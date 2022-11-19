Week 11 picks: Who the experts are taking in Bears vs. Falcons

The Chicago Bears (3-7) are battling the Atlanta Falcons (4-6) on Sunday, where the Bears are looking to get back in the win column and break a three-game losing streak.

Chicago is coming off a 31-30 loss to the Detroit Lions (3-6), where the Bears offense continues to ascend. That’s due in large part to the emergence of Justin Fields, who continues to light up the league.

The Bears are a 3-point road underdog against Atlanta, according to Tipico Sportsbook. But what do the experts think? Here’s a look:

USA TODAY

USA TODAY’s Week 11 picks:

Jarrett Bell: Bears

Chris Bumbaca: Falcons

Nate Davis: Bears

Safid Deen: Bears

Tyler Dragon: Falcons

Lorenzo Reyes: Bears

NFL.com

Gregg Rosenthal – Bears 28, Falcons 27

These teams are mirror images, built on dynamic running games that attempt to cover up their overmatched defenses. I trust Justin Fields more than Marcus Mariota to make plays in the passing game, but in a matchup likely to have few possessions and few defensive stops, it should come down to some bizarre play at the end. (Like most Falcons games. And Bears games. And football games in the year 2022.)

ESPN

ESPN’s Week 11 picks:

Stephania Bell: Bears

Matt Bowe: Falcons

Mike Clay: Bears

Jeremy Fowler: Falcons

Domonique Foxworth: Falcons

Dan Graziano: Bears

Jason Reid: Falcons

Laura Rutledge: No pick

Sam Wickersham: Falcons

CBS Sports

CBS Sports’ Week 11 picks:

Pete Prisco: Falcons

Jason La Canfora: Bears

Will Brinson: Bears

Jared Dubin: Bears

Ryan Wilson: Bears

John Breech: Bears

Dave Richard: Falcons

Jamey Eisenberg: Falcons

MMQB

MMQB’s Week 11 picks:

Albert Breer: Bears

Mitch Goldich: Bears

Gary Gramling: Bears

Conor Orr: Bears

John Pluym: Falcons

Sporting News

Vinnie Iyer – Bears 31, Falcons 23

Justin Fields is a Georgia native. He will love this homecoming game against another defense that will let him run free and throw deep on the fast track in Atlanta. The Falcons are turning the corner from competitive to freefall. They don’t have the weapons to take full advantage of Chicago’s defensive weaknesses.

Athlon Sports

Athlon Sports’ Week 11 picks:

Bryan Fischer: Falcons

Steven Lassan: Bears

Mark Ross: Bears

Ben Weinrib: Bears

Bleacher Report

Bleacher Report’s Week 11 picks:

Gary Davenport: Falcons

Greg Ivory: Bears

Kris Knox: Bears

Maurice Moton: Bears

Wes O’Donnell: Bears

Brent Sobleski: Bears

Bottom line

Despite the Bears and Falcons being mirror images of each other and underwhelming, the experts are leaning in Chicago’s favor. It’s not a complete surprise given quarterback Justin Fields is the X-factor.

According to NFL Pickwatch, 65% of experts are picking Chicago to beat the Falcons on Sunday.

Focusing specifically on the expert picks we rounded up above, here’s how the final tally looks:

Bears: 26

Falcons: 13

