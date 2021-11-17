Week 11 NFL power rankings don’t hold Saints’ loss against them

The New Orleans Saints weren’t able to knock off the Tennessee Titans last week, but few NFL power rankings updates are holding it against them. They took Tennessee down to the wire — no small feat against the league’s hottest team, riding a six-game winning streak, with a series of big injury absences to deal with.

So the season isn’t over yet. The consensus opinion has the Saints in the NFL’s upper half, penciled in as a wild-card team in the playoff picture. But they’ve got a lot of problems to correct before that projection becomes a reality. Here’s what the Week 11 NFL power rankings had to say about them:

“The Saints ran into the hottest team in the NFL, the Titans, who have won six-straight. Tennessee was without some top players, but so are the Saints for the extended future and RB Alvin Kamara not playing didn’t help in this one. Despite that, it was a very close 23-21 final which included a missed two-point attempt from New Orleans at the end. Saints coach Sean Payton deserves some credit for keeping his team in it lately.”

“Currently the NFC’s sixth seed, they can’t expect to maintain that spot – amid a two-game losing streak without QB Jameis Winston – if the defense continues to fade, special teams keep faltering, critical penalties mount, and RB Alvin Kamara doesn’t play.”

“Sean Payton was not a happy man after Sunday’s 23-21 loss to the Titans … and we get it. His kicker missed two extra points, a potential game-tying two-point conversion was foiled in the final minute, and officials cost New Orleans seven points with a highly questionable roughing the passer penalty. Credit the Saints for hanging tough against a red-hot opponent, on the road, with four key offensive starters sidelined by injuries. But it’s the result that matters most, and New Orleans missed out on a golden opportunity to move into a first-place tie with the Bucs atop the NFC South.”

“The real answer is this week at Philadelphia, where the Saints will try to avoid their first three-game losing streak since 2016. Frankly, every game matters for a team now holding onto a playoff berth by the skin of its teeth. But I’ll circle the Week 16 home date against Carolina on my calendar, since the Panthers are now the Saints’ closest pursuers in the wild-card race and have already beat them, in Week 2. Both teams have a chance to be at their best by the end of this season now that they’re getting healthier and adding key players, including Cam Newton. This game could have huge implications for two teams hoping to peak in January.”

“They have lost two straight games with their backup quarterback, which really limits the offense. The defense, which has played well, is now forced to play ever better. That’s tough.”

“The Saints were very competitive on the road against a top team at Tennessee. Trevor Siemian played well at QB, and Taysom Hill was back to being available for his all-purpose contributions. The late failed two-point conversion kept the Saints from possibly forcing OT. But that was actually a relatively encouraging performance, especially without RB Alvin Kamara. The Saints need him back in the lineup.”

“With apologies to everyone else in the NFC South, the NFL is more fun when Sean Payton has a quarterback.”

