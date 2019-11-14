Week 11 Rankings

Week 11 Quarterbacks

QB Notes: Reaching another level, Lamar Jackson has five rushing touchdowns over his past four starts. He is averaging nearly two more fantasy points per game than any other quarterback. … Patrick Mahomes returned from the infirmary to one of the best games of his career, the highlight of which was a Tebow-ian jump pass that resulted in a 63-yard touchdown to Mecole Hardman. The Chiefs’ injury issues at wideout ended up making Mahomes’ supporting cast deeper and more experienced. … No. 2 in average quarterback points is Deshaun Watson, who will be squaring off with L-Jax in a contest with a 50 over/under. Will Fuller’s (hamstring) potential return would further up Watson’s ceiling. … Since returning, Drew Brees has posted one soul reaving and one complete dud. Although the Falcons were a soft matchup that went to waste, it’s impossible to see the same thing happening in Tampa Bay. Only the Cardinals are coughing up more quarterback fantasy points, while just two teams have permitted more passing scores. The 50.5 over/under doesn’t hurt.

Dak Prescott checks in as the No. 3 QB by average points following his latest three-score performance. He did so against a Vikings Defense that is hardly a pushover. That’s what the injury-riddled Lions are. Only five teams are silver plattering more enemy QB points. … People will be scared away by “@SF” on Kyler Murray’s schedule, but his QB6 results over the past three weeks featured a date with the NFC’s best defense. Murray’s numbers were goosed by hitting a big play to Andy Isabella, but he found another one in Week 10. That’s to say nothing of the pitch and catch Murray was playing with Christian Kirk. With the Cardinals not as worried about “establishing it” as SF’s Week 10 opponent Seattle, Murray will have no shortage of opportunities to work it down field. The Niners’ epically banged up offense could also have issues staying on the field, thereby keeping Murray on it. … Tom Brady has four passing touchdowns over his past four starts. Not good enough. He needs to show more vs. the Eagles’ vulnerable secondary. A bye week to further integrate Mohamed Sanu into the offense should help. … Try as he might, Jameis Winston can’t cancel himself in fantasy. The Turnover One is the QB8 by average points. The Saints are a tough matchup, but Winston throws so much — at least 43 attempts in each of his past four starts — that opponent doesn’t matter.

Speaking of opponents not mattering, Josh Allen. Although he is keeping his floor intact, the sophomore can’t seem to have a ceiling day. He gets yet another opportunity against a Dolphins D gifting the seventh most QB fantasy points. … During a period that’s spanned nearly a month of real time, Matt Ryan has finished as the QB16 and QB25. He could have trouble rediscovering his early-season consistency vs. a Panthers D allowing the 10th fewest QB fantasy points, but Ryan’s floor is too high to fade any farther. … The Bengals are a dream matchup for Derek Carr, but the same is true for the Raiders’ running game. My, hardly adventurous, guess is that Jon Gruden will be more interested in throttling the Bengals on the ground than through the air. Carr has eclipsed two scores just one time all year. … Hysterically bad in Week 10, Philip Rivers will probably be facing the Chiefs’ underrated pass defense without LT Russell Okung (groin). Rivers has not had a three-touchdown day since Week 1. … … Coming off its bye week, a Broncos Defense permitting the third-fewest QB fantasy points will be getting Kirk Cousins without Adam Thielen (hamstring). Cousins faced solid pass defenses each of the past two weeks and totaled just 440 yards in a pair of back-and-forth contests.

Making his first start since Week 1, it’s difficult to remember that Nick Foles was injured in the process of throwing a 35-yard rainbow touchdown to D.J. Chark. Gardner Minshew heated up Chark, Chris Conley and Dede Westbrook, and aggressive Foles will have little trouble keeping them warm. … Like Lamar Jackson before him, Carson Wentz enters his Patriots showdown coming off a bye. That is invaluable against the league’s best defense. I’m guessing Wentz will find more weak spots in the city walls, but Alshon Jeffery’s (ankle) potential absence hurts. … Jimmy Garoppolo “broke out” against the Cardinals in Week 9. After losing Emmanuel Sanders (ribs) early in Week 10, he melted down. With George Kittle (knee, ankle) also highly questionable, Garoppolo is an uncertain streaming proposition vs. a defense allowing the most quarterback fantasy points. … Despite being loved by FootballGuys™ everywhere, Kyle Allen is still just the QB26 by average points. Even in his first 300-yard game last Sunday, he managed all of one score. His Week 11 case is built on facing a shaky Falcons Defense that did somehow manage to erase Drew Brees from the face of the earth.

Sam Darnold finally found a matchup, the Giants, that didn't immediately melt him. The Redskins should be another for Week 11. … One of the worst quarterbacks in football over the past month, Jared Goff has lost the QB1 benefit of the doubt at home. That’s especially true vs. a defense like the Bears, who have allowed just nine passing scores in nine games. … The Colts went all the way off the rails without Jacoby Brissett in Week 10. His Week 11 return will be big news in real life but with T.Y. Hilton (calf) still sidelined, it doesn’t really move the needle in fantasy. … Typically capable of a QB20-24 finish, Mason Rudolph has flashed zero in the way of ceiling. … Baker Mayfield finally had a decent game. A short-week date with the Steelers’ elite defense will make a hot streak all but unattainable. … If you’re looking for something to hang you’re hat on with Dwayne Haskins, this will be the first time he’s actually entered a week knowing he will be the starter. His previous disasters either came as in-game replacement or late week fill-in.

Week 11 Running Backs

RB Notes: Averaging 23 carries over his past four games, Ezekiel Elliott has a get-right spot in the Lions’ collapsed run defense after being held to 63 yards from scrimmage against the Vikings. … Josh Jacobs has been held below 75 yards on the ground in two of his past three appearances but has a blow-up spot of biblical proportions in the Bengals. Running as a 10.5-point home favorite, Jacobs is squaring off with a “defense” hemorrhaging 5.2 yards per carry and 173 rushing yards per game. … It’s hard to keep Leonard Fournette and his voluminous workloads out of the top three. Rested after a pre-bye dud, Fournette should be buoyed by Nick Foles’ insertion under center following Gardner Minshew’s diminishing returns. Averaging 24 weekly touches and playing nearly 100 percent of the Jags’ snaps, Fournette’s absurdly low touchdown total — one! — has to regress to the mean, and soon. … It might have come too late to save seasons — both for fantasy players and the Chargers — but Melvin Gordon is running hot. The resurgent lead back has out-touched Austin Ekeler 46-24 over the past two weeks, checking in sixth in rushing in the process. His reward is a date with a Chiefs D surrendering the most RB fantasy points.

Week 10 was a shockingly ineffective return for Alvin Kamara vs. the Falcons’ previously doormat defense, though 8/50 through the air saved his fantasy day. He’s going to need a similar recipe for Week 11 against a Bucs D that funnels opposing production through the air. … The Steelers’ running game during James Conner’s two-game absence: They didn’t have one. For fantasy owners, Conner returns in the nick of time to face the Browns’ ground-permissive unit. Conner piled up 49 touches in the two games before his injury. … All was well beneath the surface of Nick Chubb’s Week 10 — he reached 20 carries for the fourth straight start and eclipsed 100 yards rushing for the third time in four — but Kareem Hunt’s 11-touch performance was a red-alert development. The Browns made the two-back approach profitable vs. the Bills, but it is going to be infinitely more difficult against a Steelers Defense that’s the hottest in the league. Chubb has been all about floor. Hunt’s role undermines it. … Damien Williams played 60 snaps in Week 10. All other Chiefs backs were on the field for 22. Things change quickly for Andy Reid, but right now his preference is clear. It doesn’t matter who the back is. If they have that kind of snap share in a Reid backfield, they are an RB1.

With Matt Breida (ankle) out, Tevin Coleman’s shaky floor gets a Week 11 propping. Raheem Mostert will still frequently mix in, making Coleman more frustrating than he should be. … Displaying absolutely zero upside, Le’Veon Bell is surviving on workload and plus matchups. He will have both for Week 11, as the Jets are just one-point road ‘dogs vs. the Redskins’ soft run D. … With no passing game involvement to speak of — he has two catches over his past three games — Marlon Mack is maxing out as a workload-based RB1/2. He can once again rely on the formula for Week 11, as the Colts are three-point road favorites against a Jaguars Defense permitting nearly five yards per carry. … All the way tanked and starting a minor leaguer at quarterback, the Bengals have gone 2016 Chip Kelly and decided to run the ball no matter the game script. That’s great news for Joe Mixon, who set a new season high for carries by 11 last week. Giovani Bernard’s good health is irrelevant. … Tied for sixth in running back carries (66) over the past three weeks, David Montgomery has stabilized his RB2 value but will lack ceiling vs. the Rams’ solid run defense.

Averaging just 69 weekly rushing yards, Mark Ingram hasn’t compensated through the air, catching 14 total passes. It’s been all about the touchdowns, which at least won’t be going away in the Ravens’ elite offense. … Coming off a 21-touch outing, Brian Hill has all the hallmarks of a plug-and-play RB2 during Devonta Freeman’s (foot) absence. The Panthers’ bottom-five run defense helps his case. … Devin Singletary's Week 10 snap percentage actually increased from 66 to 68 percent, but his touches inexplicably declined from 23 to 11. Expect a correction against the Dolphins’ matador run D. … The Patriots’ run defense sprung major leaks in the two games before its bye, serving up 5.85 yards per carry and 185 yards per game. Jordan Howard, who touched the ball 44 times in two games before the Eagles’ bye, will remain established. … Todd Gurley has 22 total touches over the Rams’ past two games. That includes a leisurely day vs. the Bengals and dispiriting loss to the Steelers. Completely lacking lateral explosion right now, Gurley is not a particularly compelling RB2 in a dysfunctional offense. … A four-point road ‘dog, Carlos Hyde will need a touchdown to return RB2 value in Baltimore.

Ronald Jones, who entered Week 10 with eight receptions all season, shockingly went 8/77 as a pass catcher vs. the Cardinals. Speaking Wednesday, coach Bruce Arians said there is more where that came from. That Arians is keeping the faith despite Jones’ comically soft fumble against Arizona is the best of RB2 signs. …We are in wait-and-see mode with the Cardinals’ backfield. Not that we need to see more from David Johnson (ankle, back), who can barely move right now. Chase Edmonds (hamstring) is the Week 11 wild card. No matter who is active, Kenyan Drake, who gutted the 49ers for 162 yards from scrimmage two weeks ago, will probably be the best RB2/FLEX in a suddenly muddled RB group. … The Broncos’ backfield is complicated by a bottom-three quarterback situation. The Vikings are tough on the ground. … With Ty Johnson (concussion) likely out, it will be J.D. McKissic “leading” one of the least-appealing committees you will ever see. Paul Perkins won’t be a FLEX. McKissic will be better utilized in PPR than standard. … Abandoned in Week 9, Sony Michel has a forbidding matchup in the Eagles. … Kareem Hunt has established immediate PPR FLEX value. … Derrius Guice and Adrian Peterson: Your guess is as good as mine.

Week 11 Receivers

WR Notes: Record-breaking Michael Thomas has the best possible Week 11 matchup in the Bucs. … Tyreek Hill, who has only made six appearances, is 17th in raw WR points in standard and 23rd in PPR. … DeAndre Hopkins has 37 catches over his past four games, hitting at least eight each time out. With Will Fuller (hamstring) tentatively due back against the Ravens’ recently-fortified secondary, it is looking like a floor instead of ceiling week for Nuk. … Even though Mike Evans has rarely been slowed by Marshon Lattimore, his Week 11 outlook is greatly enhanced by Lattimore’s (hamstring) absence. … Fresh off a clinical performance vs. the Vikings, Amari Cooper faces a Lions Defense without answers at cornerback. Detroit has one corner in Pro Football Focus’ top 50, and it’s Darius Slay at No. 50. … Julio Jones is top six either way but whether he has a floor or ceiling week could depend on James Bradberry’s (groin) health. Bradberry practiced Wednesday. … It’s been a lean three weeks for Chris Godwin (186 total yards), but he still managed 29 targets in the process. His usage has not changed. Godwin did appear banged up vs. the Cardinals, while O.J. Howard’s new every-snap role is a theoretical concern. Nevertheless, the Saints’ injured secondary is a plus matchup.

I’m still expecting the Patriots’ cloning of Julian Edelman in the form of Mohamed Sanu to have long-term fantasy effects on Edelman, but the Eagles’ inviting secondary is a no-caution fantasy setup. … Cooper Kupp’s zero-catch Week 11 was inconceivable. Even with Jared Goff Hindenburg-ing over the past month, Kupp should bounce back at home. Chicago’s Buster Skrine is a winnable matchup in the slot. … As Rotoworld’s Ian Hartitz points out, John Brown joins Michael Thomas as 1-of-2 wideouts to clear at least 50 yards every game. The floor is there every week. The Dolphins will be rolling out the red carpet for Brown to reach his ceiling. … As mentioned in the quarterback section, D.J. Chark has played only one quarter with Nick Foles all season and still managed to catch a 35-yard touchdown from the Jags’ $50 million man. Foles has never been afraid to take shots down the field. He will keep Chark’s WR1/2 status percolating. … Increasingly sullen on Twitter, Keenan Allen will be on 11 days rest vs. the Chiefs’ No. 5 by DVOA pass defense. Although he’s been disappointing in the box scores, Allen continues to soak up looks, drawing at least 10 targets three of the past four weeks.

Finally adding a little ceiling to his floor, D.J. Moore is 16/221 over the past two weeks. Only Tyreek Hill, Mike Evans and Amari Cooper have more yardage in that timespan. A Falcons Defense allowing the seventh most TE fantasy points will do its best to keep Moore hot. … With Adam Thielen largely sidelined the past two weeks, Stefon Diggs has posted a disappointing 4/53/0 line. Now he will draw Chris Harris’ shadow. Diggs has week-winning upside any time he takes the field, but he is a volatile WR2 for Week 11. … Odell Beckham looked every bit a WR1 in Week 10, drawing 12 targets while winning numerous battles with Tre'Davious White. Baker Mayfield simply couldn’t find him, including on what could have been a 75-yard touchdown on the first play from scrimmage. Pittsburgh isn’t exactly an ideal bounce-back environment. … I’m going to chase Christian Kirk’s Week 10 points against a banged up 49ers team. Playing pitch and catch with Kyler Murray last Sunday, Kirk also continued to spend more time on the outside. Just 16.7 percent of his routes have originated from the slot over the past two weeks after that number was 73.6 for games 1-8.

Courtland Sutton has been looking a little DeAndre Hopkins-ish early in his career, in that he can post WR2 days no matter who is throwing him the ball. As long as the Vikings’ front seven doesn’t completely erase Brandon Allen, Sutton has winnable matchups in the Vikes’ secondary. … Allen Robinson has cleared 60 yards in 7-of-9 appearances but will find himself on Jalen Ramsey Island for Week 11. … Coming off his best game since Week 5, Michael Gallup has a mouthwatering matchup in the Lions. … Kenny Golladay will shoot back up to the WR10-15 range if Matthew Stafford (back) can get cleared. Marvin Jones, WR24-30. … When last we left Mohamed Sanu, he was going 10/81/1 vs. the Ravens. He’s now had the bye week to get further up to speed on the Patriots’ complex offense. The Pats didn’t surrender a second-round pick to make Sanu a Dorsett-ian 3-4 target player. He’s going to Edelman vs. the Eagles’ undermanned secondary. … Erased by Jalen Ramsey last week, we doubt JuJu Smith-Schuster has actually fallen into a three-way target tie with Diontae Johnson and James Washington. He still offers upside as a low-end WR2. … Teams can never quit Jarvis Landry, who is No. 3 in targets (33) over the past three weeks.

With touchdowns in 3-of-4 games, Curtis Samuel has upped his floor from the WR3 to WR2 realm. … Slightly awakened in Week 10, Marquise Brown has an A+ setup vs. a Texans Defense surrendering the fourth most WR fantasy points in a game with a 50 over/under. … Terry McLaurin’s production has collapsed amidst the Redskins’ quarterback chaos, but the Jets’ woefully-understaffed secondary is ripe for the picking if Dwayne Haskins can deliver even one or two good deep balls. … It’s a good matchup, but Tyrell Williams has not cleared three catches since Week 3. … Jamison Crowder is 21st in receiver targets (34) since Sam Darnold’s return five weeks ago. The Redskins, as you may have heard, stink. … We are almost back where we started with Tyler Boyd, though Ryan Finley is a noticeable downgrade even from Andy Dalton. The Raiders’ already-bad defense is missing slot CB Lamarcus Joyner (hamstring). … With Emmanuel Sanders (ribs) highly questionable, Dante Pettis canceled and Kendrick Bourne terrible, Deebo Samuel might actually approach last week’s 11 targets again. … Whether Kenny Stills is a low-end WR3 or WR4 will depend on Will Fuller’s (hamstring) status. If active, Fuller should slide in somewhere in the WR26-32 range.

Week 11 Tight Ends

TE Notes: With touchdowns in two of his past three games, Travis Kelce is finally back on the right scoring track. Kelce has also reached six receptions in 3-of-4 contests since Week 7. … The No. 1 tight end since he returned in Week 6, Hunter Henry saved his 4/30 Week 9 with his third touchdown. In relative terms, the Chiefs are coughing up far more fantasy points to tight ends than receivers. … After playing just 34 percent of the Ravens’ snaps against the Patriots, Mark Andrews saw that number to rebound to 50 in Cincinnati. He responded with 6/53/2. Hopefully feeling better physically, Andrews’ scoring potential — his five touchdowns are third amongst tight ends — will be high in a game with a 50 over/under. … Coming off his first genuinely huge game of 2019, Zach Ertz encounters a Patriots D surrendering the third fewest TE fantasy points. Concerning, though the Pats have faced only one genuine TE1 (Andrews) all season.

With the Rams’ receiver corps banged up and Jared Goff struggling, Gerald Everett has reached 10 targets in three of his past five appearances. He’s all the way up to ninth in TE looks even though he drew only seven in Weeks 1-3 and the Rams have already had their bye. … Can the Bengals wake up Darren Waller? The Raiders’ breakout seam stretcher is a quiet 7/103 over his past three contests. Permissive though they are to every fantasy position, the Bengals are just 17th in TE points allowed. It’s likely a fluke. … Greg Olsen had gone nearly two months without a blowup before his 8/98 effort in Green Bay. There are always fantasy points in the Falcons’ banana stand, as well as games with a 50.5 total. … We are in a good position to chase Jared Cook and O.J. Howard’s Week 10 points. Facing each other in a game with a 50.5 over/under, both are coming off their biggest Sunday of the season. Cook did his damage on 10 looks. The Bucs are permitting the second most TE fantasy points. Howard, meanwhile, not only drew a new season-high seven targets, but did so playing 82-of-83 snaps.

In theory, it’s also a good week to chase Eric Ebron’s Week 10 performance, but the Colts’ injury uncertainty at receiver makes the situation difficult to forecast. Ebron out-targeted Jack Doyle 12-4, though they played to a snaps standstill (42). Ebron ran 11 more routes (33-22). … Mike Gesicki and Vance McDonald are seeing similar target totals, but I trust both Gesicki’s floor and ceiling more. McDonald’s 40 yards from Week 1 remain his season high. … Despite a basically nonexistent floor, Noah Fant’s ceiling makes him worth a TE2 dice roll. … With 6/013 on 13 targets over his past two games, T.J. Hockenson is finally showing signs of life. … The scorer of four touchdowns in his past four games, Kyle Rudolph is looking like an ideal TE2. Just be prepared for 2.3 points if he doesn’t find the end zone. … The same is true of Darren Fells, though he is doing slightly more compiling than Rudolph. … With receiver reinforcements not coming for the Eagles, Dallas Goedert’s increased recent usage should be his new normal. … Rudolph may have the floor, but Irv Smith will have the upside vs. the Cardinals’ league-worst tight end defense.

