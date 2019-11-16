Week 11 Injury Wrap: Push play on Miles Sanders?

Miles Sanders might be looking at a heavy workload when the Eagles host the Patriots in Week 11. (Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports)

It’s not the longest Injury Wrap of the year, but there are some key issues to unpack. Here’s your status report:

• Alshon Jeffery (ankle) has been compromised most of the year; he’s already scratched for the showdown against New England. The Eagles also aren’t sure about Jordan Howard (stinger); he looks like a game-time decision. Jay Ajayi was signed as backfield insurance, but the big gainer here is Miles Sanders (Boston Scott will likely be Sunday’s backup). I’ve moved Carson Wentz significantly down my rankings.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

• George Kittle (knee/ankle) did side work all week, hoping there’s a chance he can go against the Cardinals. Nonetheless, he’s listed as doubtful. Emmanuel Sanders (ribs) looks like a game-time decision. Deebo Samuel is a logical pivot to consider. Matt Breida (ankle) is expected to miss 1-2 weeks, passing Raheem Mostert into the deep-starter file.

• David Montgomery (ankle) had a limited week and is no sure thing for the Sunday night game at the Rams. Trey Burton (calf) is done for the year, on the heels of an 84-yard washout season.

• Jacoby Brissett is back for the Colts, but T.Y. Hilton (calf) remains week-to-week. With the targets generally splintered with Indianapolis, it’s hard to trust any of their wideouts. I’ve backed off Zach Pascal in recent weeks.

• Marquise Brown (ankle) is likely to play after a limited practice Friday. Double check on him Sunday, just to be sure.

• Devonta Freeman (foot) could miss multiple games; he’s definitely out against Carolina. With that, Brian Hill has a sturdy projectable floor and looks like a nifty fill-in.

Story continues

• The Cardinals are talking about a committee with Kenyan Drake and David Johnson, but given how Johnson looked last week against Tampa Bay, I can’t trust him in any fantasy format. Arizona travels to San Francisco; Drake was productive against the Niners two weeks ago.

• Will Fuller (hamstring) remains week-to-week; the Texans scratched him Saturday. Kenny Stills is a plausible play as a WR3 against Baltimore.

• Amari Cooper (knee) hasn’t been healthy for several weeks, but it’s a maintenance issue. He was terrific last week against Minnesota, and should play — and likely thrive — at Detroit.

• Mike Evans had a stunning bagel in his last New Orleans game, but he won’t have to deal with Saints CB Marshon Lattimore (hamstring).

• The Raiders took Josh Jacobs (shoulder) off the injury report, so fire him up against the hapless Bengals.

• Damien Williams is dealing with a personal issue but Andy Reid says Williams will travel with the team to Mexico. The Chiefs play the Chargers on Monday night.

• Gerald Everett (wrist) is listed as questionable, but the Rams expect to have him in the evening game against the Bears. Brandin Cooks (concussion) remains week-to-week; Josh Reynolds is a viable fantasy option in the meantime.

• Ty Johnson cleared the concussion protocol and is available against Dallas. If I had to use a Detroit back, I’d lean to J.D. McKissic. Matthew Stafford (back) remains week-to-week; he won’t play Week 11. Jeff Driskel was passable in the loss at Chicago.

• Adrian Peterson (toe) is off the injury report, and the Redskins will also have Derrius Guice (knee) available. The Jets rushing defense has been outstanding all year. Chris Thompson (toe) remains week-to-week.

• Dede Westbrook (shoulder) had a clean week and is off the injury report. He’ll play at Indianapolis. The Jaguars will also have Nick Foles (clavicle) back in the saddle; Foles has a juicy playoff schedule, if you’re already in look-ahead mode.