Week 11 power rankings: Vikings see a stiff drop

The Minnesota Vikings continue to have a wide range of opinions across the industry and it’s even starker with the Vikings 40-3 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.

It’s rare this early into the season to see a team drop by 10 spots but as always, the Vikings find a way.

This week’s power rankings are quite different from what we have seen in weeks past, but nothing feels unfair considering how the Vikings embarrassed themselves.

Nate Davis-USA Today

Nov 20, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell looks on during the third quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

Last week: 2

This week: 8

Davis hypothesizes that the Vikings might be the worst 8-2 team in NFL history.

“Are they the worst 8-2 team in history? Maybe that’s going too far, but Minnesota is the first to start that well while being outscored overall. The Vikes’ league-high streak of 92 games with a TD also ended while they were being pillaged 40-3 by Dallas. And QB Kirk Cousins came up small in another big game.”

Dan Hanzus-NFL.com

Nov 20, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard (20) celebrates his touchdown during the third quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

Last week: 3

This week: 9

Hanzus dropped the Vikings by six spots but didn’t really go in-depth as to why other than that they didn’t play well.

“An afternoon that began with deafening “Skol!” chants and sky-high confidence ended with a half-empty stadium and a 40-3 defeat that makes you wonder how good these Vikings really are despite their stellar win-loss record. There was no one culprit in the stunning blowout to the Cowboys: Kirk Cousins was under constant duress, Justin Jefferson was largely neutralized, and the defense had no answers for Dallas’ passing or run game. “This league has a way of humbling any football team at any point in time if you don’t play good football,” Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell said after the carnage. Yep, a Bury The Ball game if ever there was one.”

Bleacher Report staff

Nov 13, 2022; Orchard Park, New York, USA;Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle Khyiris Tonga (95) against the Buffalo Bills in the fourth quarter at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Last week: 3

This week: 5

The smallest drop on the latest power rankings came from Bleacher Report.

“The loss left Minnesota with a negative point differential, a rarity for an 8-2 team. It also drastically shifted the narrative around the team, from that of Super Bowl contender to talk that it isn’t as good as its record. Head coach Kevin O’Connell acknowledged that the conversation may have changed—but said that didn’t matter to him. “I don’t think we can get concerned with those things,” O’Connell said. “I just know each and every week in this league is another opportunity to really prove who you are. As a football team, I don’t think we did that [Sunday]. I don’t think we gave ourselves a chance to compete. We’ve got a lot of things in a short week to try to get right.” At least the Vikings won’t have to wait long to attempt to quiet the doubters. Minnesota will host the 6-4 New England Patriots on Thanksgiving night.”

Vinnie Iyer-Sporting News

Bills receiver Stefon Diggs slips a tackle by Vikings Andrew Booth Jr. Diggs caught 12 passes for 119 yards.

Last week: 3

This week: 6

Iyer isn’t as down as the Vikings as others, but he still had them drop three spots.

“What was that? The Vikings’ defensive issues finally caught up to them against a well-oiled Dallas attack and they couldn’t run or pass their way out of it with another improbable comeback. Their march toward an easy NFC North title will need to be put on hold a little ahead of facing the Patriots at home.”

Doug Farrar-Touchdown Wire

Vikings Patrick Peterson celebrates as Bills quarterback Josh Allen walks off the field. Minnesota scored when Allen didn’t handle the snap at the goal line and the Vikings recovered the ball in the end zone.

Last week: 1

This week: 11

Farrar gave the Vikings a stiff drop and it’s well deserved.

“The Vikings shouldn’t stay out of the top-10 for very long, but their 37-point loss at home to the Dallas Cowboys was too abominable to give them any such consideration. Thanksgiving Day will have the Twin Cities anxious as they host the New England Patriots. Can Minnesota avoid a losing streak?”

Pete Prisco-CBS Sports

Nov 20, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard (20) catches a touchdown pass during the third quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

Last week: 4

This week: 7

Prisco has been one of the highest on the Vikings and he hasn’t lost hope yet.

“The bubble burst in a big way against the Cowboys. They better hope that’s an aberration, rather than closer to the norm.”

Conor Orr-Sports Illustrated

Nov 13, 2022; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) throws the ball with Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller (40) applying pressure during second half at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Last week: 1

This week: 10

Orr has been waiting all year for the Vikings to implode and he got his wish on Sunday.

“While this may seem like a punishment for the Vikings, whom I had in the No. 1 spot a week ago, I think there was always going to be some regression here. I understand the frustration from fans who felt that perhaps they didn’t get their earned respect until late in the season—and that it’s already getting taken away—but the loss to the Cowboys exposed some of Minnesota’s more fatal flaws. This team isn’t tackling well, didn’t run the ball especially well and, in situations where Justin Jefferson can’t get a steady diet of targets, its system can be hampered.”

Mike Florio-Pro Football Talk

Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson intercepts a Josh Allen pass in the end zone. The Vikings came from behind to beat the Bills 33-30 in overtime.

Last week: 1

This week: 8

Florio has been skeptical of the Vikings and his skepticism was proven right.

“When the bubble bursts, it takes out an entire city block.”

Frank Schwab-Yahoo! Sports

Nov 6, 2022; Landover, Maryland, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) walks off the field against the Washington Commanders during the second half at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Last week: 3

This week: 8

Schwab didn’t want to penalize the Vikings, but it’s hard not to after Sunday’s performance.

“I don’t want to penalize the Vikings too much for one loss, but 40-3 was bad. The Vikings were never as good as their 8-1 record last week — they were too high in these power rankings last week, mostly because of a good win at Buffalo and the lack of quality contenders this season — but they’re also not bad. That 37-point loss just means that anyone who thought the Vikings might be Super Bowl contenders needs to re-evaluate.”

