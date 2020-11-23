Week 11 snap counts: Lions fail in attempt to replace injured players

The Detroit Lions entered Week 11 with several injuries, including five starters missing the game: running back D’Andre Swift, wide receiver Kenny Golladay, slot receiver Danny Amendola, defensive end Trey Flowers (injured reserve), and defensive lineman Da’Shawn Hand.

Make no mistake, this is not an excuse for the embarrassing 20-0 loss to the Carolina Panthers, because this team is supposed to have the depth to overcome the long grind of an NFL season. This is merely an observation that the Lions current team did not have any answers when it came to adjusting to and overcoming difficult circumstances.

Unfortunately, this has been a calling card of this coaching staff over the last three seasons. Smart preparation at the beginning of the week, but when a wrench gets thrown into the works, they flounder when it comes to adjusting.

On most weeks, the difficultly adjusting happens on game day, but this week, this game may have very well been decided on Thursday when Swift was forced out of action with a concussion and Golladay was downgraded at practice.

Instead of readjusting their game plan for a Swift-less offense, it appeared the Lions instead decided to plug ahead with the same game plan and replace Swift with Kerryon Johnson and leaning on Adrian Peterson slightly more. That’s a tough spot for Johnson, as his and Swift’s skill sets don’t exactly lineup.

At wide receiver, expecting Marvin Hall and Quintez Cephus to be able to do what Golladay does is also wishful thinking. This is not a knock on Hall or Cephus either. They are all capable players in their own ways, but they also need to be put into the right circumstances to succeed.

This is the major flaw in thinking that the “next man up” can just jump into another player’s role without adjusting the game plan. And this flaw is the biggest reason no coach in the NFL is sitting on a hotter seat than Matt Patricia.

That and more in this week’s snap count review.

Quarterback

Matthew Stafford: 56, 100-percent

This was one of the worst statistical performances of Stafford's career and the first time an offense led by him has failed to put up a single point. In Stafford's post-game press conference, he shouldered the blame, as he always does: "We're here to play football," Stafford said. "That's our job. His job (Patricia) is to coach it, and we appreciate the work he puts into it, we know that. All of our coaches work their tail off to try and get us out there in good positions, and it's on us to go make plays. We just show up, work, play. Coach shows up crazy early, stays crazy late, works his tail off and — we got to go execute these game plans a little bit better to help us win." Stafford's partially right, player execution was a big part of this debacle, but executing a flawed game plan isn't going to help this team win.

Running back

Kerryon Johnson: 39, 70-percent

Adrian Peterson: 17, 30-percent

Jason Cabinda (FB): 5, 9-percent

Raise your hand if you walked away from this game thinking Johnson was on the field for 70-percent of the Lions offensive snaps. Yeah, me neither. This is probably because, despite being on the field more than double Peterson, Johnson only had one more touch:

Johnson: 6 carries for 17 yards, 2 receptions for 21 yards

Peterson 7 carries for 18 yards, 1 target, 1 drop

This is a far cry from Swift's 149 all-purpose yards from the week prior.

Wide receivers

Marvin Jones Jr.: 50, 89-percent

Marvin Hall: 38, 68-percent

Jamal Agnew: 28, 50-percent

Quintez Cephus: 17, 30-percent

Mohamad Sanu: 15, 27-percent

11 catches for 86 yards would be a solid day for an NFL receiver. Unfortunately, this was the entire output from the Lions receiver group. Ugly. The snap splits played out as expected, with Hall and Cephus trying to replace Golladay and Agnew replacing Amendola, but the production was awful.

Tight ends

T.J. Hockenson: 37, 66-percent

Jesse James: 29, 52-percent

Isaac Nauta: 4, 7-percent

This has been a consistent snap distribution since Nauta was added to the active roster. Hockenson led the way with four receptions for 68 yards, while James caught one of his two targets for just three yards.

Offensive line

LT – Taylor Decker: 56, 100-percent

LG – Jonah Jackson: 56, 100-percent

C – Frank Ragnow: 56, 100-percent

RT – Tyrell Crosby: 56, 100-percent

RG – Oday Aboushi: 32, 57-percent

RG - Hal Vaitai: 24, 43-percent

6th OL – Matt Nelson: 1, 2-percent

The right guard spot continues to be a mystery. Joe Dahl, who once held down a starting guard spot, is doing his best Carmen Sandiego impression, while Vaitai started the game but halfway through, gave way to Aboushi. Vaitai did not appear to be injured, nor was it announced that he was injured, so this appears to benching.

Interior defensive line

Danny Shelton: 52, 73-percent

Nick Williams: 48, 68-percent

John Penisini: 46, 65-percent

Frank Herron: 26, 37-percent

On paper, going big upfront to stop the run against a team who is starting their backup quarterback makes sense, and for the most part, this worked. Outside of a DJ Moore end around that gained 21 yards, the defensive line held the Panthers running backs under 100-yards. The pass rush was a different story.

EDGE rushers

Romeo Okwara: 47, 66-percent

Everson Griffen: 26, 37-percent

Okwara continues to see a steady dose of playing time but Griffen saw his snap counts cut in half from last week. Factor in the fact that Austin Bryant was out with injury, and the EDGE group was on the field significantly less than the past several weeks -- and it showed.

Linebackers

Jamie Collins: 66, 93-percent

Jahlani Tavai: 38, 54-percent

Christian Jones: 34, 48-percent

Reggie Ragland: 30, 42-percent

Jarrad Davis: 22, 31-percent

Jalen Reeves-Maybin: 1, 1-percent

The linebackers swallowed up the EDGE snaps this week, and that meant a heavier dose of Tavai and Jones. This was a big shift from what they had been doing in previous games when typically only two linebackers saw over 30-percent of snaps -- unlike this week, where that number grew to five.

Corners

Desmond Trufant: 67, 94-percent

Amani Oruwariye: 49, 69-percent

Justin Coleman: 35, 49-percent

Jeff Okudah: 24, 34-percent

This coaching staff loves veterans in the secondary and will routinely play them over younger talent. Trufant continues to see nearly a full complement of snaps, while Oruwariye -- arguably their best corner -- is splitting time with the third overall pick in Okudah. It's getting to a point where Oruwariye should never leave the field, but we may not see that happen until 2021.

Safeties

Duron Harmon: 70, 99-percent

Jayron Kearse: 49, 69-percent

Tracy Walker: 37, 52-percent

Will Harris: 14, 20-percent

It's official, Kearse has passed Walker on the depth chart. There were some questions surrounding Kearse's increase in playing time, as Walker was dealing with an injury, but that's no longer the case. It's also worth noting that Harris saw the field before Walker but then finished the day with fewer opportunities, again.

Special teams

Miles Killebrew: 21

Jalen Reeves-Maybin: 21

C.J. Moore: 16

Jason Cabinda: 16

Jahlani Tavai: 15

Will Harris: 13

Mike Ford: 11

Christian Jones: 11

Jamal Agnew: 10

Romeo Okwara: 10

Jarrad Davis: 10

Tracy Walker: 9

Justin Coleman: 9

Jack Fox: 8

Don Muhlbach: 7

Isaac Nauta: 5

Jonathan Williams: 5

Matt Prater: 1

Prater being on the field for only one snap -- a missed 51-yard field goal attempt -- is maddening. Additionally, Ford who was injured on special teams, noted on social media that he was indeed knocked out but is "fine".