Back in July, Chris Simms released his preseason 2020 Top 40 Quarterback rankings on his podcast ‘Chris Simms Unbuttoned.’ With 10 weeks of the 2020 NFL season in the books, Simms is back with his updated QB rankings.

The top 10 list features some surprises as well as rookies who have made a big jump. Kyler Murray or Lamar Jackson? Does Tom Brady crack the top 10? Where is Patrick Mahomes? Check out the list below to see where your favorite quarterback lands entering Week 11. Plus, watch Chris Simms explain and defend his rankings here.

Chris Simms’ Top 10 NFL QB rankings: Week 11

1. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs (Last: 1)

2. Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers (Last: 3)

3. Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks (Last: 2)

4. Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals (Last: 12)

5. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills (Last: 18)

6. Deshaun Watson, Houston Texans (Last: 4)

7. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens (Last: 5)

8. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers (Last: 37)

9. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals (Last: 26)

10. Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee Titans (Last: 11)

Want more on the Top 10 NFL quarterbacks and other NFL analysis? Follow Chris Simms Unbuttoned.

RELATED: NFL Week 11 schedule 2020: How to watch, TV channel, kickoff times

Week 11 NFL QB Power Rankings: Kyler Murray, Lamar Jackson land in Chris Simms’ top 10 quarterbacks originally appeared on NBCSports.com