Week 11 Sunday Night NFL Recap: Patrick Mahomes is inevitable, Dallas Cowboys crush Minnesota Vikings & should New York Jets bench Zach Wilson?

Death, taxes and Patrick Mahomes game-winning drives. There's no avoiding any of them. The Kansas City Chiefs walked off with their fourth straight win on Sunday night, this time against the Los Angeles Chargers thanks to yet another impressive Mahomes performance, elevated by a devastating 3 touchdown game from tight end Travis Kelce.

Charles Robinson & Frank Schwab kick off the Sunday night podcast discussing the inevitability of this year's Chiefs team and if Mahomes has entered the Tom Brady-esque territory of being reviled by the 31 other franchises for simply being too good at football.

Afterwards, Charles & Frank bounce the discussion around to all of Sunday's games and storylines, including a dominating Dallas Cowboys win over the Minnesota Vikings, the one-loss Philadelphia Eagles barely hanging on in a one-point victory over the Indianapolis Colts, whether the New York Jets should bench Zach Wilson, the drumbeat against Nathaniel Hackett in Denver and much more.

0:25 Kansas City Chiefs 30, Los Angeles Chargers 27

7:50 Dallas Cowboys 40, Minnesota Vikings 3

16:25 Philadelphia Eagles 17, Indianapolis Colts 16

21:40 Detroit Lions 31, New York Giants 18

27:15 Cincinnati Bengals 37, Pittsburgh Steelers 30

30:00 Chicago Bears 24, Atlanta Falcons 27

35:40 Cleveland Browns 23, Buffalo Bills 31

41:30 New York Jets 3, New England Patriots 10

50:20 Las Vegas Raiders 22, Denver Broncos 16 (OT)

57:05 Los Angeles Rams 20, New Orleans Saints 27

59:50 Washington Commanders 23, Houston Texans 10

62:10 Carolina Panthers 3, Baltimore Ravens 13

