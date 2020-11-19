Week 11 Mailbag: Should Cowboys blow it up with top-5 pick, plus how can Chiefs retain their core long-term?

Subscribe to The Yahoo Sports NFL Podcast

In celebration of the podcast reaching 1000 reviews on Apple Podcasts, Terez Paylor & Charles Robinson do a mostly mailbag podcast as the season rounds into its final six weeks.

After an extremely necessary conversation about Justin Herbert's new haircut, Terez & Charles answer listener questions about what the Cowboys should do with their unexpectedly high draft pick in 2021, the Houston Texans' search for a new head coach and the Kansas City Chiefs' ability to retain their core of star players.

Later, they close out the show discussing the three matchups they're looking forward to most this weekend in Arizona @ Seattle, Green Bay @ Indianapolis and the Los Angeles Rams @ Tampa Bay.

