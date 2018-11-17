Week 11 Injury Wrap: Joe Flacco injury makes it Lamar Jackson time

Lamar Jackson’s starting debut will likely come Sunday (Omnisport)

For a November injury report, this is a fairly tame one. Of course it’s also a heavy bye week. Do your diligence, gamers.

• Joe Flacco (hip) missed the full practice week, and he’s not expected to play against Cincinnati. Rookie Lamar Jackson (illness) had a full session Friday and is the presumed starter, though it’s possible we might see some Robert Griffin packages.

• Marvin Jones (knee) missed the full practice week and was ruled out Friday. If you’re totally screwed at wideout, perhaps T.J. Jones is worth a Hail Mary. Satellite back Theo Riddick could be in for a busy day against Carolina. Cover ace Darius Slay (knee) is cleared to return.

• Jimmy Graham busted his thumb in Thursday’s loss at Seattle and is out 4-6 months. Lance Kendricks is the next tight end up on the depth chart, though we should also mention fourth-stringer Robert Tonyan had a 54-yard touchdown catch against the Seahawks.

• James Conner was cleared through the injury protocol and is ready to go at Jacksonville. And as you surely heard this week, Le’Veon Bell did not report to the Steelers — his season is over.

• Perhaps this will be an Adam Humphries week for the Buccaneers, as Chris Godwin has a sore ankle. Godwin missed the Wednesday and Thursday practices.

• Keke Coutee is questionable for Week 11. He’s dealing with a hamstring injury and had a limited practice week. Death Cab for Coutee goes down as the fantasy team name of the year.

• Jamison Crowder (ankle) and Chris Thompson (rib) remain week-to-week for Washington; they won’t play against Houston. Slot receiver Maurice Harris gets a bump (he’s caught 15-of-17 targets the last two weeks), though it would be nice if he scored a touchdown sometime. Kicker Dustin Hopkins (groin) missed two days of work and probably isn’t the safest Week 11 option.

• Marvin Lewis briefly whistled an optimistic tune on A.J. Green (toe), but Green is listed as doubtful for the showdown against Baltimore. John Ross (groin) is expected to play but isn’t 100 percent, though he did practice Friday.

• Stefon Diggs (rib) had a full week, so plug and play Sunday night at Chicago.

• Antonio Gates (knee) missed two days of practice and can’t be trusted against the Broncos. Keenan Allen has a hip and finger injury, but the Chargers didn’t list him on the final injury report. Joey Bosa (foot) might see some snaps; he did some work in practice.

• If you’re really desperate for a fill-in receiver, maybe Brandon LaFell or Seth Roberts could interest you. The Raiders need those guys, with Amari Cooper long gone, and Martavis Bryant (knee) and Jordy Nelson (knee) out Week 11.

• Darren Sproles (hamstring) remains week-to-week. He’s had a wonderful career, but it could be over now.

• The Chiefs are taking it easy with Sammy Watkins (foot). He didn’t practice Friday, in advance of the Monday showdown at the Rams. Let’s see the final Saturday report before we commit to him.

• Tajae Sharpe (ankle) is listed as questionable. Corey Davis, obviously, is the only Titans wideout you can trust.

• Dallas linebacker Sean Lee (hamstring) won’t play at Atlanta, good news for Tevin Coleman and Ito Smith.