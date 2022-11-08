Week 11 matchup between Chargers, Chiefs flexed to Sunday night

The Chargers and Chiefs will face off under the lights in primetime for the second time this season.

The NFL announced that the Week 11 matchup between Los Angeles and Kansas City will now be flexed to NBC’s Sunday Night Football at 5:25 pm PT.

Initially, the two were slated to square off on Nov. 20 at 1:25 pm PT.

This move replaces Bengals vs. Steelers, as the two games will flip spots on the broadcast schedule for the week.

This marks the second consecutive week that the Bolts will get the primetime treatment, as they’re set to face the 49ers this Sunday night at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, CA.

The last time the Chargers and Chiefs played each other was in Week 2 on Thursday night. Kansas City completed a thrilling comeback to win by the score of 27-24.

Story originally appeared on Chargers Wire