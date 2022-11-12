Week 11 of NFL season brings rarity for Steelers and Packers

It is an infrequent NFL season when either the Green Bay Packers or Pittsburgh Steelers struggle.

The 2022 season is a complete rarity as both teams are below .500 through 10 weeks.

The Steelers are 2-6 entering Week 10 play at home against the New Orleans Saints.

The Green Bay Packers are 3-6 and will be at Lambeau Field to meet the Dallas Cowboys.

So what brings this article together? Both teams are home and both are underdogs in the same week for the first time in NFL history.

Sunday will be the 1st time in NFL History that the Packers and Steelers will both be home underdogs in the same week #StatThat — Football (@BostonConnr) November 11, 2022

The Steelers are getting 1.5 points against New Orleans and the Packers are +4 against Dallas.

Now, will both ‘dogs have their day, or will sorry seasons continue on Sunday?

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire