Week 11: NFC Targets & Touches

Fantasy football is, at its core, an exercise in risk analysis. Points are our currency and every article we digest, every podcast we engorge ourselves in, every box score we study is aimed at shining a light on safe, bankable volume we can rely on. That’s the purpose served by Targets and Touches, a thorough and exhaustively researched window into which players are making their respective teams tick. This is a weekly fixture here at Rotoworld, informed by data from Airyards.com, Pro Football Focus and Pro-Football-Reference.

Before we open Pandora’s box, please note that stat lines are arranged with the most recent game first while “X” signifies a player’s absence. To make the info more accessible, I also cut out much of the clutter, removing players averaging fewer than one target or carry, anyone slated to miss significant time and other fluff (fullback and receiver carries, for instance) that doesn’t factor into our decision-making. Now that we’re in the meat of the season, each players’ stats will only include the past five games. Anything more would be overkill. Now let’s get to the good stuff.

Week 11: AFC Targets and Touches

Arizona Cardinals

Targets: Christian Kirk (9, 10, 5, 11, X), Kenyan Drake (7, 7, 4, X, X), Larry Fitzgerald (5, 8, 4, 4, 3), Pharoh Cooper (4, 5, 2, 0, 4), Andy Isabella (4, 3, 1, 0, 2), KeeSean Johnson (2, 4, 3, X, 2), Charles Clay (1, 1, 2, 3, 2), David Johnson (0, 1, X, X, 0), Trent Sherfield (0, 2, 0, 2, 1), Maxx Williams (0, 2, 2, 1, 1), Damiere Byrd (X, X, X, 5, 2), Chase Edmonds (X, X, X, 4, 4)

Air Yards: Christian Kirk (43, 199, 18, 122, X), Pharoh Cooper (34, 148, 5, 0, 8), Andy Isabella (28, 33, 22, 0, -4), Larry Fitzgerald (16, 54, 10, 16, 5), KeeSean Johnson (14, 59, 30, X, 21), Charles Clay (1, 11, -11, 68, 21), David Johnson (0, 7, X, X, 0), Trent Sherfield (0, 7, 0, 33, 4), Maxx Williams (0, 11, 24, 5, 4), Kenyan Drake (-16, -11, -13, X, X), Damiere Byrd (X, X, X, 55, 46), Chase Edmonds (X, X, X, -15, 0)

Receiving Yards: Christian Kirk (41, 138, 8, 79, X), Larry Fitzgerald (37, 71, 38, 8, 12), Pharoh Cooper (35, 29, 15, 0, 29), KeeSean Johnson (14, 0, 22, X, 6), Kenyan Drake (13, 6, 52, X, X), Andy Isabella (6, 78, 88, 0, 8), Charles Clay (0, 5, 6, 88, 12), David Johnson (0, 8, X, X, 0), Trent Sherfield (0, 0, 0, 0, 4), Maxx Williams (0, 15, 12, 9, 5), Damiere Byrd (X, X, X, 18, 4), Chase Edmonds (X, X, X, 5, 24)

Carries: Kenyan Drake (16, 10, 15, X, X), Kyler Murray (8, 3, 5, 2, 10), David Johnson (0, 5, X, X, 1), Chase Edmonds (X, X, X, 7, 27)

RZ Targets: Pharoh Cooper (2, 1, 0, 0, 0), Larry Fitzgerald (1, 1, 0, 1, 0), Andy Isabella (1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Christian Kirk (1, 1, 1, 0, X), Charles Clay (0, 0, 1, 0, 0), David Johnson (0, 1, X, X, 0), KeeSean Johnson (0, 1, 1, X, 0), Trent Sherfield (0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Maxx Williams (0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Chase Edmonds (X, X, X, 2, 0)

RZ Carries: Kyler Murray (2, 0, 1, 1, 1), Kenyan Drake (0, 1, 1, X, X), David Johnson (0, 2, X, X, 0), Chase Edmonds (X, X, X, 2, 4)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Kevin Peterson (3-103-0, 4-61-0, 1-11-0, 0-0-0, 0-0-0), Byron Murphy (4-40-1, 4-27-1, 3-21-1, 3-23-1, 4-32-0), Patrick Peterson (3-31-0, 5-80-0, 6-118-1, 5-47-1, 3-39-0), Tramaine Brock (X, X, 0-0-0, 3-21-0, 6-88-1)

Observations: In the words of David Johnson, welp. The league’s fourth-highest earner among running backs ($13 million annual salary), Johnson was relegated to afterthought status in Week 11, failing to see a single touch over eight meaningless snaps. Why the stubborn Cardinals continue to trot out a hobbled Johnson each week instead of letting him heal is beyond me. Larry Fitzgerald waved goodbye to a seven-game touchdown drought against the Niners, but only managed 37 yards on five catches with a long gain of just 12 yards in the losing effort. The veteran was also charged with his first fumble of 2019. Escape artist Kyler Murray got to stepping in San Francisco, hustling to a team-high 67 yards on the ground in Sunday’s defeat. Among quarterbacks, only MVP frontrunner Lamar Jackson has rushed for more yards than Murray (418) this year. Andy Isabella’s role in the Cards’ offense continues to grow. He’s run 30 routes over his last two games, resulting in four catches for 84 yards on seven targets.

Atlanta Falcons

Targets: Julio Jones (8, 9, 12, 9, 9), Calvin Ridley (8, 5, 7, 6, 6), Russell Gage (4, 5, 9, 2, 1), Justin Hardy (4, 0, 4, 2, 0), Devonta Freeman (X, 4, 8, 3, 3), Austin Hooper (X, 5, 7, 5, 8)

Air Yards: Calvin Ridley (124, 80, 83, 49, 68), Julio Jones (116, 118, 145, 139, 98), Russell Gage (22, 20, 72, 31, 6), Justin Hardy (17, 0, 30, 17, 0), Devonta Freeman (X, 5, -1, 1, 8), Austin Hooper (X, 19, 22, 37, 88)

Receiving Yards: Calvin Ridley (143, 28, 70, 30, 48), Julio Jones (91, 79, 152, 93, 108), Russell Gage (32, 23, 58, 13, 6), Justin Hardy (14, 0, 23, 19, 0), Devonta Freeman (X, 10, 63, 6, 30), Austin Hooper (X, 17, 65, 46, 117)

Carries: Brian Hill (15, 20, 3, 5, 0), Matt Ryan (2, 2, X, 1, 2), Devonta Freeman (X, 10, 13, 7, 19)

RZ Targets: Julio Jones (2, 0, 1, 0, 0), Russell Gage (1, 1, 1, 0, 1), Justin Hardy (1, 0, 0, 1, 0), Calvin Ridley (1, 0, 0, 0, 1), Devonta Freeman (X, 1, 1, 0, 2), Austin Hooper (X, 2, 2, 1, 1)

RZ Carries: Brian Hill (4, 4, 0, 0, 0), Matt Ryan (0, 1, X, 0, 0), Devonta Freeman (X, 2, 0, 0, 3)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Desmond Trufant (6-71-0, X, X, X, X), Isaiah Oliver (4-44-0, 9-94-0, 1-15-0, 2-33-0, 4-74-0), Kendall Sheffield (3-26-0, 5-28-0, 4-66-0, 3-55-0, 2-8-0), Blidi Wreh-Wilson (0-0-0, 3-37-0, 3-51-0, 3-45-1, X)

Observations: The Week 9 bye must have knocked some sense into Atlanta because the Falcons are 2-0 since, with convincing wins over the division-rival Saints and Panthers. Don’t you just love when the chalk hits? Calvin Ridley had Week 11 breakout written all over him and he didn’t disappoint, rewarding his devoted fantasy worshippers with eight catches for a season-high 143 yards while finishing the week as the PPR WR3. While his teammates were beating the Panthers senseless, Brian Hill took mercy on Carolina, squandering his newly-seized opportunity by contributing just 38 yards (30 rushing, eight receiving) in place of injured bell-cow Devonta Freeman (foot). Adding insult to injury, Hill was vultured on the goal line by Qadree Ollison, who hit pay-dirt on his first NFL carry. Julio Jones couldn’t cure his end-zone blues against the Panthers (6-91-0 on eight targets) and will now take a seven-game touchdown drought into Sunday’s matchup with Tampa Bay.

Carolina Panthers

Targets: D.J. Moore (15, 11, 10, 9, 10), Christian McCaffrey (14, 7, 3, 5, 5), Curtis Samuel (11, 8, 6, 11, 6), Greg Olsen (5, 10, 5, 2, 7), Jarius Wright (2, 2, 4, 4, 3)

Air Yards: D.J. Moore (156, 109, 137, 103, 95), Curtis Samuel (66, 112, 136, 189, 113), Greg Olsen (42, 84, 59, 12, 56), Christian McCaffrey (30, -8, 6, 12, -13), Jarius Wright (21, 32, 47, 18, 32)

Receiving Yards: Christian McCaffrey (121, 33, 20, 38, 26), D.J. Moore (95, 120, 101, 38, 73), Greg Olsen (57, 98, 40, 13, 52), Curtis Samuel (25, 35, 64, 46, 70), Jarius Wright (19, 21, 0, 12, 6)

Carries: Christian McCaffrey (14, 0, 24, 14, 22), Kyle Allen (1, 3, 3, 0, 3), Reggie Bonnafon (0, 0, 3, 1, 0)

RZ Targets: D.J. Moore (2, 2, 1, 0, 0), Christian McCaffrey (1, 2, 1, 0, 0), Greg Olsen (1, 0, 0, 0, 1), Curtis Samuel (1, 1, 2, 0, 1), Jarius Wright (0, 1, 0, 0, 0)

RZ Carries: Christian McCaffrey (1, 5, 4, 0, 6), Kyle Allen (0, 0, 0, 0, 1)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: James Bradberry (5-78-0, X, 2-59-0, 2-17-0, 8-91-0), Donte Jackson (5-72-1, 2-43-0, 3-46-0, 2-20-0, X), Javien Elliott (1-13-0, 3-15-0, 0-0-0, 0-0-0, 5-64-0), Ross Cockrell (X, 2-56-0, 6-83-0, 1-2-0, 3-42-0)

Observations: Already the league leader in rushing yards (1,059) and rushing touchdowns (11), backfield assassin Christian McCaffrey added to his repertoire with a receiving display for the ages, rattling off a career-high 121 yards on 11 catches in Sunday’s loss to Atlanta. Remarkably, McCaffrey finished as the week’s RB1 (30.1 PPR points) without scoring a touchdown. Even with the feisty Falcons stuffing Kyle Allen (four interceptions, five sacks) in a locker, D.J. Moore still delivered the goods, clearing 90 yards for the third time in as many games. The ex-Terrapin leads the league in both targets (36) and catches (26) while ranking second to only Mike Evans in receiving yards (316) since Week 9. While efficiency has eluded Curtis Samuel to this point (50.7 percent catch rate on 75 targets), his 1,110 air yards (sixth-most) and impressive 14.8 aDOT both stand as reasons for long-term optimism.

Chicago Bears

Targets: Taylor Gabriel (14, 6, 3, 6, 2), Anthony Miller (11, 2, 1, 3, 9), Tarik Cohen (6, 4, 5, 3, 12), Allen Robinson (6, 9, 5, 7, 16), David Montgomery (3, 0, 4, 5, 2), Javon Wims (2, 0, 0, 0, 1), Cordarrelle Patterson (0, 0, 1, 2, 3), Adam Shaheen (X, X, 1, 2, 2)

Air Yards: Taylor Gabriel (109, 92, 54, 91, 22), Anthony Miller (79, 8, 24, 50, 112), Tarik Cohen (42, -5, 19, 13, -7), Allen Robinson (36, 100, 87, 69, 170), Javon Wims (21, 0, 0, 0, 6), David Montgomery (4, 0, 11, -3, 2), Cordarrelle Patterson (0, 0, 4, -5, 16), Adam Shaheen (X, X, 2, 5, 5)

Receiving Yards: Taylor Gabriel (57, 39, 69, 53, 6), Anthony Miller (54, 7, 0, 67, 64), Tarik Cohen (35, 23, 9, 37, 19), David Montgomery (19, 0, 36, 12, 13), Allen Robinson (15, 86, 6, 62, 87), Javon Wims (11, 0, 0, 0, 6), Cordarrelle Patterson (0, 0, 5, 1, 21), Adam Shaheen (X, X, 0, 0, 24)

Carries: David Montgomery (14, 17, 14, 27, 2), Tarik Cohen (9, 3, 2, 4, 3), Mitchell Trubisky (1, 3, 2, 4, 0), Cordarrelle Patterson (0, 0, 0, 1, 1)

RZ Targets: Tarik Cohen (1, 1, 0, 0, 1), Taylor Gabriel (1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Anthony Miller (0, 0, 0, 0, 1), David Montgomery (0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Cordarrelle Patterson (0, 0, 1, 2, 1), Allen Robinson (0, 0, 0, 1, 3), Javon Wims (0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Adam Shaheen (X, X, 0, 2, 0)

RZ Carries: David Montgomery (1, 0, 3, 5, 0), Tarik Cohen (0, 0, 2, 3, 0), Mitchell Trubisky (0, 0, 1, 1, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Buster Skrine (2-50-0, 5-53-0, 3-25-0, 2-37-0, 5-34-1), Kyle Fuller (2-44-0, 2-59-1, 6-64-1, 6-87-0, 4-70-0), Prince Amukamara (1-3-0, 5-61-0, 2-4-0, 2-15-0, 4-78-0)

Observations: Jalen Ramsey locked Allen Robinson up (4-15-0 on six targets) and threw away the key, opening the door for Taylor Gabriel to log a career-high 14 targets Sunday in Los Angeles. That was only Gabriel’s third game of double-digit targets since arriving as a UDFA in 2014 (82 appearances). David Montgomery earned some grit points by playing through an ankle injury in Week 11, though his contributions were largely overshadowed by Tarik Cohen, who led the Bears’ backfield with 74 yards on a season-high 14 touches. All three of Cohen’s touchdowns this year, including a 14-yarder against the Rams, have come as a receiver. Mitchell Trubisky’s hip injury (most likely of the phantom variety) provided a convenient excuse for Matt Nagy to pull his struggling signal-caller for the final three minutes of Sunday’s defeat. Widely mocked for requesting the Bears turn off television at their practice facility (the outside criticism was getting to be too much for him), Trubisky’s shattered confidence is the real worry, not his invented hip injury.

Dallas Cowboys

Targets: Michael Gallup (13, 10, 6, 4, 7), Amari Cooper (8, 14, 7, 5, 2), Randall Cobb (7, 8, 8, 3, X), Jason Witten (7, 5, 9, 4, 7), Tony Pollard (4, 0, 3, 0, 0), Ezekiel Elliott (3, 3, 0, 7, 6), Blake Jarwin (2, 4, 1, 1, 4), Tavon Austin (1, 0, 0, 1, 6)

Air Yards: Michael Gallup (161, 165, 84, 24, 71), Amari Cooper (120, 166, 135, 89, 22), Randall Cobb (94, 114, 80, 30, X), Tavon Austin (39, 0, 0, 37, 47), Jason Witten (39, 28, 37, 29, 76), Blake Jarwin (4, 27, 13, 1, 24), Tony Pollard (-5, 0, 8, 0, 0), Ezekiel Elliott (-8, 10, 0, -1, 7)

Receiving Yards: Michael Gallup (148, 76, 33, 34, 48), Randall Cobb (115, 106, 35, 29, X), Tony Pollard (44, 0, 9, 0, 0), Amari Cooper (38, 147, 80, 106, 3), Blake Jarwin (38, 35, 42, 1, 6), Jason Witten (33, 17, 58, 33, 57), Ezekiel Elliott (28, 16, 0, 36, 47), Tavon Austin (0, 0, 0, 0, 64)

Carries: Ezekiel Elliott (16, 20, 23, 22, 28), Dak Prescott (6, 0, 3, 5, 3), Tony Pollard (2, 1, 3, 8, 3)

RZ Targets: Randall Cobb (2, 0, 1, 0, X), Ezekiel Elliott (2, 1, 0, 1, 2), Amari Cooper (1, 2, 0, 0, 0), Michael Gallup (1, 0, 1, 1, 0), Tony Pollard (1, 0, 2, 0, 0), Tavon Austin (0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Blake Jarwin (0, 0, 0, 1, 0), Jason Witten (0, 1, 0, 0, 0)

RZ Carries: Ezekiel Elliott (3, 3, 2, 9, 10), Dak Prescott (1, 0, 1, 1, 3)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Jourdan Lewis (1-11-0, 1-9-0, 4-70-0, 2-17-0, 3-35-0), Chidobe Awuzie (1-8-0, 4-55-0, 5-41-1, 2-36-0, 4-118-1), Byron Jones (0-0-0, 2-21-0, 4-42-0, 0-0-0, 2-37-0)

Observations: With Amari Cooper drawing shadow coverage from lockdown corner Darius Slay, Michael Gallup threw a yardage parade in Week 11, sinking the Lions with a ruthless 9-148-0 receiving line on 13 targets. Following suit, Randall Cobb rung up a season-high 115 yards in the victory. Enjoying his most dominant stretch in years, the ex-Packer has rolled up 221 yards in his last two outings, holding the WR4 position in PPR leagues over that span. The Lions didn’t give Ezekiel Elliott an inch in Week 11, limiting the backfield prodigy to a tepid 2.8 yards per carry with a long run of eight yards. Zeke was also charged with a rare lost fumble, though you won’t hear many fantasy owners complaining about his two end-zone plunges, which upped his season touchdown count to eight (seven rushing, one receiving). Bolstered by a trio of 400-yard performances—his latest coming in Sunday’s Motor City slugfest—Dak Prescott leads the NFL in passing yards with 3,221. He’s on pace to throw for 5,154 yards, which would rank as the seventh-most in league history and well ahead of Tony Romo’s franchise record established in 2012 (4,903).

Detroit Lions

Targets: Danny Amendola (5, 8, 5, 8, 11), Kenny Golladay (5, 9, 7, 8, 2), Marvin Jones (5, 6, 10, 5, 13), J.D. McKissic (4, 7, 4, 3, 3), T.J. Hockenson (2, 6, 7, 1, 5), Ty Johnson (1, 1, 3, 4, 4), Logan Thomas (1, 2, 2, 1, 0), Jesse James (0, 1, 2, 0, 4)

Air Yards: Kenny Golladay (71, 119, 146, 188, 56), Marvin Jones (53, 94, 154, 58, 115), Danny Amendola (45, 43, 56, 58, 113), T.J. Hockenson (17, 49, 49, 13, 36), Logan Thomas (17, 8, 14, 9, 0), Jesse James (0, 1, 10, 0, -1), J.D. McKissic (-1, 1, 24, -3, 8), Ty Johnson (-3, 1, 2, 46, 17)

Receiving Yards: Danny Amendola (47, 29, 29, 95, 105), Marvin Jones (43, 77, 126, 22, 93), J.D. McKissic (40, 19, 40, 2, 31), Kenny Golladay (34, 57, 132, 123, 21), T.J. Hockenson (6, 47, 56, 21, 32), Jesse James (0, 0, 3, 0, 7), Ty Johnson (0, 3, 7, 13, 28), Logan Thomas (0, 19, 13, 17, 0)

Carries: Bo Scarbrough (14, X, X, X, X), Jeff Driskel (8, 5, X, X, X), J.D. McKissic (3, 10, 4, 1, 5), Ty Johnson (2, 5, 9, 7, 10), Matthew Stafford (X, X, 3, 2, 0)

RZ Targets: Marvin Jones (1, 0, 1, 1, 5), Danny Amendola (0, 1, 1, 0, 2), Kenny Golladay (0, 1, 2, 1, 0), Jesse James (0, 0, 1, 0, 0), J.D. McKissic (0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Logan Thomas (0, 1, 2, 0, 0)

RZ Carries: Jeff Driskel (2, 0, X, X, X), Bo Scarbrough (2, X, X, X, X), Ty Johnson (0, 1, 1, 0, 3), J.D. McKissic (0, 0, 2, 0, 0), Matthew Stafford (X, X, 1, 0, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Justin Coleman (4-95-1, 2-9-0, 6-60-1, 10-122-0, 5-95-1), Rashaan Melvin (9-90-0, 1-5-0, 5-72-0, 4-70-3, 6-89-0), Darius Slay (5-68-0, 1-33-0, 0-0-0, X, 2-52-1)

Observations: Still in flux from Kerryon Johnson’s sudden departure (a knee injury sent him to injured reserve after Week 7), Detroit’s ever-changing running back stable received more plastic surgery with another needed facelift in Week 11. Practice-squad call-up Bo Scarbrough (another factory-built back off the ‘Bama assembly line) commanded 14 carries in the loss to Dallas while crossing out Ty Johnson and J.D. McKissic’s names as Detroit’s new backfield flavor of the month. The 235-pound battering ram won’t catch passes—he wasn’t even targeted in his Lions debut—but Scarbrough’s goal-line monopoly makes him a worthy waiver pickup at a vulnerable fantasy position. Red-zone hogs Kenny Golladay and Marvin Jones have combined for 16 touchdowns this year, easily the most of any NFL receiving duo. Marvin Hall is much too deep a cut for the fantasy circuit, but still feel free to marvel at his patently absurd 6-240-1 receiving line on nine targets this season (40 yards per reception). If you’re in a super-flex or two-quarterback bind, may I suggest Jeff Driskel, who has submitted four touchdowns (three passing, one rushing) and 88 yards on the ground over his last two performances?

Green Bay Packers

Targets: Davante Adams (10, 11, X, X, X), Allen Lazard (6, 4, 5, 4, 5), Jimmy Graham (4, 4, 5, 4, 5), Geronimo Allison (3, 2, 3, 5, 7), Jake Kumerow (2, 2, 4, 2, 3), Marquez Valdes-Scantling (1, 2, 2, 3, 2), Jamaal Williams (1, 6, 3, 5, 5), Aaron Jones (0, 4, 8, 4, 7), Marcedes Lewis (0, 0, 1, 0, 2)

Air Yards: Davante Adams (164, 111, X, X, X), Allen Lazard (90, 72, 12, 61, 79), Marquez Valdes-Scantling (47, 51, 33, 55, 52), Jimmy Graham (46, 6, 36, 38, 51), Aaron Jones (0, -4, 29, 20, 46), Marcedes Lewis (0, 0, 11, 0, 45), Jamaal Williams (0, -2, 11, 1, -1), Jake Kumerow (-3, 57, 71, 44, 18), Geronimo Allison (-4, 4, 28, 38, 81)

Receiving Yards: Davante Adams (118, 41, X, X, X), Jimmy Graham (59, 17, 20, 65, 17), Allen Lazard (27, 44, 42, 42, 65), Jake Kumerow (23, 0, 48, 54, 17), Geronimo Allison (6, 21, 7, 33, 40), Aaron Jones (0, -1, 159, 33, 13), Marcedes Lewis (0, 0, 11, 0, 50), Marquez Valdes-Scantling (0, 0, 4, 133, 48), Jamaal Williams (0, 39, 14, 26, 32)

Carries: Aaron Jones (13, 8, 13, 12, 11), Jamaal Williams (13, 2, 7, 3, 14), Aaron Rodgers (1, 1, 6, 2, 3)

RZ Targets: Davante Adams (2, 0, X, X, X), Allen Lazard (2, 0, 1, 0, 0), Jimmy Graham (1, 0, 0, 2, 2), Geronimo Allison (0, 0, 1, 1, 0), Aaron Jones (0, 0, 2, 2, 1), Jake Kumerow (0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Jamaal Williams (0, 0, 1, 1, 2)

RZ Carries: Aaron Jones (4, 0, 1, 0, 1), Jamaal Williams (4, 0, 1, 0, 4), Aaron Rodgers (1, 0, 1, 1, 3)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Kevin King (8-82-0, 0-0-0, 5-74-1, 3-51-0, 6-163-0), Jaire Alexander (5-58-0, 4-129-0, 4-35-0, 3-36-1, 1-3-0), Tramon Williams (1-21-0, 3-19-0, 2-19-0, 0-0-0, 2-15-0)

Observations: It’s Week 12—I’m tired and my unkempt beard is veering dangerously into Zach Galifianakis territory. The Packers didn’t play last week … let’s just leave it at that. The football season ages all of us. Just start Aaron Jones (14 combined touchdowns) and you should be all set.

Los Angeles Rams

Targets: Josh Reynolds (6, 5, 8, 1, 1), Todd Gurley (3, 4, 1, 1, X), Cooper Kupp (3, 4, 10, 8, 6), Gerald Everett (1, 12, 3, 10, 5), Tyler Higbee (0, 4, 1, 1, 3), Brandin Cooks (X, X, 1, 7, 3), Robert Woods (X, 11, 2, 7, 4)

Air Yards: Josh Reynolds (66, 67, 138, 5, 31), Cooper Kupp (32, 21, 123, 50, 23), Gerald Everett (20, 64, 19, 147, 40), Tyler Higbee (0, 30, 6, 5, 13), Todd Gurley (-10, -16, 3, 13, X), Brandin Cooks (X, X, 17, 100, 6), Robert Woods (X, 113, -3, 53, 43)

Receiving Yards: Josh Reynolds (55, 49, 73, 0, 0), Cooper Kupp (53, 0, 220, 50, 17), Todd Gurley (36, 0, 0, 13, X), Gerald Everett (20, 68, 15, 50, 9), Tyler Higbee (0, 22, 8, 8, 25), Brandin Cooks (X, X, 0, 59, 18), Robert Woods (X, 95, 36, 80, 0)

Carries: Todd Gurley (25, 12, 10, 18, X), Malcolm Brown (5, 5, X, X, 11), Jared Goff (3, 1, 0, 3, 1), Darrell Henderson (0, 4, 11, 11, 6)

RZ Targets: Gerald Everett (0, 0, 1, 2, 0), Todd Gurley (0, 0, 0, 1, X), Tyler Higbee (0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Cooper Kupp (0, 1, 0, 2, 1), Josh Reynolds (0, 0, 1, 1, 0), Brandin Cooks (X, X, 0, 1, 0), Robert Woods (X, 0, 0, 1, 1)

RZ Carries: Todd Gurley (3, 2, 5, 9, X), Jared Goff (2, 0, 0, 2, 0), Malcolm Brown (1, 0, X, X, 3), Darrell Henderson (0, 0, 0, 0, 1)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Jalen Ramsey (4-39-0, 3-44-0, 7-89-0, 4-69-0, X), Troy Hill (3-30-0, 4-59-1, 3-45-0, 4-39-0, 2-16-0), Nickell Robey-Coleman (3-17-0, 2-31-0, 4-49-0, 2-23-0, 3--4-0)

Observations: Jared Goff turned into a pumpkin at Pittsburgh in Week 10 and Sunday’s brush strokes didn’t paint a much rosier picture (11-for-18, 173 yards, one interception), though in fairness, two of his top receivers—Brandin Cooks (concussion) and Robert Woods (personal)—were unavailable. The Rams finally let Todd Gurley off the leash, filling his dish with a season-high 28 touches against Chicago. Sunday’s workload—a stark departure from Gurley’s limited early-season use—begs the question, was saving Gurley for the stretch run L.A.’s plan all along? Slumping slot receiver Cooper Kupp underwhelmed again in Week 11, contributing a 50-yard catch and little else (3-53-0 line on three targets) in Sunday’s triumph. Even with a 220-yard eruption mixed in (Cincinnati’s non-existent secondary may have played a role in that), Kupp has only been the WR31 in PPR leagues since Week 7.

Minnesota Vikings

Targets: Bisi Johnson (9, 4, 2, 2, 8), Dalvin Cook (6, 7, 7, 6, 2), Stefon Diggs (5, 6, 4, 7, 8), Kyle Rudolph (5, 5, 5, 3, 6), Irv Smith (3, 6, 6, 3, 6), Laquon Treadwell (1, 1, 5, 1, 0), Adam Thielen (X, X, 1, X, 2)

Air Yards: Bisi Johnson (110, 54, 15, 23, 90), Stefon Diggs (98, 67, 51, 75, 120), Kyle Rudolph (43, 38, 40, -3, 64), Irv Smith (17, 17, 33, 6, 61), Laquon Treadwell (8, 9, 82, 1, 0), Dalvin Cook (-15, -23, -4, -2, -12), Adam Thielen (X, X, 5, X, 32)

Receiving Yards: Stefon Diggs (121, 49, 4, 143, 143), Kyle Rudolph (67, 14, 23, 17, 58), Bisi Johnson (35, 25, 4, 27, 40), Dalvin Cook (31, 86, 45, 73, 7), Irv Smith (20, 34, 33, 21, 60), Laquon Treadwell (0, 10, 58, 1, 0), Adam Thielen (X, X, 0, X, 25)

Carries: Dalvin Cook (11, 26, 21, 23, 25), Alexander Mattison (3, 8, 3, 13, 7), Kirk Cousins (2, 1, 1, 2, 4)

RZ Targets: Dalvin Cook (1, 1, 0, 0, 0), Bisi Johnson (1, 1, 2, 0, 2), Irv Smith (1, 2, 2, 0, 1), Stefon Diggs (0, 1, 1, 0, 0), Kyle Rudolph (0, 2, 3, 1, 1)

RZ Carries: Dalvin Cook (3, 6, 4, 4, 6), Alexander Mattison (0, 4, 1, 6, 2)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Xavier Rhodes (4-110-0, 5-63-0, 4-35-0, 4-46-0, 2-5-2), Trae Waynes (3-73-0, X, 7-143-1, 2-16-0, 6-64-1), Mike Hughes (2-35-0, 11-154-1, 2-13-0, 1-5-0, 3-41-1), Mackensie Alexander (1-3-1, 4-80-1, 4-24-0, 1-15-0, 6-62-0)

Observations: Resiliency thy name is … Kirk Cousins? Captain Kirk has never been known as Captain Clutch, but he put on his hero cape Sunday, leading the Vikes back from 20 down to stun the Broncos behind a fourth-quarter barrage led by Stefon Diggs (5-121-1 on five targets) and Kyle Rudolph (season-high 67 yards). Diggs sits 120 yards shy of his second straight 1,000-yard season, though he hasn’t taken the straightest path to that milestone. It’s been a feast or famine year for Diggs, who has topped 100 yards on five occasions but has averaged a meager 33 yards in his other six appearances. The fifth-year deep artist trails only L.A.’s Mike Williams (20.0) and KC’s Mecole Hardman (19.6) in yards per catch (19.1). A spectator for three of their last four games, the Vikings are hoping the bye week does Adam Thielen’s ailing hamstring some good.

New Orleans Saints

Targets: Michael Thomas (11, 14, 11, 11, 12), Alvin Kamara (10, 10, X, X, 8), Ted Ginn (4, 3, 2, 5, 6), Latavius Murray (3, 2, 12, 6, 3), Jared Cook (2, 10, X, X, 3), Josh Hill (2, 0, 5, 3, 2), Taysom Hill (1, 1, 3, 2, 0), Tre’Quan Smith (1, 2, X, X, X)

Air Yards: Michael Thomas (81, 112, 31, 122, 47), Ted Ginn (43, 58, 41, 92, 119), Alvin Kamara (17, 0, X, X, -1), Tre’Quan Smith (17, 27, X, X, X), Jared Cook (11, 89, X, X, 21), Josh Hill (3, 0, 38, 13, 12), Latavius Murray (3, -8, -3, 1, -13), Taysom Hill (0, 2, 31, 2, 0)

Receiving Yards: Michael Thomas (114, 152, 112, 131, 89), Alvin Kamara (47, 50, X, X, 35), Jared Cook (33, 74, X, X, 37), Ted Ginn (14, 0, 42, 48, 36), Josh Hill (8, 0, 39, 43, 8), Latavius Murray (5, 7, 55, 31, 35), Taysom Hill (2, 3, 63, 4, 0), Tre’Quan Smith (0, 13, X, X, X)

Carries: Alvin Kamara (13, 4, X, X, 11), Latavius Murray (10, 5, 21, 27, 8), Taysom Hill (1, 1, 0, 2, 3)

RZ Targets: Michael Thomas (3, 2, 2, 2, 4), Josh Hill (2, 0, 0, 1, 0), Alvin Kamara (2, 2, X, X, 0), Jared Cook (1, 0, X, X, 1), Ted Ginn (1, 0, 0, 1, 0), Latavius Murray (1, 1, 2, 3, 0), Taysom Hill (0, 1, 1, 1, 0)

RZ Carries: Alvin Kamara (4, 0, X, X, 0), Latavius Murray (1, 1, 5, 8, 2), Taysom Hill (0, 0, 0, 1, 1)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Chauncey Gardner-Johnson (2-68-0, 2-11-0, 3-11-0, 7-18-1, 2-11-0), P.J. Williams (5-61-0, 3-36-0, X, X, 0-0-0), Eli Apple (2-19-0, 6-99-1, 2-28-0, 5-41-1, 1-20-0), Marshon Lattimore (X, 1-3-0, 1-9-0, 2-20-0, 3-44-0)

Observations: A long-time fixture in the PPR medium, Alvin Kamara whet his beak with a season-high 10 catches Sunday as New Orleans returned to its winning ways following an embarrassing letdown against the Falcons a week earlier. Kamara leads all running backs with 18 catches in two games since returning from a month-long absence (an ankle sprain was the culprit). You’re probably too young to remember the last time Michael Thomas was held under 100 yards (it was Week 6, in case you were wondering). We’re at the point where limiting Thomas to 114 yards (as the Bucs did in Week 11) qualifies as a moral victory. His current pace calls for 1,826 yards, which would be the fifth-highest receiving output in league history. Latavius Murray handled 12 touches in Sunday’s romp, an encouraging development for his long-running quest for standalone fantasy significance. Firmly back in the TE1 picture, Jared Cook has either cleared 70 yards receiving or scored a touchdown in each of his last four contests.

New York Giants

Targets: Darius Slayton (14, 4, 5, 2, 8), Golden Tate (8, 6, 10, 11, 9), Saquon Barkley (5, 8, 10, 5, X), Rhett Ellison (3, 5, 2, 2, 7), Bennie Fowler (3, 6, 2, 5, X), Wayne Gallman (2, 1, 1, 0, X), Cody Latimer (1, 3, 3, 5, 1), Evan Engram (X, 8, 7, 5, X)

Air Yards: Darius Slayton (142, 52, 95, 27, 156), Golden Tate (70, 32, 65, 102, 105), Bennie Fowler (18, 53, 13, 42, X), Saquon Barkley (14, -10, 39, -4, X), Rhett Ellison (11, 17, 4, 25, 57), Wayne Gallman (7, 7, 4, 0, X), Cody Latimer (2, 41, 50, 23, 5), Evan Engram (X, 48, 41, 40, X)

Receiving Yards: Darius Slayton (121, 6, 50, 28, 32), Golden Tate (95, 42, 85, 80, 102), Rhett Ellison (42, 17, -1, 33, 30), Saquon Barkley (30, 67, 79, 8, X), Bennie Fowler (16, 22, 21, 35, X), Wayne Gallman (3, 0, 20, 0, X), Cody Latimer (0, 8, 28, 33, 0), Evan Engram (X, 48, 40, 6, X)

Carries: Saquon Barkley (13, 14, 19, 18, X), Daniel Jones (3, 6, 4, 4, 2), Wayne Gallman (1, 0, 0, 0, X), Elijhaa Penny (0, 0, 1, 0, 3)

RZ Targets: Wayne Gallman (1, 0, 0, 0, X), Darius Slayton (1, 1, 2, 0, 0), Golden Tate (1, 3, 1, 0, 0), Saquon Barkley (0, 1, 3, 0, X), Rhett Ellison (0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Bennie Fowler (0, 2, 0, 0, X), Cody Latimer (0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Evan Engram (X, 2, 1, 0, X)

RZ Carries: Saquon Barkley (0, 7, 3, 1, X), Daniel Jones (0, 1, 0, 1, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Deandre Baker (2-51-0, 5-68-1, 4-101-2, 2-15-0, 4-35-0), Corey Ballentine (3-39-0, 4-28-0, X, X, 0-0-0), Janoris Jenkins (2-19-0, 1-4-0, 1-5-0, 1-6-0, 2-43-0), Grant Haley (0-0-0, X, 6-51-0, 3-17-0, 8-101-0)

Observations: The playoffs remain a pipe dream for Pat Shurmur’s bunch, though we can still mine fantasy value from New York’s skill players down the stretch. Poised to return from a five-game absence, Sterling Shepard (concussion) will soon join Golden Tate and Darius Slayton in three-wide sets while adding another weapon to Daniel Jones’ arsenal. Saquon Barkley has underwhelmed since coming back from a high-ankle sprain (2.58 yards per carry in four games), though having last week’s bye to recharge could help his rest-of-season prospects.

Philadelphia Eagles

Targets: Zach Ertz (11, 11, 4, 5, 9), Nelson Agholor (9, 8, 4, 4, 7), Dallas Goedert (6, 5, 5, 4, 8), Miles Sanders (4, 3, 3, 3, 3), Mack Hollins (1, 0, 0, 1, 2), Jordan Howard (X, 1, 2, 2, 0), Alshon Jeffery (X, 8, 6, 5, 12)

Air Yards: Nelson Agholor (79, 106, 1, 86, 102), Zach Ertz (77, 76, 46, 87, 92), Dallas Goedert (36, 18, 18, 35, 46), Mack Hollins (28, 0, 0, 4, 55), Miles Sanders (24, -10, -11, 9, 40), Jordan Howard (X, 1, -4, -1, 0), Alshon Jeffery (X, 103, 71, 90, 60)

Receiving Yards: Zach Ertz (94, 103, 20, 38, 54), Nelson Agholor (40, 21, 7, 24, 42), Dallas Goedert (36, 39, 22, 69, 48), Miles Sanders (9, 31, 44, 11, 86), Mack Hollins (0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Jordan Howard (X, 1, 15, 6, 0), Alshon Jeffery (X, 36, 64, 38, 76)

Carries: Miles Sanders (11, 10, 3, 6, 3), Boston Scott (7, 0, 5, 7, 4), Carson Wentz (3, 4, 8, 4, 2), Jordan Howard (X, 19, 23, 11, 13)

RZ Targets: Nelson Agholor (1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Dallas Goedert (1, 1, 2, 0, 0), Miles Sanders (1, 1, 0, 1, 0), Zach Ertz (0, 0, 0, 2, 0), Mack Hollins (0, 0, 0, 1, 0), Alshon Jeffery (X, 0, 0, 1, 1)

RZ Carries: Miles Sanders (2, 1, 1, 0, 0), Boston Scott (0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Carson Wentz (0, 0, 2, 0, 0), Jordan Howard (X, 3, 3, 1, 1)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Avonte Maddox (6-74-0, 2-33-0, X, X, X), Ronald Darby (6-69-1, 2-11-0, 4-34-0, X, X), Jalen Mills (3-11-0, 0-0-0, 2-26-0, 6-74-0, X), Rasul Douglas (0-0-0, 1-13-0, 0-0-0, 4-77-0, 5-114-1)

Observations: The Eagles had the bye to prepare for their Week 11 showdown with New England, but Philadelphia’s injury-diminished offense never stood a chance against Bill Belichick’s mighty empire. Miles Sanders took the wheel Sunday, accounting for 47 yards on 13 touches in place of injured starter Jordan Howard (stinger). He was present for 84.7 percent of the team’s offensive snaps, easily a career-high for the rookie out of Penn State. Former 1,000-yard rusher Jay Ajayi was also in uniform but never saw the field against New England after signing just days earlier. That luxury was not afforded to Jordan Matthews, who was rushed into a near every-down role (86.1-percent snap rate) in Alshon Jeffery’s stead. J-Matt secured just one of six targets for six yards against his former team. Playing most of the game without his top right tackle—Pro Bowler Lane Johnson was lost to a first-half concussion—Carson Wentz spent Sunday under siege, absorbing a season-high five sacks as the Eagles dropped to .500.

San Francisco 49ers

Targets: Deebo Samuel (10, 11, 7, 3, X), Kendrick Bourne (6, 8, 1, 1, 4), Ross Dwelley (5, 7, 4, 0, 3), Emmanuel Sanders (5, 4, 9, 5, X), Tevin Coleman (4, 4, 4, 2, 2), Raheem Mostert (3, 1, 0, 0, 0), Marquise Goodwin (2, 3, X, X, 1), Richie James (1, 0, 0, 0, 1), Dante Pettis (0, 3, 1, 3, 2), Matt Breida (X, 2, 2, 1, 1), George Kittle (X, X, 8, 7, 5)

Air Yards: Deebo Samuel (106, 95, 68, 3, X), Kendrick Bourne (55, 78, 7, 10, 53), Emmanuel Sanders (40, 43, 101, 46, X), Ross Dwelley (29, 49, 15, 0, 25), Raheem Mostert (11, 3, 0, 0, 0), Dante Pettis (0, 34, 21, 18, 22), Richie James (-5, 0, 0, 0, 11), Marquise Goodwin (-7, 43, X, X, 16), Tevin Coleman (-8, 2, -5, -4, -8), Matt Breida (X, -1, -2, -3, -4), George Kittle (X, X, 54, 47, 53)

Receiving Yards: Deebo Samuel (134, 112, 40, 19, X), Richie James (57, 0, 0, 0, 40), Tevin Coleman (48, 32, 13, 13, -1), Emmanuel Sanders (33, 24, 112, 25, X), Kendrick Bourne (31, 42, 7, 12, 69), Ross Dwelley (14, 24, 29, 0, 2), Raheem Mostert (14, 7, 0, 0, 0), Marquise Goodwin (5, 0, X, X, 0), Dante Pettis (0, 0, 21, 5, 0), Matt Breida (X, 7, 14, 15, 1), George Kittle (X, X, 79, 86, 38)

Carries: Tevin Coleman (12, 9, 12, 11, 20), Raheem Mostert (6, 6, 1, 9, 0), Jimmy Garoppolo (1, 2, 3, 0, 4), Jeff Wilson (0, X, 0, 2, 5), Matt Breida (X, 10, 15, 11, 8)

RZ Targets: Ross Dwelley (2, 0, 1, 0, 0), Kendrick Bourne (1, 1, 1, 0, 0), Tevin Coleman (1, 0, 0, 2, 0), Deebo Samuel (1, 1, 2, 2, X), Emmanuel Sanders (1, 0, 1, 1, X), Matt Breida (X, 0, 0, 1, 0), George Kittle (X, X, 2, 0, 0)

RZ Carries: Tevin Coleman (3, 0, 3, 3, 6), Raheem Mostert (0, 0, 0, 1, 0), Jeff Wilson (0, X, 0, 2, 1), Matt Breida (X, 1, 0, 2, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Emmanuel Moseley (4-48-0, 7-57-0, 1-88-1, 1-10-0, 0-0-0), Richard Sherman (2-12-0, 2-27-0, 1-3-0, 2-9-0, 1-19-0), K’Waun Williams (2-10-0, 3-26-0, 4-31-0, 5-38-0, 5-16-0)

Observations: Rookie havoc-wreaker Deebo Samuel stayed piping hot in Week 11, turning 10 targets into eight catches for a career-best 134 yards in a come-from-behind win over Arizona. Only one receiver (do you even have to guess?) has totaled more yards than Samuel (246) over the last two weeks. The second-round rookie has undoubtedly arrived, though his recent target spike (23-percent target share since Week 10) should be taken with a grain of salt as much of his production has come without Emmanuel Sanders (ribs) and George Kittle (ankle/knee). The flow chart lives on! It took Ross Dwelley (career 4.7 yards per catch) just one afternoon to match Kittle’s season touchdown total, scoring twice against the Cardinals, who have taken a weekly beating from opposing tight ends. In a cruel twist, Jeff Wilson outscored Tevin Coleman (9.5 PPR points to Coleman’s 9.2) despite playing one snap in Sunday’s nail-biter. Eight of Jimmy Garoppolo’s 18 touchdown throws this season have come against the Cardinals, who he shredded for a career-high 424 yards in Week 11.

Seattle Seahawks

Targets: Jacob Hollister (10, 6, 2, 6, 0), DK Metcalf (10, 9, 5, 9, 5), Chris Carson (4, 2, 1, 5, 4), Tyler Lockett (4, 18, 6, 7, 5), Josh Gordon (2, X, X, X, X), Malik Turner (2, 0, 1, 1, 1), David Moore (1, 4, 4, 3, 4), Luke Willson (0, 2, 1, 1, 3), Jaron Brown (X, 0, 0, 6, 5), C.J. Prosise (X, X, X, 0, 3)

Air Yards: DK Metcalf (90, 98, 47, 108, 38), Tyler Lockett (36, 167, 57, 85, 64), Jacob Hollister (32, 35, 13, 43, 0), Josh Gordon (21, X, X, X, X), Malik Turner (14, 0, 22, 10, 4), Luke Willson (0, -1, 4, 25, 16), David Moore (-1, 28, 63, 67, 54), Chris Carson (-7, 4, -1, 11, 1), Jaron Brown (X, 0, 0, 69, 29), C.J. Prosise (X, X, X, 0, 41)

Receiving Yards: DK Metcalf (70, 123, 13, 53, 69), Jacob Hollister (62, 37, 18, 20, 0), Malik Turner (35, 0, 21, 24, 0), Josh Gordon (27, X, X, X, X), Tyler Lockett (26, 152, 100, 61, 75), Chris Carson (12, 28, 0, 9, 35), David Moore (0, 18, 23, 14, 36), Luke Willson (0, 20, 7, 0, 16), Jaron Brown (X, 0, 0, 60, 29), C.J. Prosise (X, X, X, 0, 15)

Carries: Chris Carson (25, 16, 20, 21, 24), Russell Wilson (6, 1, 4, 3, 9), Rashaad Penny (2, 4, 8, 0, X), C.J. Prosise (X, X, X, 1, 3)

RZ Targets: Jacob Hollister (3, 2, 0, 0, 0), Tyler Lockett (0, 5, 0, 3, 1), DK Metcalf (0, 1, 2, 2, 0), David Moore (0, 2, 0, 0, 1), Luke Willson (0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Jaron Brown (X, 0, 0, 1, 3)

RZ Carries: Chris Carson (4, 3, 5, 1, 7), Russell Wilson (1, 0, 0, 1, 5), Rashaad Penny (0, 0, 2, 0, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Tre Flowers (5-91-0, 4-53-0, X, 2-14-0, 2-30-0), Jamar Taylor (5-50-1, 5-68-0, 6-68-0, 0-0-0, 1-10-0), Shaquill Griffin (1-12-0, 8-125-0, 5-55-0, 2-60-0, 2-14-0)

Observations: There’s no doubt we’re living through the tight end apocalypse. Just look at the landscape right now. George Kittle, Evan Engram and Austin Hooper are all injured. Rob Gronkowski is off doing god knows what. The mummified remains of Jimmy Graham can be found wandering the depths of waiver Hell. But even with the position in shambles, there’s still hope for Jacob Hollister, who has captured 12 catches for 99 yards and three touchdowns over his last two showings. He’s not lifting the lid off of defenses (just 8.1 yards per reception) but he’s clearly gained the trust of Russell Wilson, which we all know is no small feat. Hopefully the week off gave Chris Carson a chance to address his ongoing struggle with ball security (three fumbles in his last two games).

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Targets: Cameron Brate (14, 0, 0, 6, 4), Mike Evans (8, 6, 16, 12, 17), Chris Godwin (6, 12, 9, 8, 12), Scott Miller (6, 3, 2, 0, 7), Ronald Jones (4, 8, 2, 4, 0), Dare Ogunbowale (4, 3, 1, 3, 5), Breshad Perriman (3, 4, 8, 4, X), Peyton Barber (2, 1, 0, 3, 0), O.J. Howard (1, 7, X, X, 4)

Air Yards: Mike Evans (119, 123, 257, 182, 226), Scott Miller (96, 60, 44, 25, 147), Cameron Brate (94, 0, 0, 42, 55), Chris Godwin (77, 103, 57, 84, 111), Breshad Perriman (59, 48, 49, 98, X), Peyton Barber (11, 0, 0, 8, 0), Dare Ogunbowale (11, 13, 5, 7, 7), Ronald Jones (2, 0, 8, 3, 0), O.J. Howard (1, 62, X, X, 19)

Receiving Yards: Cameron Brate (73, 0, 0, 32, 47), Scott Miller (71, 33, 0, 0, 39), Mike Evans (69, 82, 180, 198, 96), Chris Godwin (47, 74, 61, 43, 151), Breshad Perriman (20, 17, 42, 0, X), Peyton Barber (11, 4, 0, 8, 0), Dare Ogunbowale (10, 24, 12, 3, 22), Ronald Jones (1, 77, 15, 17, 0), O.J. Howard (0, 47, X, X, 35)

Carries: Ronald Jones (4, 11, 18, 11, 4), Jameis Winston (2, 3, 2, 8, 1), Peyton Barber (0, 11, 4, 10, 8)

RZ Targets: Peyton Barber (1, 0, 0, 1, 0), Mike Evans (1, 0, 2, 3, 4), Chris Godwin (1, 2, 0, 1, 1), Cameron Brate (0, 0, 0, 0, 1), O.J. Howard (0, 3, X, X, 0), Dare Ogunbowale (0, 0, 0, 2, 0), Breshad Perriman (0, 0, 1, 0, X)

RZ Carries: Peyton Barber (0, 2, 1, 3, 0), Ronald Jones (0, 1, 2, 0, 1)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Sean Bunting (6-54-1, 3-58-1, 2-7-1, 2-30-0, 3-33-0), Mike Edwards (5-54-0, 0-0-0, 0-0-0, 0-0-0, X), Carlton Davis (2-11-0, X, X, 4-27-3, 3-50-1), M.J. Stewart (X, 8-56-0, X, X, 0-0-0)

Observations: Jameis Winston, whose name you might find in a Thesaurus next to the word “gunslinger,” has been a yardage fiend this season, clearing 300 yards passing in seven of his last eight performances. Unfortunately, that production has come at a steep cost as Winston has dished out nearly as many interceptions (15) as touchdowns (17) over that span. After a brief resurrection in Week 10, O.J. Howard quickly blew out the candle on his wasted season, dropping his lone target into the hands of Saints safety Marcus Williams for the easiest interception he’ll ever make. Howard’s subsequent benching allowed backup Cameron Brate to set a career-high with 10 catches on 14 targets, also a career high-water mark. Chris Godwin was shot out of a cannon to begin the year but he’s quickly run out of steam, ranking as fantasy’s PPR WR27 since the Bucs’ bye.

Washington Redskins

Targets: Kelvin Harmon (6, 2, 1, 0, 1), Terry McLaurin (4, 6, 6, 2, 7), Trey Quinn (4, 3, 3, 3, 4), Steven Sims Jr. (4, 1, 0, 3, 0), Wendell Smallwood (3, 3, 2, 1, 0), Jeremy Sprinkle (3, 1, 2, 2, 3), Derrius Guice (2, X, X, X, X), Adrian Peterson (2, 1, 2, 0, 2), Paul Richardson (X, 5, 4, 1, 4), Chris Thompson (X, X, X, X, 3)

Air Yards: Terry McLaurin (79, 34, 47, 4, 128), Kelvin Harmon (58, 22, 6, 0, 8), Jeremy Sprinkle (27, 4, 6, 11, 13), Wendell Smallwood (16, 6, 4, -2, 0), Trey Quinn (14, 29, 19, 38, 13), Steven Sims Jr. (5, 10, 0, -8, 0), Derrius Guice (-1, X, X, X, X), Adrian Peterson (-2, -4, 1, 0, -3), Paul Richardson (X, 47, 60, 6, 49), Chris Thompson (X, X, X, X, 7)

Receiving Yards: Terry McLaurin (69, 39, 39, 11, 100), Kelvin Harmon (53, 6, 12, 0, 8), Derrius Guice (45, X, X, X, X), Jeremy Sprinkle (16, 16, 12, 13, 24), Wendell Smallwood (11, -2, 11, 18, 0), Trey Quinn (9, 9, 15, 30, 8), Steven Sims Jr. (6, 12, 0, 5, 0), Adrian Peterson (5, 22, 27, 0, 18), Paul Richardson (X, 42, 34, 0, 0), Chris Thompson (X, X, X, X, 8)

Carries: Adrian Peterson (9, 18, 14, 20, 23), Derrius Guice (7, X, X, X, X), Wendell Smallwood (0, 2, 2, 5, 1), Chris Thompson (X, X, X, X, 3)

RZ Targets: Terry McLaurin (1, 0, 2, 0, 0), Trey Quinn (1, 0, 1, 0, 0), Wendell Smallwood (1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Jeremy Sprinkle (1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Kelvin Harmon (0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Adrian Peterson (0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Steven Sims Jr. (0, 0, 0, 1, 0), Paul Richardson (X, 1, 0, 0, 0), Chris Thompson (X, X, X, X, 1)

RZ Carries: Derrius Guice (4, X, X, X, X) Adrian Peterson (1, 2, 1, 0, 1), Wendell Smallwood (0, 1, 1, 0, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Fabian Moreau (3-82-1, 2-28-0, 4-73-0, 0-0-0, 6-30-0), Josh Norman (2-26-2, 2-26-0, 2-61-0, X, 4-62-1), Jimmy Moreland (2-22-0, 0-0-0, 0-0-0, 2-17-0, 1-1-0), Quinton Dunbar (0-0-0, 3-37-1, 2-10-0, 2-22-0, 3-8-0)

Observations: In Week 11, Derrius Guice managed to do something he had never done in the NFL—play an entire four quarters without getting hurt. He made it to the finish line Sunday, tallying 69 yards (most of them coming on a 45-yard touchdown deep into garbage time) on eight touches in his first game back from a torn meniscus. Despite not starting, Guice saw more snaps (20) than Adrian Peterson (17). Getting blown out by the Jets at home isn’t exactly “hang on the fridge” material (that’s something you’d save for the therapist coach), but at least Dwayne Haskins can finally say he scored a touchdown, something he hadn’t done in his previous three outings. Slumping rookie Terry McLaurin has probably forgotten what that feels like—he hasn’t been in the end zone since Week 6.