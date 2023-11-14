Week 11 NFL Power Rankings: Browns keep rising, Eagles steal top spot from Ravens

We have reached the midway point of the 2023 season, so we have a great idea of who the competitors are and who the pretenders are as we tackle this week’s NFL Power Rankings. The Cleveland Browns are proving they belong on the contenders list after winning four of their last five games, including a come-from-behind win against the Baltimore Ravens. Last year’s Super Bowl teams, the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles remain at the top as well, but who joins them in the top ten?

The Browns now sit at 6-3 on the season, getting set to take on the 6-3 Pittsburgh Steelers. With another win against another team with a winning record could allow them to continue to rise in the ranks among the elite teams in the NFL. For now, however, where do they sit among the 32 teams as we hit Week 11 of the 2023 season?

Let’s dive right in.

Danny, I mean Tommy, DeVito is not leading this team to another win this season.

Losing to the Tyson Bagent-led Bears is a new low-point for the Carolina Panthers.

They aren’t good, but they aren’t the NFL’s worst team.

Who is the starting quarterback of this team? The Patriots are in Caleb Williams and Drake Maye territory just three years after drafting Mac Jones in the first round.

Nobody knows who the Packers are, but we know they are not good.

The Rams’ roster is already bad, and with a hurt Matthew Stafford, they are just bad.

It’s going to get much worse before it gets better for the Zach Wilson-led Jets.

The Raiders will be looking for another quarterback this offseason, but they are at least playing motivated football right now.

They found a gem in Josh Downs, but the Colts remain competitive despite the loss of Anthony Richardson.

The Broncos, despite their early-season gaffes, have found a way to remain competitive and a bit more effective offensively than any of us would have thought.

Do the Commanders have something in Sam Howell?

Will the Saints finally be forced to play their better quarterback long-term?

Justin Herbert continues to stack up elite outings while his defense continues to give up 30-plus points.

Pittsburgh Steelers (6-3)

I mean, the Steelers cannot keep getting away with this. Right?

Former Browns backup quarterback Joshua Dobbs has been great for the NFL this season.

Things are falling apart in Buffalo.

We keep expecting the Jaguars to put it all together, and they have yet to do so.

The Seahawks rebound after a devastating loss to the Ravens a week ago. Still tied for the NFC West lead, the Seahawks are a playoff team.

The Dolphins have slowed down over recent weeks, but their schedule is as light as it gets over their next five games.

Cleveland Browns (6-3)

Back to getting above-average quarterback play out of Deshaun Watson, the Browns are back.

The Cowboys are playing strong, complimentary football. The question remains if they can play tough football against other tough teams.

The Browns started a three-game losing streak for the Niners, but are they back after thrashing the Jaguars?

Baltimore Ravens (7-3)

The Ravens were the top team a week ago. And the one thing their loss shows? The Browns are contenders.

Kansas City Chiefs (7-2)

Karma is a guy on the Chiefs.

Philadelphia Eagles (8-1)

Shocker. The two teams who played in the Super Bowl a year ago are the top two teams in the NFL at the midway point as the Eagles take home the top spot this week.

