Week 11 NFL DFS Fades

When setting your weekly NFL DFS lineups, it can be just as helpful to have an idea of whom you DON’T want to include as whom you do. Every Friday we’ll highlight a few players that you might want to fade. When a player appears here, it mainly refers to fading him in cash games. If you play in a lot of large field, multi-entry tournaments, you might consider just being underweight on these players relative to the field rather than not using them at all.

Players I’m fading for Week 11 include:

Matthew Stafford, Detroit Lions

Not only does Stafford have an injured thumb on his throwing hand, he is without much of his support system. Kenny Golladay is out again, but also Danny Amendola and D’Andre Swift are missing this week. It’s also a short week before Thanksgiving. To add to the woes, Carolina isn’t a super pass-friendly defense, allowing a league-average 1.6 passing touchdowns per game. The game is projected to be fairly high-scoring and close, especially considering that Teddy Bridgewater is a game time decision this weekend, but I’m staying away from Stafford, Marvin Hall and Marvin Jones, Jr. this weekend.

Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans

There are a few expensive running backs that I’m not too keen on this weekend, and Henry is among them. His last four games have been collectively underwhelming for the price you’re paying. This week he gets the Baltimore Ravens, a team allowing the fourth-fewest overall fantasy points and fewest real points per game. Henry is a player than can bust out with a big game regardless of opponent, but I can’t consider him a safe way to spend salary this week. The other pricey backs I alluded to include Aaron Jones and James Robinson, both facing pretty formidable defensive fronts.

Michael Thomas, New Orleans Saints

Yes, it’s against Atlanta, so a lot of things could go right for Thomas. Starting Taysom Hill is going to be interesting to watch, as it will be his first start in his fourth season with New Orleans. He’s been fun and effective as a gimmick player, but can he support the fantasy value of all the Saints’ stars? I doubt it. Alone, as a TE, for goodness sake, on FanDuel, go ahead and roster Hill, or even Alvin Kamara, but don’t pay top dollar for Thomas, who seems unlikely to break out now that Drew Brees is out.

Todd Gurley, Atlanta Falcons

Gurley, despite some lingering ‘hate’ from fantasy experts, has been having a pretty consistent season. Most weeks he’s well in the double-digit fantasy points, and prior to the bye he was getting about 20 carries per game and had a three-game scoring streak going. I tend to think this game will go better for Atlanta if they rely on an apparently healthy Calvin Ridley and resurgent Julio Jones in the pass game. New Orleans may have a lot of questions on offense this week, but their run defense is second only to the Steelers’ in terms of fantasy points allowed. It’s never a situation I’m eager to have a piece of in DFS.

Andy Dalton, Dallas Cowboys

I wrote earlier this week that I think Amari Cooper or CeeDee Lamb could be interesting parts of a Minnesota game stack in tournament lineups. That enthusiasm does not extend to their QB, who will start off being Andy Dalton. Yeah, even in a prime matchup, I’m not confident that Dalton makes it through this game. I feel like I’m on an island, but I thought Garrett Gilbert was a better fit in the limited action he saw (Week 9). I expect if Dalton screws up, he may be on a shorter leash than normal, given the sad (but close) standings in the NFC East.

Players I like, but who are expected to have high ownership in Week 11 include: Ben Roethlisberger, Justin Herbert, Matt Ryan, Kirk Cousins, Mike Davis, Nyheim Hines, Kalen Ballage, Adam Thielen, Terry McLaurin, Keenan Allen, Taysom Hill, Steelers D/ST, Miami D/ST. You might consider deviating away from this player pool and pivoting in large GPPs if you’re after a more unique lineup.