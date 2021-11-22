Week 11 Recap: Is any team actually good this season?

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast

Liz Loza and Matt Harmon get together to recap Sunday’s games in week 11 of the NFL season, where seemingly every NFL quarterback was either injured, sick, or playing like they might not have fully recovered from a previous injury.

Liz and Matt also try to figure out which NFL teams have an offensive identity, which ones don’t, and which ones think they do but are wrong. Later, the two of them provide a full DFS preview of the Monday night game between the Giants and Buccaneers.

Stay up to date with the latest fantasy football news and coverage from Yahoo Sports on Twitter @YahooFantasy

Follow Andy @AndyBehrens

Follow Dalton @DaltonDelDon

Follow Liz @LizLoza_FF

Follow Matt @MattHarmon_BYB

Follow Scott @Scott_Pianowski

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at yahoosports.com/podcasts