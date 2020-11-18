Week 11: How to survive and advance in your knockout pool

The pressure builds

If you are still alive in the knockout pool in Week 11, sweating is probably profuse. Stay focused and keep doing what you have been doing: picking a winner.

Don't think about it

The Seahawks are slumping. The Cardinals have to still be gleeful. This figures to be a high-scoring NFL West clash. Watch it and don't play it. The Saints are without Drew Brees as they face the Falcons. If Jameis Winston gets the call, we all know about his history against NFC South teams. The Packers and the Colts are one of the better games on the slate and this is too even to tilt one way or the other. The Rams play host to the Buccaneers in what should be a pin-ball machine of a game. Lots of points.

Let the bettor beware

The Eagles are playing futile football. The Browns are reaching heights they have not seen in years. There's still too much risk to count on Cleveland against a team that was in the playoffs in 2019. The Chiefs will be looking for revenge against the Raiders. Lots of bad feelings between these teams and there is no guarantee the Super Bowl champs settle the score. The Lions visit the slumping Panthers in a game that no one will pay much attention to on Sunday.

Tempting fate

The Ravens took it on the chin against New England. The magic has fallen off the Titans. Baltimore seems like the play but these are teams that know success so why take a chance? The Dolphins are streaking; the Broncos are fading. The perfect setup for a turnaround. Seriously going to play the LA Chargers in any game against anyone? Don't care that these are the winless Jets. The Bolts know how to lose. Washington and the Bengals is an ugly matchup that could go either way on any given Sunday. The Patriots travel to Houston to face the Texans. Houston is reeling and New England is on an uptick but Deshaun Watson is scary against anyone.

Go for it

Take you pick: The Steelers to Jacksonville looking for their 10th win of the season against 0 losses. The Jags have lost eight in a row. The only risk -- and it is slim -- is if Pittsburgh decides to look ahead to its Thanksgiving rematch with the Ravens. The Vikings have put it together and are on a winning streak and they get the Cowboys at home. Dallas should not stop Dalvin Cook or Minnesota.