Week 11 Mountain West Football Bowl Projections

Highly unlikely there is a NY6 bowl team

Can anyone surprise with two games left?

There could be as many as eight Mountain West teams that are bowl eligible. Currently, there are four teams that have six wins to get to a bowl game, and then three others that seem all but locked up with five wins.

Those teams are Boise State, Utah State, and San Jose State. Then there is Colorado State with four wins, however, the Rams get to play Nevada at home and then Hawaii on the road. Those seem like winnable games but ESPN’s Football Power Index give Colorado State just a 28.5% chance to win out.

If all eight teams do get to six wins, they will be bowling. The big question is if the Rams can join the other teams.

BOWL LINEUP

– Famous Idaho Potato Bowl vs MAC

– Gronk LA Bowl vs Pac-12

– New Mexico Bowl vs Conference USA

– Barstool Arizona Bowl vs MAC

– EasyPost Hawai’i Bowl vs American Athletic

Mountain West has an affiliation to fill if needed …

– Guaranteed Rate Bowl vs Big Ten or Big 12

To be determined among the Group of Five conferences … as other options

– Duluth Trading Co. Cure Bowl Pool vs. Pool

– Frisco Bowl Pool vs. Pool

– RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl Pool vs. Pool

– SERVPRO First Responder Bowl AAC vs. Pool

There is no New Year’s Six bowl bid and that likely will stick. The only team ever to get to a big time bowl game from the non-power conference was Boise State back in 2014.

Don’t go heading over to DraftKings sportsbook to put a big bet on UNLV or another school getting that big bowl game invite.

The Mountain West champion would need a bit of chaos from the AAC and for Toledo to lose at least one other game for that to even be in the realm of a possibility.

Rams fans will need to check back next week if they get to a bowl game.

New Mexico Bowl

Saturday, December 16, 2023

5:45 pm ET, ESPN

University Stadium, Albuquerque, NM

Bowl Ties: Conference USA vs Mountain West

Matchup: Air Force vs. New Mexico State

LA Bowl

Saturday, December 16, 2023

7:30 pm ET, ABC

SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles, CA

Bowl Ties: Mountain West vs Pac-12

Matchup: UNLV vs. UCLA

Scooter’s Coffee Frisco Bowl

Tuesday, December 19, 2023

9:00 pm ET, ESPN

Toyota Stadium, Frisco, TX

Bowl Ties: Group of Five vs Group of Five

Matchup: Wyoming vs. SMU

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

Saturday, December 23, 2023

3:30 pm ET, ESPN

Albertsons Stadium, Boise, ID

Bowl Ties: MAC vs Mountain West

Matchup: Boise State vs. Bowling Green

EasyPost Hawaii Bowl

Saturday, December 23, 2023

10:30 pm ET, ESPN

Clarence TC Ching Athletics Complex, Honolulu, HI

Bowl Ties: American Athletic vs Mountain West

Matchup: Utah State vs. Rice

SERVPRO First Responder Bowl

Tuesday, December 26, 2023

5:30 pm ET, ESPN

Gerald R Ford Stadium, University Park, TX

Bowl Ties: AAC vs Pool

Matchup: San Jose State vs. Texas State

Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl

Saturday, December 30, 2023

4:30 pm ET, Barstool

Arizona Stadium, Tucson, AZ

Bowl Ties: MAC vs Mountain West

Matchup: Fresno State vs. Miami (OH)

