Week 11 Start 'Em or Sit 'Em

Start ‘Em or Sit ‘Em is geared toward season-long leagues but can also be used for daily fantasy purposes. Anybody can tell you to start the Lamar Jacksons, Melvin Gordons, and Julian Edelmans of the world. That’s not what I’m doing here. I’m looking deeper at legitimate mostly-borderline candidates who owners may truly be contemplating using in lineups.

QUARTERBACK

Start of the Week: Dak Prescott at Lions: Fantasy’s QB4 in points per game, Prescott is essentially a no-brainer start, but I particularly love his spot Sunday. Prescott is No. 2 in yards per attempt and No. 3 in passing touchdowns. He’s had some truly spiked weeks with five games of three-plus touchdowns, including his last two. Prescott isn’t mentioned in the MVP conversation, but if the Cowboys go on a late-season surge, he could enter the mix alongside Lamar Jackson and Russell Wilson. This week, Prescott catches a Lions Defense that is 31st in opponent plays per game, 28th in passing yards allowed, 27th in passing touchdowns given up, 26th in fantasy points given up to quarterbacks, 23rd in pass-defense DVOA, 23rd in opponent passer rating, and 22nd in opponent yards per attempt while facing the seventh-most pass attempts per game. On top of all that, Detroit is 25th in adjusted sack rate with the Cowboys coming in at No. 2 in pass blocking. Dallas is also No. 4 in offensive pace and No. 9 in offensive plays per game. Prescott should have plenty of time to throw, and if Matthew Stafford (back) misses a second straight game, Dallas could possess the ball quite a bit. Mitchell Trubisky just tossed three touchdowns against the Lions last Sunday, a week after Derek Carr put 289 yards and two scores on Detroit. Daniel Jones put the overall QB1 day on the Lions in Week 8 with 322 yards and four touchdowns. Kirk Cousins was the overall QB3 in Week 7 with 338 yards and four touchdowns of his own. Detroit has allowed multiple touchdowns to every quarterback it has faced since the Week 5 bye. Prescott is a lock-and-load top-five QB1 this Sunday.

Starts

Drew Brees at Bucs: Brees totally bombed last week at home against the Falcons as the QB21 with 287 scoreless yards in a 26-9 upset loss. It was a major dud, but Brees is in a prime bounce-back spot against a Bucs unit that is an extreme pass-funnel. While Tampa Bay is No. 1 in run-defense DVOA, it comes in at 27th against the pass while allowing the most passing yards per game and facing the most pass attempts. The Bucs have surrendered the third-most passing touchdowns and most fantasy points to quarterbacks. Brees’ top weapons, Michael Thomas and Jared Cook, have highly favorable individual matchups. In three games since their bye, the Bucs have surrendered 11 touchdowns through the air -- Ryan Tannehill (3), Russell Wilson (5), and Kyler Murray (3). Those three quarterbacks averaged 284 passing yards in that span. The Bucs are also 29th in adjusted sack rate. Brees missed the Week 5 date between these two teams when Teddy Bridgewater hung 314 yards and four touchdowns on the Bucs as the overall QB4. Tampa Bay is bottom-10 in opponent plays per game, and New Orleans’ implied team total of 28 points is tied for second-most on the slate. This game sports a 50-point total, third-best of Week 11. Despite his Week 10 clunker, Brees should be glued to lineups.

Josh Allen at Dolphins: The QB10 in fantasy points per game, Allen has been ultra consistent but has yet to really have the spiked weeks we were accustomed to with him down the stretch last season. Allen, however, is coming off the QB6 day last week in a loss to Cleveland when he threw for a season-high 266 yards and rushed for two touchdowns. Allen is averaging over 7.4 rushing attempts for 30.5 yards per game on the ground with six total touchdowns, significantly raising his fantasy floor. Miami is 30th in pass-defense DVOA, 29th in passing touchdowns allowed, 27th in opponent yards per attempt, and 24th in fantasy points surrendered to quarterbacks. When the Bills and Dolphins met back in Week 7, Buffalo ran a season-low 55 offensive plays, over eight plays fewer than its season average. Allen was still able to produce the QB9 week with a pair of passing touchdowns and 32 rushing yards. Miami has been better since its Week 5 bye, but this defense has faced Case Keenum, Allen, Mason Rudolph, Sam Darnold, and Brian Hoyer over the last five weeks. That’s about as soft of a QB schedule as they come. Allen has shown a reliable floor but comes with obvious upside this Sunday.

Derek Carr vs. Bengals: The overall QB23 in fantasy points per game, Carr has barely been a usable option in two-quarterback leagues much of the season. He’s third in the NFL in completion rate and sixth in passer rating, but Carr is averaging a mere 244.6 yards per game with zero rushing ability. He’s also 23rd among 34 quarterbacks in percentage of throws 20-plus yards downfield. Carr plays an extremely conservative game. He’s having a fine real-life year. This week is as good as any he’ll see from a fantasy standpoint. The Bengals are dead last in pass-defense DVOA, dead last in opponent yards per attempt, 31st in interceptions, 29th in fantasy points allowed to quarterbacks, and 29th in opponent passer rating. Prior to surrendering the QB1 day to Lamar Jackson last week, Cincinnati allowed 372 yards and two touchdowns to Jared Goff in Week 8 ahead of the bye. Starting CB Dre Kirkpatrick (knee) has also missed the last three games and has yet to practice this week. Oakland’s implied team total of 29.75 points is the highest of the week, giving Carr a decent shot at multiple touchdowns.

Sits

Carson Wentz vs. Patriots: Hyped throughout the summer as an MVP candidate, Wentz has been anything but that for the 5-4 Eagles. He’s 25th in completion rate and 26th in yards per attempt. Losing DeSean Jackson (groin, I.R.) after one game really hurt, taking away the lone deep threat in the entire offense, but Wentz hasn’t elevated those around him. He’s the overall QB15 in fantasy points per game and has four sub-200 yards passing games over his last six. Jackson is already out, and now Alshon Jeffery is sidelined with an ankle injury, missing practice Wednesday and Thursday. Wentz may have to go into Sunday with Nelson Agholor and Jordan Matthews as his top two receivers. Yikes. He also catches a New England defense that is No. 2 in pass-defense DVOA, No. 2 in fantasy points allowed to quarterbacks, No. 1 in opponent yards per attempt, No. 2 in passing yards allowed, No. 1 in opponent completion rate, and No. 1 in opponent QB rating. Philly is implied to score a mere 20.75 points, ninth-lowest of the week.

Kirk Cousins vs. Broncos: Since the calendar flipped to October, Cousins is the overall QB6 in fantasy points per game with 285 yards and/or multiple touchdowns in all six contests. The Broncos have been great against the pass, coming in at No. 3 in fantasy points allowed to quarterbacks, No. 2 in total passing touchdowns surrendered, No. 4 in passing yards given up, and No. 7 in opponent passer rating. The last five quarterbacks to face the Broncos have combined for a 3:5 TD:INT mark. This isn’t an awful spot for Cousins, but with the Vikings as massive home favorites in a game Dalvin Cook should dominate on the ground in tandem with the Minnesota defense, Cousins may not have to throw the ball very much. It could be similar to Week 1 when Cousins went just 8-of-10 passing in an easy Vikings home win over Atlanta. Volume is the major concern here, and with Adam Thielen (hamstring) still out, it’s just a situation I’d try to avoid in fantasy. There are much better streaming options. This game’s 40.5-point total is the week’s third-lowest.

Matt Ryan at Panthers: Fantasy’s QB7 in points per game, Ryan is coming off back-to-back sub-200 yards passing games with an ankle injury and the bye week sandwiched between the two. He’s also been dealt significant blows to his supporting cast, losing both Devonta Freeman (foot) and Austin Hooper (knee) to multi-week injuries in the Week 10 win over the Saints. Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley are more than enough to keep any quarterback afloat, but the Panthers present a stiff challenge, especially with top CB James Bradberry (groin) back in action. Carolina is 1-of-3 teams with more interceptions than touchdown passes allowed, and the Panthers come in at No. 3 in pass-defense DVOA, No. 3 in passing yards allowed, No. 3 in opponent QB rating, No. 3 in adjusted sack rate, and No. 7 in opponent yards per attempt. Carolina is significantly worse against the run. Aaron Rodgers produced a scoreless 233 yards against the Panthers last week, but Aaron Jones ran for three touchdowns. Ryan Tannehill had just one touchdown and two picks the previous week. And Jameis Winston tossed five picks against Carolina four weeks back. This is a much better setup for fill-in starting RB Brian Hill.

RUNNING BACK

Start of the Week: Tevin Coleman vs. Cardinals: After scoring four of his six touchdowns on the year against the Panthers in Week 8, Coleman has mustered 63 scoreless yards on 21 carries (3.0 YPC) and a blank 6-43-0 receiving line across two games. Of course, one of those games came against these very same Cardinals in Week 9. Coleman did record 14 touches that Thursday night and could be in line for a bigger share of the workload with Matt Breida (ankle) expected to miss 1-2 weeks. Raheem Mostert should fill Breida’s role as the 1B to Coleman, but Mostert may not flirt with the 14 weekly touches Breida was drawing. Either way, this is a smash spot for the 49ers backfield as 10.5-point home favorites. The Niners are the No. 1 rushing team in the league while the Cardinals are 21st in run-defense DVOA, 22nd in fantasy points allowed to running backs, 24th in rushing yards surrendered, and 20th in opponent yards per carry. Arizona allowed 96 total yards and a touchdown to Ronald Jones last week while teammate Peyton Barber chipped in 11-43-1 on the ground himself. Breida averaged 5.2 yards per carry on 15 totes in Arizona the previous game. And Latavius Murray went 21-102-1 in Week 7. On paper, game script should be in Coleman’s favor with San Francisco as significant favorites on the home turf. The Niners’ implied team total of 27.75 points is tied for fourth-best. And the Cardinals allow a league-high 67.9 plays per game to the opponent.

Starts

Brian Hill at Panthers: With Devonta Freeman (foot) out at least this game, Hill will step in as the Falcons’ clear-cut No. 1 back after handling 21 touches in last week’s stunning win over the Saints. Hill turned those touches into just 71 yards but did score in a tough matchup against a strong defense. Sunday’s matchup with Carolina is anything but that, as the Panthers are getting clocked by enemy running backs. A true run-funnel defense, Carolina is dead last in run-defense DVOA but third against the pass. The Panthers have allowed a league-worst 17 rushing touchdowns, five more than the 31st-ranked Bengals. Carolina is 31st in opponent yards per carry and 29th in rushing yards allowed per game. Aaron Jones just averaged 7.2 yards per carry on 13 totes last week, scoring three touchdowns against the Panthers. Derrick Henry piled up 99 yards and two scores the week before, and Tevin Coleman went for four touchdowns in the previous game. Hill is a capable three-down back who should flirt with 15-18 touches minimum. The longer the Falcons (+4.5) can stay in this one, the better Hill’s chances are at eclipsing 20 touches again. Either way, he’s a plug-and-play RB2 right off the waiver wire versus a Panthers Defense that is 29th in opponent plays per game.

Devin Singletary at Dolphins: Over the last three weeks, Singletary has out-snapped Frank Gore 67.2% to 31.7% and out-touched the veteran 41-26 in that span. Singletary is the overall RB18 in half-PPR points per game Weeks 8-10 despite coming off an RB27 clunker last Sunday in Cleveland. When these two teams met back in Week 7, it was Singletary’s first game back from injury, and the Bills eased him in on a 38.2% playing-time clip. Buffalo also ran a season-low 55 offensive plays that afternoon, well below their season average. Singletary has a good chance at 15-plus touches against a Miami defense that is 30th in DVOA versus the run, 30th in rushing yards allowed, 23rd in opponent yards per carry, and 28th in fantasy points allowed to running backs. Among running backs with at least 60 touches, Singletary is No. 7 in Pro Football Focus’ elusive rating and averaging a robust 6.77 yards per touch. Buffalo enters this one as 6.5-point favorites, so game script figures to be on Singletary’s side. Even if it’s close, Singletary has ran 71 routes to Gore’s 20 over the last three weeks. Singletary is a rock-solid RB2.

Austin Ekeler vs. Chiefs: Melvin Gordon has found his stride in the Chargers backfield with back-to-back 100-yard games. However, Ekeler is still seeing the field enough and averaging 12 touches per game over the last two weeks. Ekeler has scored in three of the last four games as a trusted pass-catching safety valve out of the backfield for Philip Rivers. Kansas City really struggles to contain opposing running backs, The Chiefs are 31st in run-defense DVOA, 31st in rushing yards allowed, 30th in opponent yards per carry, and 31st in fantasy points surrendered to opposing backs. They’ve also yielded the ninth-most catches and most touchdown grabs to the position. Derrick Henry (191 yards and 2 TDs), Dalvin Cook (116/0), Aaron Jones (226/2), Jamaal Williams (36/2), Royce Freeman (67/1), Carlos Hyde (130/1), Duke Johnson (54/1), Marlon Mack (148/0), Kerryon Johnson (157/0), Mark Ingram (135/3), Josh Jacobs (99/0), and Leonard Fournette (94/0) have all had strong games against this Kansas City defense since Week 1. The Chiefs are 24th in opponent plays per game. Gordon is the far better and safer play among Chargers running backs, but Ekeler should be stapled to lineups as an RB3/FLEX.

Sits

Phillip Lindsay at Vikings: In the first game with Brandon Allen under center, Lindsay’s 92 rushing yards were his second-most of the season, and he also found the end zone for the fifth time this year. However, Lindsay’s nine touches were a season-low, and he had most of his production on 40- and 30-yard (TD) runs versus the Browns. The Broncos ran a season-low 40 plays in Allen’s first start, falling well below their season average of 60.4 plays per game. The Vikings present an even stiffer test. Minnesota is No. 7 in rushing yards allowed, 12th in opponent yards per carry, No. 5 in run-defense DVOA, and No. 5 in fantasy points allowed to running backs. Lindsay and Royce Freeman have been splitting work down the middle all season, with Freeman holding the slight edge in snap share, 54.1% to Lindsay’s 48.4% rate. Lindsay is out-touching Freeman 143-120 on the year. Neither back makes for an exciting fantasy play in a game with a 39.5-point total, second-lowest of Week 11. Denver’s implied team total of 14.5 points as 10.5-point road underdogs is easily the week’s lowest. The Vikings can stack the box and force Allen to beat them, which he is very unlikely to accomplish.

Adrian Peterson vs. Jets: Since Bill Callahan replaced Jay Gruden as the Redskins’ interim coach four games ago, Peterson has averaged exactly 20 touches for 112.5 yards per game. He’s been a true workhorse, even if the Redskins have dropped each of their last three games by two scores. Callahan just wants to run the ball and play defense, as evidenced by the Redskins coming in dead last in offensive pace and plays per game. Peterson hasn’t scored a touchdown since Callahan took over, though, and he has a nearly nonexistent pass-game floor. On top of the Redskins being terrible and not finding the end zone, Derrius Guice (knee) is returning this week to split early-down duties with Peterson. The Redskins have referred to it as a “rotation” between the two. Peterson’s volume could be cut in half. The Jets are No. 2 in run-defense DVOA, No. 2 in rushing yards allowed, No. 1 in opponent yards per carry, and 10th in fantasy points allowed to running backs. Peterson is a major TD-or-bust proposition. This game’s 38.5-point total is easily the lowest of the week, but it should be competitively bad.

Sony Michel at Eagles: The Patriots got their first real test of the season last time out, a 17-point road loss to the Ravens. Michel registered season-lows in snap share (22.4%) and touches (5) as Rex Burkhead also returned to the lineup. Michel, as we all know, is as one-dimensional as they come in the backfield, offering nothing in the passing game. He now catches a Philadelphia defense that is No. 8 in DVOA against the run, No. 4 in rushing yards allowed, No. 5 in opponent yards per carry, and No. 7 in fantasy points allowed to running backs. Stopping the run is what DC Jim Schwartz’s group excels at, but running backs who catch the ball give the Eagles more problems. Unfortunately, Michel doesn’t possess that skill. This feels like a James White game in the New England backfield. Michel could always fall into the end zone for a goal-line touchdown, but this is one of the tougher matchups he’ll see all year. When he doesn’t score touchdowns, Michel is a lineup-killer RB4/5 who is averaging 53.5 yards per game.

WIDE RECEIVER

Start of the Week: John Brown at Dolphins: The overall WR33 in half-PPR fantasy points per game, Brown has shown a solid floor in his first year with the Bills but hasn’t really provided the high-ceiling games we were used to in Arizona and Baltimore. Brown has just one 100-yard game on the year, all the way back in Week 1, and only two touchdown catches. But he does have at least five catches and/or 51 yards in every game this season while leading the Bills in targets at 7.9 per week. The floor is there, but this is a chance for Brown to really get over that hump and provide a big week. A true speed threat paired with a bazooka-armed quarterback, Brown catches a Dolphins Defense that has allowed the sixth-most pass plays of 20-plus yards. Miami is also 24th in fantasy points allowed to wideouts and 30th in pass-defense DVOA. Only the Giants, Bucs, and Vikings have surrendered more touchdowns to opposing receivers. When these teams met back in Week 7, Brown put a 5-83-1 line on the Dolphins as the week’s WR10. Bills-Dolphins has the third-lowest total of the week at 40 points, but Buffalo’s tight core of Allen, Brown, Cole Beasley, and Devin Singletary are all must-starts against this bad defense. Miami is 21st in opponent plays per game. In Week 7, the Bills ran a season-low 55 offensive plays. That was an anomaly, as the Buffalo defense couldn’t stop the run and get off the field. With Kalen Ballage now leading the Miami backfield, that shouldn’t be a Week 11 problem. Brown should be fired up with extreme confidence as a WR3 at worst with obvious upside.

Starts

Tyler Boyd at Raiders: After coming in as the overall WR22 in half-PPR points per game Weeks 1-5, Boyd has tumbled all the way to WR69 from Weeks 6-10. Boyd averaged 10.4 targets per game the first five weeks compared to 9.5 the last five, so volume isn’t the concern. Boyd just hasn’t scored a touchdown since his 10-123-1 evisceration of the Cardinals in Week 5, stringing together receiving lines of 3-10-0 > 5-55-0 > 6-65-0 > 6-62-0 in the four games. In the first game with rookie QB Ryan Finley under center, Boyd was targeted eight times. He now draws a Raiders Defense that is 30th in passing yards allowed, 31st in touchdown passes surrendered, and 31st in fantasy points given up to wideouts. Opposing No. 1 WRs Keenan Allen (8-68-0), Kenny Golladay (4-132-1), Marvin Jones (8-126-1), and DeAndre Hopkins (11-109-0) since the Raiders’ Week 6 bye. While the Bengals will likely lose this game as 10.5-point road underdogs, Boyd should provide a safe floor at the very least and flirt with double-digit targets. His touchdown odds are much stronger than previous weeks against the Ravens (twice), Rams, and Jaguars, the defenses he’s faced in his Weeks 6-10 slump. Boyd is a solid WR2 play.

Curtis Samuel vs. Falcons: Since Samuel’s two-touchdown Week 6 in London against the Bucs, he is the overall WR14 in half-PPR points per game with end-zone trips in 3-of-4 contests. Samuel has yet to top 100 yards, a relative disappointment considering all of the summer hype, but he’s been more than serviceable as a WR3 most weeks. He now gets the first of two matchups with an Atlanta defense that is 31st in DVOA against the pass, 25th in passing yards allowed, dead last in opponent passer rating, and 27th in fantasy points allowed to wideouts. Michael Thomas (13-152), Tyler Lockett (6-100), DK Metcalf (3-13-2), Robert Woods (5-80), Larry Fitzgerald (6-69), Will Fuller (14-217-3), DeAndre Hopkins (7-88), A.J. Brown (3-94-2), and Corey Davis (5-91-1) have all met or exceeded expectations against this Falcons Defense since the calendar flipped to October. Both the Panthers and Falcons are top-nine in offensive pace, so we could see a spiked-volume game from a total plays standpoint. This game features a 49.5-point total, and Carolina’s implied total of 27 is the week’s sixth-highest.

Michael Gallup at Lions: Gallup has been in on 85% of the snaps this season and is coming off a 10-target Week 10 against the Vikings when he produced a 4-76-1 line. He now catches a similarly-easy matchup against another NFC North squad. The Lions are 23rd in pass-defense DVOA, 23rd in fantasy points allowed to wideouts, and 23rd in opponent passer rating while facing the seventh-most pass attempts per game and allowing the second-most offensive plays per game overall. Allen Robinson (6-86), Taylor Gabriel (4-39-1), Hunter Renfrow (6-54-1), Golden Tate (8-85), Darius Slayton (2-50-2), Stefon Diggs (7-143), Olabisi Johnson (4-40-1), and Allen Lazard (4-65-1) have all exceeded expectations against the Lions since their Week 4 bye. Gallup is arguably more talented than all but two of those wideouts and plays in a far better offense. This one will be played in a friendly dome environment. Gallup is a strong WR2 play.

Sits

Stefon Diggs vs. Broncos: With Adam Thielen (hamstring) sidelined the last two weeks, Diggs has been unable to continue his hot play with receiving lines of 1-4-0 against the Chiefs in Week 9 and 3-49-0 last Sunday night against Dallas. That was after Diggs set the franchise record with 453 receiving yards in his previous three games. Diggs now catches a really tough matchup in CB Chris Harris and a Broncos Defense that has yielded the second-fewest catches and fourth-fewest fantasy points to opposing wideouts. Denver is No. 4 in passing yards allowed and hasn’t had a receiver post a 100-yard game since Tyrell Williams (6-105-1) in Week 1. The Broncos are No. 9 in opponent plays per game. This just feels like a game the Vikings should roll pretty easily as double-digit home favorites with a 39.5-point total. Dalvin Cook should have no issues churning up yards on the ground while Kirk Cousins may not have to throw it more than 18-22 times. Minnesota should control this game on both sides of the ball. Diggs and the Vikings get their bye in Week 12, and Thielen should be back in the lineup versus Seattle.

DeVante Parker vs. Bills: Parker has quietly had a very consistent season, checking in as the overall WR34 through 10 weeks. He has at least 50 yards and/or one touchdown in all but one game this season. His 0-0 dud came in Week 2 against the Patriots, but Parker still drew seven targets that afternoon in a 43-0 shutout loss. Parker now gets his toughest matchup since then, as he’s likely to draw shadow coverage from top Bills CB Tre’Davious White. White is Pro Football Focus’ No. 23 cover corner out of 116 qualifiers and is fresh off holding Odell Beckham to 3-27-0 with three pass breakups on 10 targets last week. Only four cornerbacks have a lower passer rating in their coverage than White’s 49.3 mark. He’s yet to allow a touchdown. Miami’s implied total of 17.25 points is third-lowest of Week 11. Parker is someone to avoid.

Mike Williams vs. Chiefs: Williams finally had his first career 100-yard game with a 3-111 outing against the Packers in Week 9, but the third-year pro has yet to find the end zone on 57 targets in 2019. And since Melvin Gordon and Hunter Henry’s returns to the lineup, Williams is averaging 4.5 targets per game the last four weeks. So, he’s not only seeing low volume, but Williams also isn’t scoring touchdowns. That’s not a recipe for success. Meanwhile, the Chiefs are a true run-funnel defense. They’re 31st in DVOA against the run but No. 5 versus the pass. Only seven teams have allowed fewer passing yards per game and fewer fantasy points to wideouts than Kansas City. This game’s 52-point total is enticing, but Williams is no higher than fifth on the totem pole for targets and touches on a Chargers team that operates at the second-slowest offensive pace. Williams is a touchdown-or-bust WR4 with zero 2019 scores.

TIGHT END

Start of the Week: Jared Cook at Bucs: Cook has at least 70 yards and/or one touchdown in each of his last three games and is the overall TE6 in half-PPR points per contest in that span. The Bucs have been abysmal versus tight ends, surrendering the second-most fantasy points to the position. Tampa Bay is also 23rd in opponent plays per game while Cook holds a high spot in the pecking order for targets at 5.3 per game, third on the Saints behind Michael Thomas and Alvin Kamara. Jacob Hollister (4-37-2) and Jonnu Smith (6-78-1) have both had monster games against Tampa Bay since its Week 7 bye. Cook should be penned into lineups as a top-12 tight end play. New Orleans’ implied team total of 28 points is second-highest of the week.

Starts

Greg Olsen vs. Falcons: Olsen had really been scuffling with Kyle Allen under center, but he showed he still has the passing-game chops with a season-best 8-98 line last week against the Packers. Olsen has been in on over 90% of the Panthers’ snaps this season, and only Travis Kelce and Austin Hooper have ran more pass routes among tight ends. The Falcons are a middling 16th in fantasy points allowed to tight ends, but Jared Cook (6-74), Gerald Everett (4-50-1), Maxx Williams (3-34-1), and Darren Fells (2-20-2) have beat them up since S Keanu Neal suffered a torn Achilles’ in Week 3. Olsen should be streamed with confidence with the Panthers’ implied team total of 27 points being sixth-best on the board for Week 11.

Ryan Griffin at Redskins: Weeks 1-9, with Chris Herndon suspended and hurt, Griffin played 90.7% of the Jets’ offensive snaps, running the 12th-most routes among all tight ends in that span. The numbers certainly don’t jump off the page with just three touchdowns and two 50-plus yards games in that span, but he was playing with Luke Falk for a good chunk of that. The Redskins are 14th in fantasy points allowed to tight ends. We can do a lot better than Griffin, but we can also do much worse than a guy who is on the field a ton and running plenty of routes.

Ben Watson at Eagles: Finding his groove after a four-game suspension to open the season, followed by a deactivation, release, and subsequent re-signing in Week 7, Watson played 100% of the offensive snaps last time out against the Ravens and ran 40 routes. He and Zach Ertz led all tight ends in routes that week with 40 apiece. Watson turned in a mere 4-28-0 line with a drop on five targets, but like Griffin mentioned above, we want guys who are at least out on the field and running routes when searching for a streamer. That’s what these two guys are - streamers. The Eagles are No. 13 in fantasy points allowed to tight ends.

Sits

Due to the lack of quality talent at tight end, it’s impossible for me to argue against anyone at the position. It’s a total crapshoot, and all we’re looking for among streamers are ones who can maybe fall into the end zone. Predicting touchdowns is the hardest thing to do in football. Just finding a tight end who is on the field enough and runs plenty of routes is hard enough. And now that bye weeks have entered the picture, the pickings are even slimmer. Good luck.