Week 11 Rooting Guide: Eyes on the prize, who can help Cowboys’ draft slot

We enter Week 11 with the Cowboys rested and somewhat healthier than in recent times. That’s a misleading phrase, of course, because Dallas has so many season-ending injuries, being healthier is a relative term. Dak Prescott, La’el Collins or Tyron Smith aren’t walking through that door again this season, and the club did recently lose starting rookies Tyler Biadasz and Trevon Diggs for a stretch.

However, the now-starting QB Andy Dalton is recovered from his bout with COVID-19 and a concussion, the now-starting LT Brandon Knight is back as well. Also returning, CB Chidobe Awuzie after being gone since Week 2 with a serious hamstring injury. He’s joined by journeyman corner Rashard Robinson who was on PSIR and has been activated and elevated for the game against Minnesota on Sunday. DT Tyrone Crawford is back off a short stint on the COVID IR (exposure, not a positive test). In the grand scheme of things, all documented in our roster guide here, make any difference to the Cowboys dual pursuit of a playoff spot and a top draft pick in 2021?

The Cowboys simultaneously can win the NFC East title yet are still competing for a high slot thanks to their 2-7 record and the division leader sitting at 3-5-1. Recently, the team slid down to the No. 4 overall pick thanks to Washington failing to finish their comeback against the Detroit Lions in Week 10. The Football Team now has a slightly worse Strength of Schedule, which is the tiebreaker in draft pick determination.

With the two teams matching up this coming Thursday for Thanksgiving, it will be a huge matchup, especially considering WFT needs a QB, and the more QB-needy teams the Cowboys finish slotted above, the more likely they can command a bounty in a trade-down scenario.

So here’s a look at the Week 11 schedule, and which games will impact the Cowboys’ pursuit in both directions.

Current Draft Order, Records, Strength of Schedule

In draft order, teams with the same record have their ties broken based on strength of schedule. Whichever team has had the easier schedule, gets a leg up in draft order for the first round. Each subsequent round there is a rotation. So if three teams have the same final record, Team A (easiest SOS) picks first in Round 1, third in Round 2, second in Round 3, first in Round 4. Team B (middle SOS) picks second in Round 1, first in Round 2, third in Round 3. Team C (hardest SOS) picks third in Round 1, second in Round 2, first in Round 3, third in Round 4. Here's who is currently where, according to Tankathon.

Pick Team Record SOS 1 New York Jets 0-9 .591 2 Jacksonville Jaguars 1-8 .548 3 Washington Football Team 2-7 .470 4 Dallas Cowboys 2-7 .473 5 LA Chargers 2-7 .507 6 Houston Texans (MIA) 2-7 .562 7 Cincinnati Bengals 2-6-1 .521 8 New York Giants 3-7 .493 9 Carolina Panthers 3-7 .547 10 Atlanta Falcons 3-6 .547 11 Denver Broncos 3-6 .571 12 San Francisco 4-6 .530 13 Detroit Lions 4-5 .503 14 Minnesota Vikings 4-5 .510 15 New England Patriots 4-5 .510

Obvious Rooting Interests

There's no question who the team should root for in these contests between distant teams. Noon kickoff games Root for the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-8) at home over the Pittsburgh Steelers (8-0). Root for the Atlanta Falcons (3-6) to go on the road and take out the Taysom Hill-led New Orleans Saints (7-2) Root for the Philadelphia Eagles (3-5-1) on the road against the Cleveland Browns (6-3), unless you're trying to win the division in which case, Go Browns. Afternoon Game Root for the Denver Broncos ( 3-6) to get the home win against the Miami Dolphins (6-3).

Detroit Lions (4-5) @ Carolina Panthers (3-7); Noon Central

Carolina has lost five games in a row to plummet and they might not have starting QB Teddy Bridgewater (knee) who is a game-time decision. The Lions barely survived Washington last week. The Panthers have three other Could Wins games remaining (@MIN, vs DEN, @ WAS), so they could potentially get to 6-10 even with a loss. The Lions have three Could Wins remaining (vs HOU, @CHI vs MIN) so they could potentially get to 7-9 with a loss. Root for the Carolina Panthers.

New England Patriots (4-5) @ Houston Texans (2-7); Noon Central

The Dolphins own the Texans pick. The Texans have three winnable games remaining on their slate after this (@ DET, @ CHI, vs CIN). Save for a Week 7 blowout loss to Green Bay, they've been competitive over the last month-plus. Still, despite the Patriots only having one more truly winnable game on their schedule, the Week 17 finale against the Jets, it's more likely the Texans pose a bigger threat to Dallas' slot. Root for the Houston Texans.

Cincinnati Bengals (2-6-1) @ Washington Football Team (2-7); Noon Central

Alex Smith has been balling and if he keeps it up he has a chance to ruin Washington's chance of replacing him with a top QB. Win win. The Bengals have their QB of the future already and have such a poor roster, they are less likely to trade out of their spot even if they finish above Dallas. Root for Washington.

New York Jets (0-9) @ Los Angeles Chargers (2-7); 3:05 p.m. Central

After this game, the Jets probably don't stand much of a chance to win another game this season until Week 17 against a Patriots team that might try to lose. The Jets are actively tanking (with coaching decisions) and will likely ensure the top pick. Meanwhile the Chargers have their QB of the future in Justin Herbert and would likely take Penei Sewell even if they picked ahead of Dallas. There's really no reason to think the Cowboys will catch NY, so... Root for the Chargers.