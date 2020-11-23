Week 11 Recap: Chiefs hold off Raiders, Packers defense shows holes, Ravens lose composure

Subscribe to The Yahoo Sports NFL Podcast

Week 11 of the 2020 NFL season is almost in the books save for a Monday night game and the playoff picture is coming into focus. The Kansas City Chiefs came back in the final two minutes to split their season series against the Las Vegas Raiders, the Green Bay Packers lost control of the first overall seed in the NFC after dropping a game (and the ball) to the Indianapolis Colts in overtime & the Baltimore Ravens appear to be in a tailspin after losing their second straight.

Charles Robinson & Terez Paylor recap all of the Sunday matchups from Week 11 as well as the continued tragedy that is the Philadelphia Eagles season, Taysom Hill's first win as a starting QB and the brutal season-ending injury to Joe Burrow.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling fumbles the ball early in the overtime period against the Indianapolis Colts. The Green Bay Packers would go on to lose the game 31-34. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Stay up to date with the latest NFL news and coverage from Yahoo Sports on Twitter @YahooSportsNFL.

Follow Charles @CharlesRobinson

Follow Terez @TerezPaylor

Tag your questions for the guys on Twitter with #YahooNFLPodcast

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports Podcast family at https://apple.co/2Abi8jk or at yahoosports.com/podcasts