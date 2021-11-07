Week 11 SEC Power Rankings: A&M surpasses Bama, Florida plummets

Yikes. There goes the “Auburn is a team of destiny” narrative.

The Tigers mustered up their worst offensive output since 2012 in a 20-3 loss on the road to Texas A&M. It was the first time Auburn has lost in College Station ever.

Let that snoozer of a ballgame not be overshadowed by the fact that Alabama only beat LSU by six points, and Florida lost 40-17 to South Carolina, who was playing an FCS transfer quarterback getting his first start.

Don’t let those two games overshadow the fact that No. 17 Mississippi State lost to Arkansas, and No. 18 Kentucky lost at home to Tennessee (to be honest, the Wildcats got hosed on a facemark penalty that wasn’t called).

There was a lot of shifting and moving in this week’s SEC Power Rankings. Here is where the teams stand heading into week 11.

14. Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt took a bye week.

13. Missouri

Missouri was trampled by Georgia.

12. Florida

Florida lost 40-17 to a South Carolina team with:

A first-year head coach

A 1 point win over Vanderbilt two weeks ago

The 115th ranked offense in America

An FCS transfer QB making his first start

Things are not looking good for Dan Mullen. He probably wishes it was recruiting season instead of the regular season right now, so he could talk about recruiting instead of the pathetic performances his team is putting out on the field, because as we know, Mullen doesn’t talk about recruiting until it is time to talk about recruiting.

11. South Carolina

Miraculously, South Carolina is one win away from bowl eligibility.

10. Mississippi State

Mississippi State lost a heartbreaker to Arkansas.

9. LSU

LSU lost 20-14 to Alabama.

8. Arkansas

Arkansas defeated No. 17 Mississippi State.

7. Auburn

Auburn’s offense sputtered in a 20-3 loss to A&M.

6. Tennessee

Tennessee’s offense continued to roll against Kentucky in a 45-42 win.

5. Kentucky

The Wildcats had an opportunity to win the game in regulation vs Tennessee taken away by the officials.

4. Ole Miss

Ole Miss beat Liberty 27-14.

3. Alabama

Alabama looked really sloppy in a 20-14 win over LSU.

2. Texas A&M

Texas A&M rises to No. 2 in the power rankings after man-handling Auburn.

1. Georgia

Georgia cruised past Missouri 43-6.

