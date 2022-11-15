Week 11 NFC North power rankings: Bears fall to last place

It hasn’t been a great season for the teams of the NFC North outside of the Minnesota Vikings. three quarters of the division has been below .500 for much of the year now and playoff hopes for the Green Bay Packers, Detroit Lions, and Chicago Bears are slim to none. But all in all, the division had a good weekend.

Three of the four teams took home victories, with the Bears being the only loser as they played the Lions. Each teams also scored more than 30 points on the day, the first time that’s happened all season. And with most of the division taking home wins, that changes up the power rankings going into Week 11. Here’s where each team stands.

1. Minnesota Vikings (8-1)

Nov 13, 2022; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) escapes pressure by Buffalo Bills defensive end Shaq Lawson (90) to throw a pass in the fourth quarter at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Last week’s ranking: No. 1

Week 10 result: 30-27 win at Buffalo Bills

If there was any doubt about the Vikings’ ability to compete with the upper echelon of NFL teams, it was put to rest on Sunday after they played in the game of the year against the Buffalo Bills. The Vikings won a wild one in Buffalo where they trailed by as many as 17 points late in the third quarter. But thanks to a performance for the ages by wide receiver Justin Jefferson, solid play by Kirk Cousins, and an untimely goal-line fumble by Bills quarterback Josh Allen, the Vikings stole a win against one of the Super Bowl favorites. It was easily Minnesota’s signature win and they continue to stack victories while pulling away in the division. They meet up with the Dallas Cowboys this weekend.

2. Green Bay Packers (4-6)

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson (9) pulls down a touchdown reception against Dallas Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland (26) in the fourth quarter during their football game Sunday, November 13, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

Last week’s ranking: No. 3

Week 10 result: 31-28 win vs. Dallas Cowboys

Who knew that all Aaron Rodgers needed to get himself right was a revenge game against his former head coach. Mike McCarthy returned to Green Bay for the first time since being fired in 2018 and he had the Cowboys rolling. Dallas led by two touchdowns heading into the fourth quarter and another Packers loss appeared to be certain. But Aaron Rodgers finally got going and rookie receiver Christian Watson had his coming out party, scoring three touchdowns on the day, including two in the fourth quarter to force overtime. From there, Rodgers did what he’s done for years and orchestrated a game-winning drive to snap their losing streak and get back into the win column. The victory could galvanize the Packers as they look to bounce back but for now, it’s good enough to vault them back into the No. 2 spot in the division. They have a quick turnaround, facing the Tennessee Titans on Thursday Night Football.

3. Detroit Lions (3-6)

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – NOVEMBER 13: Jamaal Williams #30 of the Detroit Lions runs the ball during the second quarter against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on November 13, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Last week’s ranking: No. 4

Week 10 result: 31-30 win at Chicago Bears

The impossible has finally happened as Dan Campbell won his first game on the road as the Lions head coach. Detroit was coming off an inspiring victory against Green Bay the week prior and decided to keep up their good vibes. Quarterback Jared Goff dissected the Bears defense, finding open receivers all day long. The Lions played more disciplined football and a timely pick six from cornerback Jeff Okudah made all of the difference in a comeback victory. The Lions have now won two games in a row for the first time since the 2020 season. They’re playing their best football yet under Campbell, but face a tougher challenge this weekend when they take on the New York Giants.

4. Chicago Bears (3-7)

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – NOVEMBER 13: Cole Kmet #85 of the Chicago Bears catches a pass during the third quarter against the Detroit Lions at Soldier Field on November 13, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

Last week’s ranking: No. 2

Week 10 result: 31-30 loss vs. Detroit Lions

For the second week in a row, the Bears had a historic performance from their quarterback, a lackluster effort from their defense, and a crucial special teams mistake that wound up being the difference maker in a loss. The Bears are seeing special things happen with quarterback Justin Fields, who once again was a human highlight reel. The rest of their team is struggling, however, and a complete breakdown from all phases in the fourth quarter allowed the Lions to get back in the game and ultimately win it. This could be the recipe for every Bears game moving forward for the rest of the season. It’s good for their development and quarterback, not so good for their play elsewhere. The Bears have a decent shot to get back in the win column when they face many old friends with the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.

