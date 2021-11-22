Week 11 Sunday Night Freestyle: The Chiefs are alright, Chargers miraculously don't Charger
Week 11. It was another wild one with ugly losses (lookin' at you, Titans), incredible see-saw wins (lookin' good Chargers) & impressive shut-downs of high-powered offenses (nice one, Chiefs). It's the NFL in 2021, there shouldn't be anything surprising about tons of surprises.
Charles Robinson & Frank Schwab react to all of the Sunday Week 11 games including the aforementioned wins, Green Bay's frustrating loss, Jonathan Taylor's MVP chances, Arizona continuing to rack up wins without Kyler Murray and more.
