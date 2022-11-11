Week 11 Mountain West Football: Best Bets

A look at the Mountain West betting odds for Week 11

What are the oddsmakers saying about these match ups?

Late in the week we will look at odds and recent lines and make our best picks and bets. Odds courtesy of Vegas Insider and inputted at time of writing.

The rest of the season is going to be a strange one. How it will end up, no one knows. We went 2-4 last week and are 40-38 on the year. Still above .500, but had a bad week. Lets see if we can improve on that.

Fresno State @ UNLV (+9.5, O/U 60.5)

Fresno State wants to maintain their grip on first place in the West division. UNLV wants to show they shouldn’t be counted out. Doug Brumfield has been the centerpiece for the Rebels offense. With him back, this should be a battle. But the Bulldogs also returned Jake Haener last week against Hawai’i and put on a show.

Pick: Fresno State -9.5

New Mexico @ Air Force (-21.5 O/U 37.5)

It’s kind of hard to picture this low of a total outside of a service academy matchup. So the over is the play here. The Lobos don’t have much of an offense and there defense has let them down more and more as the season has gone on. I don’t think Air Force will hit the over themselves, but it could be close.

Pick: Over

Wyoming @ Colorado State (+8.5, O/U 42.5)

Rivalry Game! The Bronze Boot is on the line as the Cowboys head to Fort Collins to defend their trophy. Colorado State has had one game hit the over so far this year. They came close last week, but couldn’t put it over the finish line. This week most likely won’t be any different. A rivalry game could put it over, but CSU hasn’t shown enough to be encouraged by that.

Pick: Under

History. The Bronze Boot. pic.twitter.com/1GFy2JnIEj — Wyoming Cowboy Football (@wyo_football) November 9, 2022

Boise State @ Nevada (+21, O/U 47)

Boise State had their winning streak derailed last week against BYU. They’ll be out for revenge this week as they head south to face the Wolf Pack. Nevada had a week off to recover, but they’re still looking for a spark this season. They came close to upsetting San Jose State, but they won’t be able to do the same this week.

Pick: Boise State -21

San Jose State @ San Diego State (+2.5 O/U 40.5)

Potential West Division decider here. Fresno State has the tiebreaker, but stranger things have happened. The Spartans need the win to keep pace and the Aztecs need the win to have a chance. The Spartans have sputtered lately, but have a chance for a big program victory this week.

Pick: San Jose State -2.5

Utah state @ Hawai’i (+11.5 O/U 52.5)

Is it crazy to pick the over here? Probably. But with two defenses playing poorly and two stuttering offenses, something has to give. Against Colorado State is was the defense for the Aggies. Against the Rainbow Warriors it could be the opposite.

Pick: Over

