Meyers, New England Patriots (48% rostered on Yahoo)

Meyers is what the Patriots thought they got last season when they sent the Falcons a second-round pick for WR Mohamed Sanu. He’s a possession receiver with size who also has a wicked arm. Over the past three weeks, Meyers has seen 29 targets, which is tied with WR Stefon Diggs for fourth most in the NFL. In that same stretch, he’s tied with WR Jerry Jeudy for 11th in fantasy points at the position. In a Patriots passing attack that doesn’t feature any high-profile options, Meyers is emerging as the group’s top receiver. He’ll be a high-end WR3 in Week 11, drawing the Houston Texans who are allowing the 12th-most fantasy points per game to wide receivers.

Jakobi Meyers throws a dime to Rex Burkhead for a 24-yard TD. #Patriots pulling out the trickery tonight.



pic.twitter.com/XwJ3IyKpgH — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) November 16, 2020

RB La’Mical Perine, New York Jets (26% rostered on Yahoo)

During the Jets’ Week 10 bye week, it was reported by Rich Cimini of ESPN that New York will feature Perine to see if he can be an NFL starter. The 2020 fourth-round pick, although not in the most ideal offensive conditions, will likely receive a solid workload moving forward. He’s a dual-threat back who caught 40 passes in his senior year at the University of Florida. Given the landscape of the position this season, his volume should make him a low-end RB2, high-end RB3 for the rest of the season.

WR Allen Lazard, Green Bay Packers (42% rostered on Yahoo)

Lazard was close to playing last week in the Packers’ matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars, so it appears him return is imminent. Fantasy managers may have forgotten how well Lazard was playing prior to his injury. Through the first three games, Lazard had recorded 13 receptions for 254 yards and two touchdowns. Once he returns, he’ll likely be an WR3 for fantasy football, and one of the rare wide receiver insurance players, as he’d see a much larger role if WR Davante Adams were to suffer an injury.

RB Kalen Ballage, Los Angeles Chargers (21% rostered on Yahoo)

This has been a weird year, but possibly the strangest thing to happen this season is the ascension of Ballage. He was completely written off by many after his unsuccessful stint with the Dolphins, but he’s orchestrating somewhat of a resurrection with the Chargers. Over the past two weeks, he ranks as RB12 in fantasy points and only Josh Jacobs, Damien Harris, Derrick Henry, James Robinson and Dalvin Cook have more carries during that window. His seven red-zone carries tied Dolphins RB Salvon Ahmed for the most in Week 10. With teammates Justin Jackson and Austin Ekeler on IR, Ballage will continue to be in the RB2 mix with a juicy matchup against the Jets up next.

RB Salvon Ahmed, Miami Dolphins (9% rostered on Yahoo)

Ahmed isn’t likely going to be a long-term fix at running back for your fantasy football team with RB Myles Gaskin eventually returning to this backfield, but he’s worth adding if you have RB Zack Moss or RB Jerick McKinnon on bye to start in their place. The rookie handled 21 carries for 85 yards and a touchdown in Miami’s win over the Chargers while adding one reception for five yards. Seven of his carries came inside the red zone, which tied Ballage for the most in the NFL for Week 10. That usage should continue in Week 11 against Denver.

22 touches, 90 yards and a TD.



The @MiamiDolphins' undrafted rookie Salvon Ahmed went to work on Sunday. #FinsUp



(by @Fidelity) pic.twitter.com/cCUKR9qR8g — NFL (@NFL) November 16, 2020

WR Michael Pittman Jr. Indianapolis Colts (10% rostered on Yahoo)

I wrote about Pittman Jr. in my waiver wire blog last week prior to him going off for seven receptions and 101 yards through the air while adding one carry for 21 yards. The second-round pick combines elite size (6’4”, 223 lbs.) with very impressive speed (4.52 second, 40-yard dash). With WR T.Y. Hilton taking a clear step back in 2020, the talented rookie has an opportunity to seize the position as WR1 on the Colts. He’s a low-end WR3 in Week 11 against the Green Bay Packers.

WR K.J. Hamler, Denver Broncos (4% rostered on Yahoo)

Only six wide receivers have more targets than Hamler since Week 9, as he has seen 20 balls thrown his way. The rookie has put his early-season hamstring injury behind him and is emerging as a favourite for struggling QB Drew Lock. A major component to Hamler’s game is his blazing speed, but we haven’t seen him post a 40-plus yard reception at any point this season. The speedster is overdue, and I think we see him break off a big one sooner rather than later. His recent target spike makes him a WR3 in Week 11 against the Dolphins.

DST Stream of the Week: Cleveland Browns (19% rostered on Yahoo)

The Browns defence may be the rare unit available on your waiver that you add and just roll with until the season ends. Cleveland has one of the softest schedules in the NFL the rest of the way, and in Week 11 they play an Eagles offence that is suffering mightily due to the poor play of Carson Wentz. The Browns have the 15th-most fantasy points among defences, proving to be a serviceable unit in their own right.

Browns defense (14% rostered on Yahoo) can be added right now and they have an excellent upcoming schedule:



W10: v. HOU

W11: v. PHI

W12: @ JAX

W13: @ TEN

W14: v. BAL

W15: @ NYG

W16: @ NYJ



Not a bad unit to have for the stretch run. — Steven Psihogios (@StevenPsihogios) November 9, 2020

