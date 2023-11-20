Week 11 recap: Comebacks, close calls and contenders become clearer

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Show

As we enter Thanksgiving week it's starting to become clear which teams are true contenders and which are just playing out the string. Matt Harmon and Scott Pianowski break down each game from the Week 11 Sunday slate and provide their instant fantasy reactions:

0:49 - MIN VS. DEN: The Broncos have officially turned their season around, playoffs in sight

12:55 - DET VS. CHI: Does Justin Fields make the Bears fantasy viable the rest of the way?

18:29 - GB VS. LAC: This era of Chargers football is about to come to an end

28:19 - JAX VS. TEN: We finally see the Lawrence-Ridley connection we've been waiting for

35:08 - HOU VS. AZ: C.J. Stroud and Tank Dell have a potentially historic instant connection

40:58 - BUF VS. NYJ: The Bills save their season with a glimmers of a powerful offense

50:32 - LAR VS. SEA: Both of these teams don't pass the eye test

56:04 - SF VS. TB: Brock Purdy is back to MVP-like performances

58:40 - MIA VS. LV: Antonio Pierce is coaching his way to the full-time HC job

1:02:12 - CLE VS. PIT: This game felt like it ended 3-0

1:03:54 - NYG VS. WSH: Commanders can't be taken seriously rest of the year

1:07:29 - DAL VS. CAR: It's time to get nervous about Bryce Young

