Week 11’s top games includes the huge Texas-TCU showdown

There are just three weeks remaining in the regular season for most of college football. The weekend of Dec. 3 will feature the conference championship games and teams are still chasing their shot to add to the trophy case.

Among those teams are the Texas Longhorns, who climbed to No. 18 in all three polls after a win over Kansas State in Manhattan last weekend. That set up a very important game against the TCU Horned Frogs on Saturday. The Horns are back in the Big 12 title race but need a win to keep control of their destiny.

This isn’t the only big game of the weekend with Alabama-Ole Miss and UCF-Tulane joining the slate of top-25 matchups. In preparation for another big week, I ranked my top six games to watch.

TCU Horned Frogs vs Texas Longhorns

Austin American-Statesman/USA TODAY Network

These two teams are jockeying for position in the Big 12 title race. A win by TCU on Saturday will clinch their title game berth, while the Longhorns control their destiny. This has huge College Football Playoff implications as well. The Frogs are currently in the fourth spot and a loss could knock them out completely.

Alabama Crimson Tide vs Ole Miss Rebels

Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Things aren’t going well by Alabama standards in Tuscaloosa. The Tide have dropped two of their last three games and need help to return to the SEC title game. Ole Miss is in a similar boat as they need help to get into the SEC Championship. Both teams have a loss to LSU, who currently are in the driver’s seat in the division. This matchup of Top 12 teams couldn’t be more important and they will need a little help from Arkansas this weekend to get back to the top spot in the West.

Washington Huskies vs Oregon Ducks

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The early-season loss to Georgia hurt for Oregon but since that day the Ducks are flying high. Winners of eight straight and looking to make it nine against Washington on Saturday. Bo Nix is also firmly in the Heisman Trophy race and a misstep here could all but end any hopes for a playoff berth.

Story continues

Central Florida Knights vs Tulane Green Wave

Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

Future Big 12 team UCF has their hands full against Tulane. The Knights could find themselves in the running for a New Years Six berth but they need to take down the No. 17 Green Wave in New Orleans. Does the Cinderella season continue for Tulane or does the Gus bus keep rolling along?

North Carolina Tar Heels vs Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

Former national championship-winning head coach for Texas has his current team in contention for a conference title berth. Mack Brown needs a win this weekend to clinch the ACC Coastal Division to set up a title game against Clemson. Either a win over Wake Forest or losses by Duke and Georgia Tech will allow the Tar Heels to punch their ticket.

Wisconsin Badgers vs Iowa Hawkeyes

Bryon Houlgrave / USA TODAY NETWORK

Both the Wisconsin Badgers and Iowa Hawkeyes have an outside shot at the Big Ten West crown but they need some help. A loss by either team all but eliminates them from contention. Illinois is currently in the top spot with a one-game lead, which is actually a two-game lead with head-to-head wins over both teams. With three games to go, every game is important for these three teams.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire