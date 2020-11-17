Week 11 Pickups: Return of Jamies Winston

Scott Pianowski and Andy Behrens
·1 min read

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast

Apple PodcastsSpotifyStitcherGoogle Podcasts

As we barrel towards the fantasy playoffs, Scott Pianowski and Andy Behrens are here to tune up your lineup before a championship run.

Is it Jameis Winston time? With Drew Brees out for a stretch, the guys are going all-in on Winston in a couple of leagues at the quarterback position.

New England Patriots breakout stud Jakobi Meyers is your waiver priority for the wideout spot. Andy and Scott have a few more names to target as well.

Pickup options at the tight end and running back positions are very bleak. Let the guys parse through the junk pile and recommend a few players that could save your season.

Make sure to tune in five times a week to the Fantasy Football Forecast wherever you listen to podcasts.

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports Podcast family at https://apple.co/2Abi8jk or at yahoosports.com/podcasts

Latest Stories