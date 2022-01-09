Week 11 SEC Basketball Power Rankings: Auburn on top, Alabama falls

The entire SEC was in action during week 10, and only three teams went 2-0. Auburn, LSU, and Texas A&M. That should give you an idea as to how wild the start of conference play has been.

Take Arkansas for instance. The Razorbacks, who got as high as No. 12 in the AP Poll back in week five, have now lost five out of their last six games, giving up 83.8 points per game in those losses. That losing stretch included losses to Vanderbilt, Mississippi State, and Texas A&M. Points being that anyone can beat anyone in the Southeastern Conference.

Here are the week 11 SEC basketball power rankings as we wade deeper into conference action.

14. Georgia

Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia lost both of their games to Texas A&M and Kentucky this week.

13. Vanderbilt

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Sorry, Commodores. Someone had to be here. Vandy picked up a win over Arkansas before losing to South Carolina on Saturday.

12. Missouri

Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

The Tigers won their only game of the week against Alabama.

11. Mississippi State

Julie Bennett-USA TODAY Sports

The Bulldogs lost to the rival Ole Miss 82-72.

10. Arkansas

Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

The Razorbacks are now 0-3 in conference play after losing to Texas A&M.

9. Ole Miss

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Ole Miss split their two games during week ten, losing to Tennessee in overtime, and beating Mississippi State over the weekend.

8. South Carolina

Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

The Gamecocks are now 10-4 on the season after losing to Auburn and beating Vanderbilt.

7. Florida

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Florida took two losses to Alabama and Auburn last week.

6. Alabama

Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama picked up a win over Florida and a loss to 7-7 Missouri last week.

5. Tennessee

Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports

Tennessee (10-4, 1-2 SEC) struggled to get an overtime win over Ole Miss last Wednesday, and then lost by 12 to LSU on the road. The Vols are averaging 67 points per game to start off conference play

4. Texas A&M

Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports

The Aggies are now 13-2 and defeated Georgia and Arkansas last week.

3. Kentucky

© Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

Kentucky lost to LSU earlier in the week but then picked up a win over Georgia. TyTy Washington broke the school record for assists in a game (17).

2. LSU

AP Photo/Butch Dill

Wins over Kentucky and Tennessee were huge for the Tigers.

1. Auburn

AP Photo/Butch Dill

Auburn is now 14-1 with their highest ranking of the KenPom era (No. 7).

