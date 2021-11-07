Week 11 SEC Power Rankings: A&M surpasses Bama, Florida plummets
Yikes. There goes the “Auburn is a team of destiny” narrative.
The Tigers mustered up their worst offensive output since 2012 in a 20-3 loss on the road to Texas A&M. It was the first time Auburn has lost in College Station ever.
Let that snoozer of a ballgame not be overshadowed by the fact that Alabama only beat LSU by six points, and Florida lost 40-17 to South Carolina, who was playing an FCS transfer quarterback getting his first start.
Don’t let those two games overshadow the fact that No. 17 Mississippi State lost to Arkansas, and No. 18 Kentucky lost at home to Tennessee (to be honest, the Wildcats got hosed on a facemark penalty that wasn’t called).
There was a lot of shifting and moving in this week’s SEC Power Rankings. Here is where the teams stand heading into week 11.
14. Vanderbilt
David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports
Vanderbilt took a bye week.
13. Missouri
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Missouri was trampled by Georgia.
12. Florida
Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports
Florida lost 40-17 to a South Carolina team with:
A first-year head coach
A 1 point win over Vanderbilt two weeks ago
The 115th ranked offense in America
An FCS transfer QB making his first start
Things are not looking good for Dan Mullen. He probably wishes it was recruiting season instead of the regular season right now, so he could talk about recruiting instead of the pathetic performances his team is putting out on the field, because as we know, Mullen doesn’t talk about recruiting until it is time to talk about recruiting.
11. South Carolina
Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports
Miraculously, South Carolina is one win away from bowl eligibility.
10. Mississippi State
Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports
Mississippi State lost a heartbreaker to Arkansas.
9. LSU
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
LSU lost 20-14 to Alabama.
8. Arkansas
Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports
Arkansas defeated No. 17 Mississippi State.
7. Auburn
Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images
Auburn’s offense sputtered in a 20-3 loss to A&M.
6. Tennessee
Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Tennessee’s offense continued to roll against Kentucky in a 45-42 win.
5. Kentucky
Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports
The Wildcats had an opportunity to win the game in regulation vs Tennessee taken away by the officials.
4. Ole Miss
Photo by Michael Chang/Getty Images
Ole Miss beat Liberty 27-14.
3. Alabama
Gary Cosby-USA TODAY Sports
Alabama looked really sloppy in a 20-14 win over LSU.
2. Texas A&M
Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images
Texas A&M rises to No. 2 in the power rankings after man-handling Auburn.
1. Georgia
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Georgia cruised past Missouri 43-6.
1
1