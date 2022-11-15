Week 11 Power Rankings: Vikings skyrocket to top spot

The Minnesota Vikings have been a tough team to figure out this season. They are 8-1 but have come from behind six times so far and haven’t looked great in doing so. Style points don’t necessarily matter in the NFL but they do when it comes to power rankings.

The Vikings found a way to beat the Buffalo Bills on Sunday and that helped catapult them up the rankings but there are still some analysts that are hesitant on giving the Vikings their due.

The power rankings are all over the place this week. Let’s dive right in.

Nate Davis-USA Today

Nov 13, 2022; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) releases a pass under pressure from Buffalo Bills defensive tackle DaQuan Jones (92) in the fourth quarter at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Last week: 7

This week: 2

Davis is a believer in the Vikings and shot them up five spots this week.

“The average margin of victory during their seven-game win streak is 5.1 points, all of those triumphs coming by one score. But when you’ve got a clean-up hitter like WR Justin Jefferson and a closer like CB Patrick Peterson, who cares about style points?”

Mike Florio-Pro Football Talk

Nov 13, 2022; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) throws the ball with Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller (40) applying pressure during second half at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Last week: 2

This week: 1

Florio has the Vikings at the top spot in his latest power rankings.

“Team of Destiny, even if destiny means finding yet another spectacular way to lose in the postseason.”

Frank Schwab-Yahoo! Sports

Nov 13, 2022; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Minnesota Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson (7) motions to an official that they recovered a fumble against the Buffalo Bills during second half at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Last week: 6

This week: 3

Schwab is buying into the Vikings after their win against the Bills.

“It was OK to be skeptical about the Vikings’ start. This wasn’t a classic dominant 7-1 start. But a win at Buffalo, even as close as that one was, validates Minnesota’s start.”

Conor Orr-Sports Illustrated

Nov 13, 2022; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Minnesota Vikings safety Harrison Smith (22) greets cornerback Patrick Peterson (7) after Peterson made an interception in overtime to defeat the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Last week: 4

This week: 1

Orr was very skeptical about the Vikings early on but he has come around and believes they are currently the best team in the league.

“To be considered the best, one must beat the best. The Vikings did so, with their lone, blowout loss to the Eagles standing as their only negative on the season. We can attribute this rise to many things, but, most importantly, the Vikings are capitalizing on the moments when luck reveals itself to them and says, ‘Here, take it.'”

Pete Prisco-CBS Sports

Nov 13, 2022; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Minnesota Vikings cornerback Kris Boyd (29) and linebacker Jordan Hicks (58) celebrate with linebacker Eric Kendricks (54) for recovering a fumble for a touchdown against the Buffalo Bills during second half at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Last week: 3

This week: 3

Prisco held steadfast on the Vikings with their ranking, but believes they are legit. and need to be taken seriously.

“It’s time to believe in this team. They might not always be pretty, but they get the job done. They face a tough game this week with Dallas.”

Dan Hanzus-NFL.com

Nov 13, 2022; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) makes a catch against Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) and Buffalo Bills cornerback Dane Jackson (30) during overtime at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Last week: 7

This week: 3

Hanzus has the Vikings behind only the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs and there is no shame in that.

“No matter how this season turns out, the Vikings and their fans will always cherish what happened on Sunday in Buffalo. Down 17 points late in the third quarter, Minnesota mounted a furious comeback behind standout performances from their most important players: money throws from Kirk Cousins, mind-exploding catches from Justin Jefferson, a game-changing run from Dalvin Cook, and glorious ball-hawking from Patrick Peterson in a 33-30 overtime win over the powerhouse Bills. It was the type of signature win against a Super Bowl favorite that gives the Vikings legitimacy beyond their stellar win-loss record. Said Peterson to the doubters: “Look at us now. Look at us now. That’s all I could say.””

Vinnie Iyer-Sporting News

Nov 13, 2022; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills cornerback Christian Benford (47) makes a tackle on Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) just short of the goal line in the fourth quarter at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Last week: 4

This week: 3

Iyer believes that the win over the Bills solidified the Vikings’ resume.

“The Vikings, after losing to the Eagles on the road in Week 2, needed a signature win through all their close-game victories to get a little more respect as Super Bowl contenders. That came with the minor miracle in Buffalo, fueled by Justin Jefferson and Dalvin Cook.”

