Week 11 picks: Who the experts are taking in Bears vs. Falcons
The Chicago Bears (3-7) are battling the Atlanta Falcons (4-6) on Sunday, where the Bears are looking to get back in the win column and break a three-game losing streak.
Chicago is coming off a 31-30 loss to the Detroit Lions (3-6), where the Bears offense continues to ascend. That’s due in large part to the emergence of Justin Fields, who continues to light up the league.
The Bears are a 3-point road underdog against Atlanta, according to Tipico Sportsbook. But what do the experts think? Here’s a look:
USA TODAY
Jarrett Bell: Bears
Chris Bumbaca: Falcons
Nate Davis: Bears
Safid Deen: Bears
Tyler Dragon: Falcons
Lorenzo Reyes: Bears
NFL.com
Gregg Rosenthal – Bears 28, Falcons 27
These teams are mirror images, built on dynamic running games that attempt to cover up their overmatched defenses. I trust Justin Fields more than Marcus Mariota to make plays in the passing game, but in a matchup likely to have few possessions and few defensive stops, it should come down to some bizarre play at the end. (Like most Falcons games. And Bears games. And football games in the year 2022.)
ESPN
Stephania Bell: Bears
Matt Bowe: Falcons
Mike Clay: Bears
Jeremy Fowler: Falcons
Domonique Foxworth: Falcons
Dan Graziano: Bears
Jason Reid: Falcons
Laura Rutledge: No pick
Sam Wickersham: Falcons
CBS Sports
Pete Prisco: Falcons
Jason La Canfora: Bears
Will Brinson: Bears
Jared Dubin: Bears
Ryan Wilson: Bears
John Breech: Bears
Dave Richard: Falcons
Jamey Eisenberg: Falcons
MMQB
Albert Breer: Bears
Mitch Goldich: Bears
Gary Gramling: Bears
Conor Orr: Bears
John Pluym: Falcons
Sporting News
Vinnie Iyer – Bears 31, Falcons 23
Justin Fields is a Georgia native. He will love this homecoming game against another defense that will let him run free and throw deep on the fast track in Atlanta. The Falcons are turning the corner from competitive to freefall. They don’t have the weapons to take full advantage of Chicago’s defensive weaknesses.
Athlon Sports
Bryan Fischer: Falcons
Steven Lassan: Bears
Mark Ross: Bears
Ben Weinrib: Bears
Bleacher Report
Bleacher Report’s Week 11 picks:
Gary Davenport: Falcons
Greg Ivory: Bears
Kris Knox: Bears
Maurice Moton: Bears
Wes O’Donnell: Bears
Brent Sobleski: Bears
Bottom line
Despite the Bears and Falcons being mirror images of each other and underwhelming, the experts are leaning in Chicago’s favor. It’s not a complete surprise given quarterback Justin Fields is the X-factor.
According to NFL Pickwatch, 65% of experts are picking Chicago to beat the Falcons on Sunday.
Focusing specifically on the expert picks we rounded up above, here’s how the final tally looks:
Bears: 26
Falcons: 13
