Week 11 Recap: Is any team actually good this season?
Liz Loza and Matt Harmon get together to recap Sunday’s games in week 11 of the NFL season, where seemingly every NFL quarterback was either injured, sick, or playing like they might not have fully recovered from a previous injury.
Liz and Matt also try to figure out which NFL teams have an offensive identity, which ones don’t, and which ones think they do but are wrong. Later, the two of them provide a full DFS preview of the Monday night game between the Giants and Buccaneers.
