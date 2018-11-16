Week 11 Preview Podcast: Getting you ready for the biggest fantasy matchup of the season

Subscribe to The Yahoo Sports Fantasy Podcast

It’s a matchup that fantasy gamers can only dream of. You’ve been waiting for it. I’ve been waiting for it. We all have. Finally, on Monday night in Week 11, we will get it. Rams versus Chiefs. Two of the three teams (Saints) that have pretty much broken fantasy football this season will face off. Most, if not all fantasy teams with playoff aspirations have multiple active assets in this game. Patrick Mahomes and Todd Gurley; of course. Tyreek Hill and Robert Woods; probably.

Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don want to make sure we’re all ready for that game, and all the other major fantasy happenings that have led up to kickoff on this week’s preview podcast.

[Watch a special edition of ‘Fantasy Football Live’ from New Orleans on Nov. 18]

Our experts delve into the devastating Cooper Kupp-injury, the Le’Veon Bell fallout, and the Ravens quarterback situation.

They’ve also asked you about the bench players you’re forced to play in this six-team bye week — the ones you’re hoping will go off (please, Doug Martin, please!).

Of course, we can’t forget about Andy and Brad going at it over their Week 11 rankings, and there’s a grudge match going on between Corey Davis and Larry Fitzgerald.

Matt and Dalton then wrap up with a couple bargains and fades for Yahoo Daily Fantasy.

