America’s Team ain’t what it used to be.

The original 2020 schedule placed Cowboys-Vikings in the high-profile 4:25 p.m. ET spot on the eleventh Sunday of the season. On Monday, the league slid another game into that spot.

The contest between the 6-2 Packers and 5-3 Colts moves from 1:00 p.m. ET.

It’s unclear whether Packers-Colts will become the primary game sent to most of the country, and it’s stunning to think that any Cowboys game would lose its platform.

But the truth is that the Cowboys currently stink. Sunday’s loss to the Steelers was played at the same time as Dolphins-Cardinals, and it’s obvious that Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, and Tracy Wolfson should have been sent to Arizona. Presumably, Joe Buck,Troy Aikman, and Erin Andrews will be in Indiana in 13 days.

Week 11 Packers-Colts game moves to 4:25 p.m. ET originally appeared on Pro Football Talk