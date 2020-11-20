Week 11's top games: Ravens-Titans get divisional-round rematch; Brady, Bucs can prove mettle

Yahoo Sports NFL senior writers Charles Robinson and Terez Paylor select a Week 11 game that will leave us buzzing into Tuesday.

Robinson’s must-watch

Tennessee Titans at Baltimore Ravens

A rematch of last season’s divisional-round stunner that saw Tennessee run all over Baltimore’s vaunted defense. If you were tracing this season’s vulnerabilities for the Ravens, you would have to start back in that playoff loss to the Titans. Lamar Jackson piled up stats but committed costly turnovers.

Now, they both face each other with some offensive line woes that are undercutting their schemes. Someone is going to get themselves right in this game, with a win that will be a monumental step toward the playoffs and some momentum in the back stretch of the schedule.

Paylor’s must-watch

Los Angeles Rams at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Tom Brady-led Bucs got back to what works in a win over the Carolina Panthers last week, as they showed the type of balanced offense they need to win a Super Bowl with 43-year-old Tom Brady. Monday night offers a much stiffer test against the stingy defense of the Rams, who are tied for third in the NFL in sacks and are allowing the fifth fewest yards in football.

If the Bucs can put some points in Week 11, it will go a long way toward proving their contender bona fides.

On the flip side, the Rams’ offense has plenty to prove, as well. Without left tackle Andrew Whitworth, quarterback Jared Goff could find himself under pressure more, and that’s certainly a danger against a Bucs defense that ranks second in sacks and fourth in quarterback hits, and also boasts the league’s best run defense.

