Week 11 NFL broadcast maps: What to watch with the Saints on bye

New Orleans Saints fans can kick back and relax on Sunday — their team is on bye in Week 11. But there are few television markets as football-mad as New Orleans, and they’ll be tuning in for the upcoming slate of games.

But what options will be available to them? With a big assist from 506 Sports, we’ve highlighted the games being broadcast locally in the Saints’ home market this week. Tap in:

CBS early afternoon

CBS late afternoon

FOX Single

Sunday Night Football (national broadcast)

All of America will be watching Sunday night’s game between the Denver Broncos and Minnesota Vikings, featuring ex-Saints head coach Sean Payton and a Vikings team that dismantled New Orleans just one week ago. We’re guessing a lot of Saints fans will be hate-watching and hoping for a Broncos loss to improve the draft picks coming back to New Orleans in 2024.

Monday Night Football (national broadcast)

And Week 11’s schedule wraps up on Monday night with a stellar matchup pitting the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs together in a Super Bowl rematch. These are two titans with high hopes of returning to the title game. Hopefully the Saints can return to competing on their level someday soon.

