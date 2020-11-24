Week 11 NFL Power Rankings: Welcome to the Machine

Welcome to the Week 11 NFL Power Rankings here at Touchdown Wire. Teams will rise, teams will fall, and everyone will be angry.

First, dear reader, is a glimpse at to how the weekly Touchdown Wire Power Rankings are made. A look inside the machine, as it were. Each week after pushing “Publish” on the rankings the process for the next week’s version begins. I list all 32 teams on a big whiteboard in my office, lowest to highest as outlined in the just-published version. Then, starting on Wednesday night, teams on bye weeks get their write-ups done. This continues through Thursday Night Football, and then once games kick off Sunday afternoon, it is a sprint until the end of Monday night’s game.

Stopping to eat along the way, every so often.

The last thing I do, however, is write this part. The introduction. Why? Because I know deep down this is the part that most readers probably skip. Let’s be honest, friends. Nobody clicks on a Power Rankings piece to see how the rankings are setup and introduced. I never did…and I write them now! So I know how it works.

It reminds me of an old “Saturday Night Live” skit titled “Hub’s Gyros.” Jason Alexander was hosting, and by the end of the skit the joke really became how long the skit was, with David Spade asking Rob Schneider, Adam Sandler and Chris Farley to basically end the skit:

Introductions to Power Rankings pieces are the “Hub’s Gyros” of football content. Let’s just get to the stuff we want to see.

New York Jets (0-10. Last week: 32)

(Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports)

They lost, again, and the New York Jets remain in the driver’s seat for the first-overall selection in the 2021 NFL Draft. But if you are a Jets fan, today provided perhaps the best of both worlds. The Jets lost, keeping the tank in full gear, but you also saw signs of life and fight from Gang Green. New York got out to an early lead, thanks to a blocked punt as the Los Angeles Chargers’ opening possession stalled. You also saw three-straight touchdown drives from the offense to open the second half, when Adam Gase took the play-calling duties back from Dowell Loggains, according to Rich Cimini of ESPN. But the first half deficit of 18 points was too much to overcome, and even though the Jets outscored the Chargers 22-10 over the final two quarters, it was not enough. Competitive in the end, but the tank remains chugging ahead. Best of both worlds for Jets fans if you ask me.

31. Jacksonville Jaguars (1-9. Last week: 31)

(Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports)

Things are indeed a mess right now in Jacksonville. The Jaguars have lost nine-straight games, including another woeful effort this Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Rookie quarterback Jake Luton threw four interceptions, and the Jaguars fell by a final score of 27-3. In the loss Jacksonville gave up more than 24 points, which according to ESPN’s Michael DiRocco marked the ninth-straight game where the Jaguars have given that many points, the longest such streak in history. This also ties a previous losing streak of nine games set in 2016. Back then? The string of losses saw Owner Shad Khan and general manager Dave Caldwell fire head coach Gus Bradley. Could Doug Marrone face a similar fate this week?

30. Atlanta Falcons. (3-7. Last week: 27)

(Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports)

They lost to Taysom Hill, starting quarterback. Who knows, maybe Hill goes on to have an incredible NFL career as a QB and the Atlanta Falcons become a great answer to a trivia question, asking who he defeated in his first start. But more likely than not, this becomes just a small part of Hill’s career as an offensive weapon, and the Falcons are left to wonder how it all happened. Here’s how: They could not protect Matt Ryan. New Orleans sacked the Atlanta passer a whopping eight times in the 24-9 Saints’ win. Ryan was under duress almost the entire game, and he finished with a statline of 19 completions on 37 attempts for 232 yards, no touchdowns and a pair of interceptions. Making matters worse, the Falcons could not get anything going on the ground. Todd Gurley managed just 26 yards on eight rushing attempts, and as a team the Falcons scratched out just 52 rushing yards. A lone bright spot? Calvin Ridley managed 90 receiving yards on five receptions. So...there’s that. Unfortunately, that could be the final bright spot of Atlanta’s season. Looking at their final six games, perhaps only their trip to Los Angeles to play the Chargers seems like a solid chance at a win. Other than that, they play the Raiders, the Saints again, the Chiefs and the Buccaneers twice. Not exactly smooth sailing.

29. Cincinnati Bengals (2-7-1. Last week: 23)

(Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports)

All season long, Cincinnati Bengals fans have been clamoring for rookie quarterback Joe Burrow to get on the same page with talented wide receiver A.J. Green. Well, it finally happened against the Washington Football Team on Sunday. Facing a second and goal situation midway through the second quarter, Burrow stood tall in the pocket in the face of pressure and fired a dart to Green on a whip route for a touchdown: https://twitter.com/NFL/status/1330587517343522817 Unfortunately, that might be the only time that Bengals fans see that connection work for a touchdown. Burrow was carted off in the second half after he was sandwiched by Washington pass rushers, suffering what looked to be a devastating left knee injury. I won’t link the injury here, but this image from after the injury probably brings into focus the severity of the moment, as fellow rookie Chase Young is seen consoling the QB: https://twitter.com/NFLonFOX/status/1330605606873468930 That brings into the bright lights the failure of the organization to build an offensive line around him. Burrow was taking a number of hits and sacks this season, especially given how often the Bengals used him in empty formations. The injury was a result many feared was coming given how the offense and the offensive line struggled to protect him. It also brings into focus the failure to build a line in front of him: https://twitter.com/DavidWysong_/status/1330605769662803974 Any time a young passer suffers an injury like this, you wonder what it will do for their development. That is the waiting game that faces Cincinnati fans this holiday season. But the quarterback himself seems ready for the challenge ahead: https://twitter.com/JoeyB/status/1330616204172681222

28. Detroit Lions (4-6. Last week: 22)

(Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports)

First he was on the hot seat, then head coach Matt Patricia was off. First they were considered also-rans, then the playoffs were a possibility. But in the wake of an embarrassing shutout loss to the Carolina Panthers, a team that was starting backup quarterback P.J. Walker, you have to think that Patricia is back on that hot seat, and dreams of the postseason are being shelved in Detroit. The offense was putrid against the Panthers, as they managed just 185 yards of total offense in the 20-0 loss. Matthew Stafford completed 18 of 33 passes for a mere 178 yards and was sacked five times. The running game was non-existent, as Adrian Peterson and Kerryon Johnson combined for 35 yards on 13 carries. Eight of Johnson’s 17 rushing yards came on one play. Peterson’s longest run was for four yards. Twice the Lions defense intercepted Walker, giving the Lions a short field. What did the offense do with the beneficial field position? On the first such drive they managed 32 yards on five plays and punted. And the second? Eight plays, two total yards, a pair of sacks totaling ten lost yards, and a turnover on downs. Given that the Lions play Thursday in the early slot against the Houston Texans, Patricia might survive the week. But it would be a shocker if he is back for the start of December. This is the kind of loss that inspires change.

27. Philadelphia Eagles (3-6-1. Last week: 20)

(Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports)

What? The current division leaders are the lowest-ranked team in the NFC East? What sorcery is this? Well, take a spin through Eagles Twitter or listen to Philly sports radio. There is a theme emerging. Blow it up. That seems to be the main sentiment among Philadelphia Eagles fans in the wake of a disastrous loss to the Cleveland Browns on Sunday by a final score of 22-17. The five-point loss masks the horrific show from the Eagles on a rainy afternoon in Cleveland. Quarterback Carson Wentz was sacked five times - including one for a safety - and threw a pair of interceptions in the loss. The first was one that I may never understand: https://twitter.com/NFL/status/1330581251888091136 I co-host a podcast titled “QB Factory” with Michael Kist on Bleeding Green Radio where we cover both the Eagles offense and their upcoming opponent quarterback. In last week’s installment: https://twitter.com/BGN_Radio/status/1329858495068430337 We dove into the problems with the Eagles offense heading into Sunday. As you will hear if you listen, there are simply too many to list. That is a problem for any team. When there are more issues than you can account for in a thirty-minute episode, there are no simple solutions. Bench Wentz? You have not seen enough from Jalen Hurts to think he could be the answer. Fix the offensive line? Where do you begin with that? Now remember, this was the first game of a brutal stretch for the Eagles. They face Seattle, Green Bay, New Orleans and Arizona in the next four games. This could get ugly fast, and one cannot help but wonder if changes are coming. So yes. Right now? Even though they lead the division - a lead that will be gone come Thanksgiving night - these are dark days indeed in Philadelphia.

26. Dallas Cowboys (3-7. Last week: 30)

(Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports)

Every once in a while you see something in an NFL game you have not seen before. It is the whole reason for the Scorigami website after all. The Dallas Cowboys accomplished a first of sorts in their 31-28 victory over the Minnesota Vikings. No, it has nothing to do with the score. We’ve seen 31-28 finals before. No, it regards how the Cowboys scored the game-winner: https://twitter.com/NFLResearch/status/1330669596739833856 So file that away for the next time you’re at the local watering hole on Trivia Night. You know, when we can do those things again… Quarterback Andy Dalton turned in a solid performance for Dallas in his return to the lineup. Their backup QB completed 22 of 32 passes for 203 yards, three touchdowns and an interception. In addition to the game-winner to Schultz, he connected with running back Ezekiel Elliott for one of those scores, and rookie wideout CeeDee Lamb on the other. The TD throw to Lamb came on a red zone catch that has to be seen to be believed: https://twitter.com/NFL/status/1330639142984695809 Now let’s take a step back and look at the big picture. In Week 12 the Philadelphia Eagles - currently the NFC East leaders at 3-6-1. Every other NFC East team checks in at 3-7, a half-game back. When the Cowboys take on Washington on Thanksgiving afternoon, the winner of that game will have a lead in the division, if even for a matter of days. 2020 continues to do 2020 things.

25. Washington Football Team (3-7. Last week: 29)

(Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports)

This game, for better or worse, is going to be remembered for the brutal injury suffered by Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. But there is a chance - a chance - it could also be remembered as the start of Washington’s run to the playoffs. Sure that sounds crazy, but consider this fact. With the Philadelphia Eagles losing on Sunday and the New York Giants on a bye week, Washington pulled to within a half-game of the division-leading Eagles with their 20-9 victory over the visiting Bengals. As we pointed out last week, both the Giants and the Eagles face difficult games over the next few weeks, with Philadelphia facing a particularly tough slate. Washington? They get Dallas and San Francisco in two of their next three games. (Please ignore that contest against Pittsburgh sandwiched in between those outings to make my point a little stronger, thanks). Rookie pass rusher Chase Young, who has come under some heat in recent weeks given the struggles at quarterback in Washington and the early success from both Tua Tagovailoa and Justin Herbert, made an impact early, forcing this fumble from Burrow on the goal line: https://twitter.com/WashingtonNFL/status/1330584436820373506 Offensively, it was a mixed bag for Washington. Alex Smith completed 17 of 25 passes for 166 yards and a touchdown, but he did throw an interception in the first half that resulted in a Bengals’ touchdown on their ensuing possession. Antonio Gibson led the way for the Washington ground attack, notching 94 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries. Could this team somehow sneak into the playoffs by winning this putrid division? It’s 2020. So, yeah.

24. New England Patriots (4-6. Last week: 17)

(Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports)

Did you enjoy the past few days, New England Patriots fans? That little sliver of hope that crept back into your hearts over the past week in the wake of last Sunday’s upset over the Baltimore Ravens? Believe me, as a fellow Patriots fan I felt it too. That believe that maybe, just maybe, Bill Belichick was going to do it again. That feeling is probably gone today, and perhaps it should be. Call it a letdown, call it a trap game, but whatever you do, you cannot call it a win. The Patriots went down to Houston, chased Deshaun Watson all over the field, and came out on the wrong end of a 27-20 defeat. A last-second Hail Mary came up short, and the Patriots now have to wonder what could have been as they continue to look up at the Buffalo Bills and the Miami Dolphins in the AFC East. If you are looking for bright spots right now as a New England fan, perhaps this connection from Cam Newton to Damiere Byrd will suffice. The wideout, who turned in his best game of the season, channels his inner Willie Mays on this over-the-shoulder catch for a touchdown. https://twitter.com/NFL/status/1330603215738454017 But this week the majority of the struggles were on the defensive side of the football. Watson continued his masterful play of late, completing 28 of 37 passes for 344 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Watson also had 36 yards and a touchdown on six carries. Brandin Cooks, Jordan Akins and Will Fuller V all had over 80 receiving yards. New England simply did not have an answer for Watson and the Houston passing game this afternoon. The result? Likely a season-ender.

13. Houston Texans (3-7. Last week: 28)

(Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports)

In his final college football game, Deshaun Watson and the Clemson Tigers faced a third-and-long against the vaunted Alabama defense. Watson was forced to pull the football down and try to scramble for the first down, and he propelled himself into linebacker Reuben Foster. The defensive player’s hit sent Watson into helicopter mode, and the QB came up just short. But he bounced right up, showing you that competitive fire that made me and others a believer in him. I could not help but think of that play Sunday when I watched Watson do this: https://twitter.com/NFL/status/1330587914682527744 Watson’s short touchdown run, bowling over New England defenders along the way, gave the Houston Texans a lead they would not surrender, as they topped the New England Patriots 27-20. Watson was again very impressive, and as he had in previous weeks he joined some elite company with that touchdown run: https://twitter.com/TexansPR/status/1330594380227497984 Why was this such an impressive win for the Texans? The Patriots entered Sunday believing they had a path to the postseason. Houston may have closed that down with the win. On this Sunday - like many Sundays - Watson was the best quarterback on the field. Furthermore, the Texans showed flashes of what could be, provided they make the right decisions at season’s end.

22. Los Angeles Chargers (3-7. Last week: 26)

(Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports)

Last week we pointed out that despite the incredible play from rookie quarterback Justin Herbert, the Los Angeles Chargers needed to stop finding ways to lose games, and start finding ways to win them. This week, they found a way to win one. Now sure, it came against the lowly New York Jets, but Herbert and the Chargers got back into the win column with a 34-28 victory over Gang Green. Things got off to a shaky start, as the Chargers endured some more special teams woes. After stalling on their opening possession their punt attempt on fourth down was blocked, giving the Jets a short field early which New York converted into a touchdown. Then their offense put the football on the turf at the end of a long possession when Keenan Allen coughed it up, giving the Jets the ball yet again. That is when the defense stepped up: https://twitter.com/NFL/status/1330624390925479938 Tevaughn Campbell stepped in front of this Joe Flacco throw for the easy pick six, and with the ensuing extra point the Chargers were in front. As for Herbert, he continued his solid rookie campaign. He ended the day with 37 completions on 49 attempts for 366 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions. He got into the scoresheet with this connection to Mike Williams for a catch-and-run touchdown: https://twitter.com/NFL/status/1330627679960268800 And capped it off with this dart to Allen while moving to his left for that third TD strike: https://twitter.com/NFL/status/1330649613133520899 These two plays illustrate the development from Herbert this season. Handling pressure and attacking the middle of the field were incomplete areas of his game coming out of Oregon. Now? Now they are strengths. As outlined in my recent piece discussing what each team should be thankful for, the Chargers faithful should be thankful for Herbert. And the young QB should be thankful for what offensive coordinator Shane Steichen and quarterback coach Pep Hamilton have done with him.

21. Denver Broncos (4-6. Last week: 25)

(Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports)

If the Denver Broncos were going to stem the recent bleeding and salvage their slim playoff chances, they were going to have to do it against perhaps the hottest team in football, the Miami Dolphins. They did just that, putting together a 20-13 victory to improve to 4-6 on the season and stay on the fringe of the playoff picture. The win will not ease fears about quarterback Drew Lock, who completed 18 of 30 passes for 270 yards, no touchdowns and an interception. It also might not quell the fears about running back Melvin Gordon, who despite scoring a pair of touchdowns coughed up another fumble in the win, this time right on the goalline preventing what would have been the TD that iced the game. Instead, the Dolphins and Ryan Fitzpatrick had a chance to at least tie the game. Enter Justin Simmons: https://twitter.com/NFL/status/1330663383687786496 The talented safety’s end zone pick of Fitzpatrick staved off the comeback attempt, and delivered the knockout blow the Broncos needed on the day. If Denver was going to remain in the playoff mix, they needed this one given the fact they face New Orleans and Kansas City over the next two weeks. But they got a badly-needed win, and can now turn their attention to Taysom Hill. Which is a thing we’re saying in 2020 apparently.

20. Carolina Panthers (4-7. Last week: 24)

(Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports)

This past offseason when the Carolina Panthers signed P.J. Walker off his stint in the XFL, an intrepid football writer had this to say:

Walker’s rise back to the NFL is real. Could [Joe] Brady work his magic for the second year in a row? After all, the Rise of Joe Burrow is also real, and Burrow was playing under Brady. Walker’s athleticism, vision and game-changing ability outside of the pocket makes him a very dangerous weapon for Brady and Rhule as the 2020 season approaches.

With an injury to Teddy Bridgewater, Walker made his first NFL start on Sunday against the Detroit Lions, putting my potentially bold conclusion to the test. The result? A surprising 20-0 victory for the Panthers and a win in Walker’s first NFL starting gig. After the teams traded punts on their opening possessions, the Panthers rattled off an impressive ten-play, 95 yard touchdown drive. Walker connected with wideout D.J. Moore on this 52-yard deep shot to get the drive rolling: https://twitter.com/NFL/status/1330578846433722368 That drive was capped off by this touchdown plunge from running back Mike Davis: https://twitter.com/NFL/status/1330579263053971457 Walker did throw a pair of interceptions, but he got into the scoresheet with his first NFL touchdown pass, which came early in the third quarter: https://twitter.com/NFL/status/1330599315299917824 On this play you can see the vision highlighted back in the spring, with Walker scanning the field before finding Curtis Samuel on the corner route in the back corner of the end zone. Does this game spell a permanent switch to Walker? Probably not, as we here at Touchdown Wire are on record as favoring Bridgewater for 2021 and beyond. But for now, Panthers fans should feel that between the two, the QB room is in good hands. Something tells me at least pockets of Carolina fans - if not more - disagree.

19. New York Giants (3-7. Week 11 Bye. Last week: 21)

Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

And now we have reached our first team on a bye. As we do each week with those teams enjoying a much-deserved week off, we address their current situation by trying to answer a question. For the New York Giants, the biggest question facing the organization focuses on the quarterback position, and it is this: Is Daniel Jones the long-term answer at the position? Three weeks ago, that answer was probably a no. The second-year quarterback was a big reason the Giants lost a winnable game to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, largely on the basis of three plays. Two interceptions from Jones, as well as a late decision on a two-point conversion try, doomed the Giants in a game they should have won. But in the two most recent games, Jones has raised his level of play. Sure, one came against Washington, a team that Jones has enjoyed success against throughout his short career, but you saw signs that he was starting to figure things out in that win. Some of those signs were apparent when Jones was running vertical concepts, as broken down here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uP7xcOJfdi8 Then there was last week, in a win over the Philadelphia Eagles. Jones looked to take some more steps forward in that victory, as broken down here: https://twitter.com/MarkSchofield/status/1328500539601133568 And also here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D8KSw5pIWDs A lot can change in two weeks. Of course, the allure of a new quarterback will be tough to avoid. Especially if the Giants struggle down the stretch and Jones struggles as well. That could mean the end of Dave Gettleman’s tenure in New York, and a new general manager who is not tied to the idea of Jones as the QB, and who might have had a completely different evaluation of Jones pre-draft. For now, however, the footing under Jones in New York is a bit more solid. A bit.

18. Chicago Bears (5-5.Week 11 Bye. Last week: 19)

(Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports)

Another team on a bye week, so another question to try and answer. The question facing Chicago is this: What card does Matt Nagy have left to play? He benched Mitchell Trubisky for Nick Foles. He handed over play-calling duties to Bill Lazor. And yet, the offense is still bad and the defense is trying to carry a middling team to the playoffs. Last week against the Minnesota Vikings, the Chicago offense failed to reach the end zone, they struggled throughout the game to move the football with any consistency, and Brian Griese was apoplectic in the booth at some of the designs and formations being used by Lazor. Now Nick Foles is hurt. That likely forces Nagy to play the “return to the starting quarterback” card, giving Trubisky another chance to move this offense. Does that give anyone confidence that the Bears can start moving the football again? Remember, Trubisky was benched when Chicago was winning games. Now they’re losing, the offense is struggling - perhaps more than they were earlier in the year - and Nagy is running out of options...and time.

17. Minnesota Vikings (4-6. Last week: 16)

(Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports)

We have covered this before. After losing to the Atlanta Falcons back in Week 6, the Minnesota Vikings limped into their bye week with a 1-5 record. It seemed like they were destined to be sellers at the trade deadline, a move that looked to be confirmed when they traded Yannick Ngakoue to the Baltimore Ravens just weeks after acquiring him themselves. But then, the Vikings won three-straight games coming out of that bye week, all of which came in the division. That moved them to 4-5, sticking them back in the playoff mix both in the NFC and even in the division. Now, however, Vikings fans have a two-fold fear. First, the Vikings lost a game they should have won against the Prescott-less Dallas Cowboys. Second, and perhaps more terrifying, is this: They squandered a great Kirk Cousins game. The much-maligned quarterback was very impressive in the loss to the Cowboys. Cousins completed 22 of 30 passes for 314 yards and three touchdowns, without an interception. When he rolled out and hit Adam Thielen for his second TD pass of the game - and the second for the wideout - to give the VIkings a fourth quarter lead, it seemed like things would finally tilt Minnesota’s way for good: https://twitter.com/NFL/status/1330657374718152706 But when Dallas responded, it was on the Vikings' offense to answer. They did, with Cousins connecting with rookie wideout Justin Jefferson to retake the lead: https://twitter.com/Vikings/status/1330661709191680000 Unfortunately for Minnesota, this loss came at the hands of their defense. Despite intercepting Andy Dalton once and sacking him on another play, they could not stop the running game and they could not stop Dalton. Ezekiel Elliott had 103 yards rushing and Dalton threw for 203 yards but more importantly, three touchdowns including the game-winner. Minnesota had one final chance, but Jefferson saw a bad time to commit just his second drop of the season on a crossing route late. It was a short throw on a shallow crossing route, but with Jefferson working against man coverage and no one near him, there was a chance that could have turned into a big gain for the Vikings. Instead, they were left to wonder what could have been. Looking ahead, the Vikings get Carolina and Jacksonville over the next two weeks, so opportunities are there for wins before taking on Tampa Bay/Chicago/New Orleans in a tough stretch over just 12 days. But if the Vikings ultimately miss out on the postseason, they might point to this game in addition to the Atlanta loss as games that cost them dearly.

16. San Francisco 49ers (4-6. Week 11 Bye. Last week: 18)

Jimmy Garoppolo 49ers

(Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports)

Maybe the San Francisco 49ers need some more bye weeks? Thanks to teams above them losing, they actually move up a few spots this week while watching from home. Obviously, the biggest question facing the 49ers is what to do about the quarterback position. Honestly, however, that question has been covered ad nauseum here at Touchdown Wire. Besides, there is another question. One simmering below the surface early last week, that came to a head over the weekend: Why do I hate Brandon Aiyuk? https://twitter.com/KyleAMadson/status/1329817040782290944 It is a fair question to ask, in the wake of my rookie rankings that failed to include the rookie wideout in the “Honorable Mentions” category, let alone the Top 12. What is the reason for such a mistake? Is it due to a fantasy football player getting scorned? That cannot be the reason. Is it yet another example of a writer clinging to a pre-draft evaluation of a player? Negative again, as I was rather high on Aiyuk pre-draft. As I wrote at the time: “What Aiyuk brings to the table is impressive. His explosiveness off the line of scrimmage coupled with his ability to take any route to the house makes him an enticing prospect at the position. However, the first job of a receiver is to catch the football, and his inconsistency in that regard might give teams pause. Even with those issues, Aiyuk is still a scheme diverse receiver who can contribute immediately given his burst and ability after the catch, as he fine-tunes the craft of playing the position in the NFL.” So the correct answer is often the simplest: I messed up. He should have at least garnered an honorable mention for what he has done to date. Kyle Shanahan has put him in positions to be successful and he has shown the home-run hitter ability he flashed at Arizona State with his ability after the catch and how explosive he is through the catch point and during the transition from receiver to runner. But...I messed up. Not my first mistake, won’t be my last.

15. Miami Dolphins (6-4. Last week: 10)

(Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports)

The biggest story of this game is going to be the decision from Brian Flores to sit down rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, so that decision must be the focus. In what could be a contrary, minority opinion, I agree with the decision. The Miami Dolphins drafted Tagovailoa to be their future, and how they handle his development over the next few years is going to be critical in determining if that development is successful, or if it fails. That is why when the team made the decision to switch to Tagovailoa coming out of their bye week, despite the fact the Dolphins were in the playoff mix and Ryan Fitzpatrick was playing well, I felt buoyed about how the organization was handling their rookie QB. It seemed they had a plan for how they were going to bring him along, and they were not going to abandon that plan if the team was playing well at a given point in time. That, to be, was a great sign for how they would develop him. So too is sitting him down like they did on Sunday when he was struggling against the Denver Broncos. At the time Flores made the switch, Tagovailoa had completed 11 of 20 for 83 yards and a touchdown. He had gotten sacked twice on his final drive, and the Broncos led by ten. That is when the switch was made. My mind instantly turned to this piece from the brilliant Matt Waldman, titled “Ruining QBs.” In it, Waldman talks of Drew Brees’ development, and how he was handled by Marty Schottenheimer. As Waldman retells the story:

I give Marty so much credit as far as my maturation as a quarterback in this league and he benched me three times,” says Brees on NFL Networks’ Marty Schottenheimer: A Football Life. “But there were times where I needed that. It was part of my growth. [During this interview segment with Brees, the director runs a sideline shot of Schottenheimer telling Brees during a game, “Listen to me, if it’s a one-score game your ass will be out there, but I’m not putting you at risk in this situation. You hear me?”] I was still his guy and I felt that all the way through so I love him for that. That carried over to 2004 where we had one of our better seasons.

That seems to be the card Flores played by sitting Tagovailoa down when he did. Looking at the bigger picture, the surging Dolphins dropped a game that many thought would be a win, and now they need to regroup. They’ll need their rookie quarterback to bounce back, and Flores was quick to declare that he remains the starter, lending credence to my thinking that the head coach is playing the Schottenheimer card. But they face the Jets as well as the Burrow-less Bengals the next two weeks. Plenty of chances to fix things in short order.

14. Arizona Cardinals (6-4. Last week: 11)

(Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports)

The trademark application might be in process, but the Arizona Cardinals could not count on a “Hail Murray” for the second-straight week. Given a chance to perhaps take the lead in the NFC West on Thursday night, the Cardinals lost 28-21 to the Seattle Seahawks. They had a chance on their final offensive possession to perhaps tie the game - or even take the lead with a bold two-point conversion - but quarterback Kyler Murray was sacked on their final offensive play by Carlos Dunlap, ending the drive. Murray completed 29 of 42 passes for 269 yards and a pair of touchdowns on Thursday, but the rushing game was almost non-existent for the Cardinals. Kenyan Drake led the team with 11 carries for 29 yards and a score. That is something to watch going forward. Also something to watch is how Arizona fares over the next few weeks. A trip to New England and a home date against the Los Angeles Rams await. This two-game stretch could go a long way toward determining how their season ends up.

13. Baltimore Ravens (6-4. Last week: 9)

(Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports)

Famed soccer coach Sir Alex Ferguson had a way with words. During his time as the manager of Manchester United he coined a most colorful phrase. Squeaky bum time. It referred to that feeling at the end of a match when the score was close, and nerves took over. As he described it, it referenced the sound made by moving around in a plastic seat when your nerves take over and you find yourself shaking or squirming in your seat. It is currently squeaky bum time in Baltimore. The Ravens got out to a 21-10 lead over the Tennessee Titans in a game that had a chippy start, with the teams needing to be separated before kickoff after they gathered at midfield. However, Baltimore could not close the deal. Holding a 21-13 lead late in the third quarter quarterback Lamar Jackson went for the dagger, trying to find Devin Duvernay deep in the passing game. The throw was intercepted, and the Titans were able to comeback and ultimately finish the job in overtime with a 30-24 win. Losers of two straight and three of their last four games, the Ravens now find themselves in third place in the AFC North and they will have to get right in a hurry. They travel to Pittsburgh for a Thanksgiving Night showdown against the Steelers. Win, and the season could be salvaged. Lose, and it might be over.

12. Las Vegas Raiders (6-4. Last week: 12)

(Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)

There was a recent discussion around my family dinner table about the expression “so close, yet so far away.” Of course for someone like me my mind immediately comes to Hall and Oates, but that is a thought for another moment. No, my wife and I were explaining that phrase to our children, using the example of how they both simply throw their shoes in the middle of the entryway when they come inside, rather than putting them under the bench in the foyer where they belong. Which is of course a few feet away. So close, yet so far away. The same could be said for the Las Vegas Raiders, who were so close to beating the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night. Derek Carr hit veteran tight end Jason Witten late in the game for a go-ahead touchdown, but as everyone watching the game knew, they left too much time for Patrick Mahomes. The Chiefs promptly marched right down the field for the game-winner, with Mahomes hitting Travis Kelce for the win. That prolapse sums up where the Raiders are at this point in the season. At times they look like they can truly compete in the AFC, but then their defense lets them down in a critical moment. Of course, it’s tough to slow down the Chiefs, but this is close to being a complete football team. Carr is playing at a high level, they have become more vertical in the passing game, and the Raiders had some receivers running wide open all night. Thankfully for the Raiders some games against weaker competition are also close. They’ll see the Falcons and the Jets over the next two weeks. So the playoffs remain fully in the picture, even in the wake of a tough loss against their rivals on Sunday night.

11. Cleveland Browns (7-3. Last week: 15)

(Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports)

Look, someone had to win this game. Late in the afternoon as the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles slugged it out in dismal conditions, and the game was still technically in doubt, I got a message from Jeff Risdon, who covers both the Browns and the Detroit Lions for us here at the Wire Network. It read along these lines: “Lots of time for one of these two bad quarterbacks to mess this game up.” Thankfully for the Browns and their fans, the offense turned to their tandem at running back down the stretch. On a close-out drive late in the game, Nick Chubb was up first, with this masterful run: https://twitter.com/NFL/status/1330611566354460672 Chubb runs through multiple tackle attempts on this zone design for the left, ripping off a huge gain to give the Browns a first down inside the Philadelphia five-yard line. A few plays later it was Hunt who would go skyward for the touchdown to extend Cleveland’s lead: https://twitter.com/NFL/status/1330611856092741632 With the win - and Baltimore’s loss - the Browns suddenly find themselves in second place in the AFC North. Of course, Cleveland is three games behind the Pittsburgh Steelers in the division, but with games against the Jaguars, the Giants and the Jets remaining, there are chances to close that gap. Who knows, that Week 17 meeting with Pittsburgh at home could have huge implications in the division and beyond. I’m sure if you told Browns fans that possibility back in August, they would have taken it in a heartbeat.

10. Tennessee Titans (7-3. Last week: 14)

(Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports)

Last week saw two teams tumble out of the top ten here in the Touchdown Wire Power Rankings. Both of them came away with huge wins in Week 11. First it was the Seattle Seahawks, who emerged victorious over the Arizona Cardinals Thursday night. Then it was the Tennessee Titans, who came all the way back from a 21-10 deficit in the third quarter to top the Baltimore Ravens in overtime. The win shakes up the AFC North standings, and could potentially become one of the more meaningful games of the entire season. Tennessee got the big play they needed late in the third quarter. Baltimore faced a 1st and 10 near midfield looking to build on a 21-13 lead. Quarterback Lamar Jackson tried to hit Devin Duvernay on a deep shot. The rookie wideout could not track the throw, and safety Amani Hooker came down with the interception. That turnover seemed to change the flow of the game. Then the Titans got two big plays from their stars. First was this red zone touchdown from wide receiver A.J. Brown, who refused to go down on multiple tackle attempts: https://twitter.com/NFL/status/1330615016739880960 Brown’s touchdown, and the ensuing two-point conversion, gave the Titans a 24-21 lead. Baltimore would tie the game to force overtime, but that is when the closer, “King” Derrick Henry, took over: https://twitter.com/NFL/status/1330621066738167810 Thanks to ESPN’s Seth Walder and “the dots,” you can say that Henry handed the Ravens the “L:” https://twitter.com/SethWalder/status/1330621270115954697 This sets up a huge game next weekend, with the Titans traveling to Indianapolis to take on the Colts in a game that might very well decide the division.

9. Seattle Seahawks (7-3. Last week: 13)

(Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports)

The panic was real in the Pacific Northwest. The Seattle Seahawks were in trouble. Their defense could not stop anyone, Russell Wilson had thrown an interception in three-straight games - red zone interceptions no less - and the Seahawks were tumbling in the Power Rankings. Three-straight losses had Seattle suddenly in a three-way tie atop the NFC West, a far cry from where they were just a few weeks ago. But thanks to a win on Thursday night against the Arizona Cardinals, the ship has been righted. Wilson was a clean 23 of 28 for 197 yards and a pair of touchdowns, and more importantly no interceptions. Both Tyler Lockett and D.K. Metcalf found the end zone, and perhaps best of all, the defense showed up. Arizona could not get anything going on the ground, and the game ended with the recently-acquired Carlos Dunlap sacking Kyler Murray to end any final chance from the Cardinals to tie the game. Now Seattle has a bit of breathing room as they enter perhaps their smoothest stretch of the season. Over the next four weeks they’ll play the Eagles, the Giants, the Jets and Washington Football Team. Four teams with a combined 8-18-1 record. Perhaps that too eases the panic in the Northwest.

8. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-4. Last week: 5)

(Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports)

Perhaps the most accurate assessment of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night came from former NFL quarterback and current ESPN analyst Dan Orlovksy: https://twitter.com/danorlovsky7/status/1331077969117384706 Now, obviously some of the Tampa Bay struggles in their loss to the Los Angeles Rams can be attributed to the Rams defense - more on them in a moment - but Orlovsky has a point about the Buccaneers offense. It does not seem in sync right now. One example? The horrific interception that Tom Brady threw in the second half: https://twitter.com/NFL/status/1331072569831612418 We have seen this before from the Tampa Bay offense, where quarterback and receiver are not on the same page. But making matters worse was the play-calling, and there is no greater example of that than a failed fourth-down try in the fourth quarter. Rather than use Brady on a sneak - where he has almost been unstoppable over his career - or run the football, Byron Leftwich decided to roll Brady out and challenge Jalen Ramsey. Turnover on downs. Still, the Buccaneers had one last chance to pull this out. After they held the Rams to a field goal with under three minutes remaining, Brady and the offense had a chance to either tie or win the game in the closing seconds. Instead, Brady threw another interception on a rather aggressive downfield attempt, and the Rams held on for the win: https://twitter.com/NFL/status/1331089662618730501 Judging by the performance tonight, and the thoughts of people like Orlovsky, the Buccaneers have a lot of work to do. They'd better hurry, because the defending Super Bowl champions are coming to town this weekend.

7. Buffalo Bills (7-3. Week 11 Bye. Last week: 6)

(AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

During last week’s thrilling game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Buffalo Bills, I saw a tweet that got me thinking: https://twitter.com/TrainIsland/status/1328089051770007552 There is some truth to that declaration. After all, if you think back to last year’s Wild Card game between the Bills and the Houston Texans, there was a whole mess of crazy in that game from Josh Allen. Laterals on plays like the above, downfield scramble drill vertical routes to double-covered fullbacks, and much more. So the question facing the Bills in the second half is this: Will Josh Allen avoid the big mistake? Allen has been a bit of a roller coaster at times, at least in previous seasons, but as D’Andrea points out in the above tweet, Allen has largely avoided those head-scratching moments we are used to seeing from him this season. He has taken care of the football, not made crazy mistakes, and right now the Bills have the upper hand in the AFC East with a game in hand over both the Miami Dolphins and the New England Patriots. Provided Allen continues to avoid the big mistake, that might keep them atop the division.

6. Los Angeles Rams (7-3. Last week: 8)

(Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports)

Earlier this week, I published a piece outlining the one person every NFL team and/or fan base should be thankful for. Regarding the Los Angeles Rams, I highlighted the job defensive coordinator Brandon Staley has done in crafting a modern defense that is capable of stopping the run while still slowing down opposing passing games. Part of me wishes that I waited on that piece, because what Staley and the Rams did tonight is like the "Caine/Hackman" scene from the movie "PCU." This could have been my thesis. This could have been my closing argument. The Rams defense pressured, flustered and forced multiple mistakes from Tom Brady Monday night. The veteran quarterback threw a pair of interceptions - including one late in the game that ended a chance at a game-winning drive - and had a potential fumble ruled against them on a quick whistle. When you add that to what the offense did, it added up to a huge win for the Rams, the kind of victory that establishes a team as contenders in not just the NFC West (where they currently lead the Seattle Seahawks thanks to their head-to-head record) but in the conference itself. And if you are looking for a bit of trivial foreshadowing, well thank you NFL Research Department: https://twitter.com/NFLResearch/status/1331088194058682369 A random factoid like that has to carry some weight.

5. Green Bay Packers (7-3. Last week: 3)

(Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports)

Unfortunately, we have to start where we did last week with the Baltimore Ravens. Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling reported after the game that he received death threats after his critical fumble in overtime that set the Indianapolis Colts up for a game-winning field goal. Please people, do not send death threats to players and/or their family members after a bad play or a loss. There truly are more important things in life, and nothing is worth threatening people over, football games or otherwise. With that said, this was a tough loss for the Packers, who now face a bit of a tougher road to the first overall seed in the NFC. This loss coupled with the New Orleans Saints win on Sunday dropped the Packers into a tie with the Seattle Seahawks in the second spot in the conference, New Orleans now sitting a game ahead of both teams at 8-2. But Packers fans should not panic or anything. Look at Green Bay’s remaining schedule: Chicago, Philadelphia, Detroit, Carolina, Tennessee and Chicago in Week 17 to close out the year. Teams with a combined 23-27-1 record, and if you strip out the Titans, the four remaining teams - all NFC opponents for tiebreaker purposes - have a combined 16-24-1 record. So a tough loss to an AFC opponent this week, and potentially in Week 16, might not be fatal.

4. Indianapolis Colts (7-3. Last week:7)

(Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports)

By any stretch this was critical week for the Indianapolis Colts. Squaring off with Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers provided a big test for Indianapolis before Thanksgiving. The Colts rose to the occasion with their 34-31 overtime win. In the victory, rookie wide receiver Michael Pittman grabbed his first NFL touchdown on this throw from quarterback Philip Rivers: https://twitter.com/NFL/status/1330629982402478080 This is a great job by the rookie WR with the catch-and-run touchdown. You also saw some creativity from Frank Reich in the downfield passing game. One of the things that Reich loves to do is run vertical concepts out of heavier personnel. On the touchdown to Trey Burton, the Colts lined up with 13 offensive personnel on the field, meaning three tight ends. Green Bay responded with a base defense and played Cover 3 in the secondary. Indianapolis then motioned the running back out wide and ran four verticals, with Burton running a seam route from the inside alignment. Rivers did a great job moving the post safety with his eyes and hitting the TE for the touchdown. With the win the Colts remained just ahead of the Tennessee Titans in the division, thanks to their victory over Tennessee a few short days ago. The rematch? That’s this Sunday in Indianapolis, and the Colts have a chance to sweep the season series and put themselves in great position in the AFC South.

3. New Orleans Saints (8-2. Last week: 4)

(Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports)

Taysom Hill, and perhaps more accurately Sean Payton’s usage of him, has become a bit of a punching bag on NFL Twitter. Anytime Payton inserts Hill into the game to take quarterback snaps, social media rises up in an almost shared voice to ridicule the decision by Payton to use him as a QB. That reached almost a primal scream late last week when rumors surfaced that Hill was receiving the bulk of snaps in practice and that he was on track to start against the Atlanta Falcons. The knives were out early for Payton and the decision. Those knives had to be put back in their sheaths in the wake of the New Orleans Saints’ 24-9 victory over the Atlanta Falcons. It took awhile for Hill to settle in as a passer, but this throw on a deep crossing route to Michael Thomas helped that effort: https://twitter.com/NFL/status/1330584043537068032 But it was really his ability as a ball-carrier that helped the Saints offense on Sunday. Hill carried the ball ten times for 51 yards and a pair of touchdowns. This run midway through the third quarter extended the New Orleans lead and showcased what Hill offers as a runner in short yardage and red zone situations: https://twitter.com/NFL/status/1330603068224798722 With the win, the Saints manage to stay atop the NFC South for another week. With games coming up against Denver, Atlanta and Philadelphia the next three weeks, the Saints should be sitting pretty when they face the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 15... regardless of who is taking the snaps.

2. Kansas City Chiefs (9-1. Last week: 2)

(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

Did anyone on Earth think the Kansas City Chiefs were going to lose that game? Even after Jason Witten scored in the final two minutes to give the Las Vegas Raiders the lead, everyone under the sun knew in their heart that the Raiders left too much time for Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs offense. And just like clockwork, the Chiefs marched right down the field for the game-winner, with Mahomes finding a wide-open Travis Kelce after breaking the pocket and moving defenders due to the threat of him running the ball. However… Not to rain on the Chiefs’ parade right now, but there might be cause for concern with their defense. The Raiders had receivers open almost all game, and if this defense is going to struggle, that might make things tough for this team as the stretch run winds into the playoffs. Sure, the Chiefs have more than enough firepower to score on any team in the league, but if the day comes that the offense is off, or a mistake or two is made early in the game, the Chiefs might find themselves on the losing end. It is the 2018-2019 model, when Kansas City’s defense was a weakness and they lost in the AFC Championship Game after getting down early to the Patriots. Could that happen again? Only time will tell. But for Chiefs fans, there is solace in the fact that on most days, this offense is more than enough to outscore anyone.

1. Pittsburgh Steelers (10-0. Last week: 1)

(Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports)

At some point, the record has to speak for itself. Sure, people continue to call the Pittsburgh Steelers the “worst undefeated team in NFL history.” That description likely continues into this week, in the wake of a perhaps uninspiring 27-3 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars. That win was likely possible due to a number of mistakes from Jacksonville rookie QB Jake Luton. But I would caution people that you underestimate the Steelers at your own peril. Their defense is going to force mistakes from quarterbacks, from rookies like Luton to even the more veteran passers they will face this season. Take this interception of Luton by Minkah Fitzpatrick late in the first half. The Steelers bring the blitz and Luton has to throw this quickly, and the pass is deflected and intercepted: https://twitter.com/NFL/status/1330590400470339585 Of course, when you have a defense that can give you plays like this, it sets the stage for your offense to deliver on some big plays of their own. Ben Roethlisberger completed 32 of 46 passes on Sunday for 267 yards and a pair of touchdowns, including this deep shot to rookie wide receiver Chase Claypool: https://twitter.com/NFL/status/1330587983964082177 This sets the stage for a big rivalry game on Thanksgiving Night, as the Steelers host the Baltimore Ravens, who suddenly find themselves in third place in the division after their loss and the win on Sunday from the Cleveland Browns. A statement win on a holiday night might just make people believers in the Steelers, while perhaps slamming the door on their rivals in the division.