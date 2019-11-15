Week 11 injury report roundup

Week 11 of the 2019 NFL season kicked off on Thursday with a win (and a few other things) by the Browns and it continues with 12 more games on Sunday, which means that the 24 teams in those games submitted their final injury reports of the week on Friday.

The teams playing on Monday night won’t release their final injury reports until Saturday and are not listed here.

With that housekeeping out of the way, here are all the injury reports for Sunday.

Cowboys at Lions

The Cowboys will be without G Connor Williams (knee) after he had arthroscopic surgery. T La'el Collins (knee, back) and S Jeff Heath (shoulder, shoulder) were labeled questionable on Friday.

Lions QB Matthew Stafford (hip, back) is out for the second straight week. DE Da'shawn Hand (ankle and T Rick Wagner (concussion) will also miss the game. DT Damon Harrison (groin, not injury related), RB Ty Johnson (concussion), P Sam Martin (abdomen), DE Romeo Okwara (groin) and S Tracy Walker (knee) make up Detroit’s questionable group.

Jaguars at Colts

TE Seth DeValve (oblique) is considered doubtful to play in QB Nick Foles‘s return to the Jaguars lineup.

Colts QB Jacoby Brissett (knee) is off the injury report and ready to play, but wide receivers Parris Campbell (hand) and T.Y. Hilton (calf) won’t play this weekend. CB Pierre Desir (hamstring) is listed as doubtful while TE Mo Alie-Cox (hip) and RB Jordan Wilkins (ankle) are considered questionable.

Bills at Dolphins

DE Jerry Hughes (groin) is the only player on the Bills injury report. He’s considered questionable for Sunday.

The Dolphins listed DE Taco Charlton (elbow), S Reshad Jones (chest), LB Raekwon McMillan (knee) and DE Avery Moss (ankle) as questionable. CB Ken Webster (ankle) is the only player ruled out this week.

Broncos at Vikings

The Broncos don’t expect to have TE Jeff Heuerman (knee) or T Ja'Wuan James (knee) after listing them as doubtful. CB Bryce Callahan (foot) was ruled out before being moved to injured reserve and WR DaeSean Hamilton (knee) got the lone questionable tag.

S Anthony Harris (groin), DT Linval Joseph (knee), G Josh Kline (concussion) and WR Adam Thielen (hamstring) were ruled out for the Vikings. S Andrew Sendejo (groin) is listed as questionable.

Saints at Buccaneers

The Saints will play without WR Deonte Harris (hamstring), CB Marshon Lattimore (hamstring) and G Andrus Peat (forearm) in Tampa.

DE Carl Nassib (groin), LB Anthony Nelson (hamstring) and CB M.J. Stewart (knee) will not be in the Buccaneers’ lineup. CB Carlton Davis (hip) is listed as questionable.

Jets at Washington

It’s another lengthy injury report for the Jets. S Matthias Farley (quadricep), C Ryan Kalil (knee), LB C.J. Mosley (groin) and LB Paul Worrilow (quadricep) have been ruled out with CB Darryl Roberts (calf) set to join them on the inactive list after being listed as doubtful. DE Henry Anderson (shoulder), T Kelvin Beachum (ankle), RB Le'Veon Bell (illness, ribs, knee), LB Brandon Copeland (hip, thumb), LB Neville Hewitt (neck, knee), G Alex Lewis (elbow), DT Steve McLendon (neck) and WR Demaryius Thomas (knee, hamstring) make up the large contingent of players listed as questionable.

TE Vernon Davis (concussion), WR Paul Richardson (hamstring), DT Tim Settle (hamstring) and RB Chris Thompson (toe) are out for Washington. Safeties Deshazor Everett (ankle) and Montae Nicholson (ankle) are listed as questionable.

Falcons at Panthers

The Falcons ruled out RB Devonta Freeman (foot), TE Austin Hooper (knee) and S Kemal Ishmael (concussion) with no one else on their final injury report.

The Panthers ruled out one cornerback — Ross Cockrell (quadricep) — and listed another — CB Donte Jackson (hip) — as questionable. OL Dennis Daley (groin) is listed as doubtful.

Texans at Ravens

The Texans listed WR Will Fuller (hamstring), S Tashaun Gipson (back, wrist), CB Bradley Roby (hamstring) and T Laremy Tunsil (shoulder) as questionable for their highly anticipated matchup with the Ravens.

Wide receivers Marquise Brown (ankle) and Chris Moore (thumb) are listed as questionable for Baltimore. DT Michael Pierce (ankle) is unlikely to play after drawing a doubtful tag.

Cardinals at 49ers

The Cardinals ruled out DE Jonathan Bullard (foot) and RB Chase Edmonds (hamstring). CB Tramaine Brock (hamstring), DE Zach Kerr (knee), T Justin Murray (knee) and LB Terrell Suggs (hamstring, back) are questionable to play in the NFC West matchup.

The 49ers haven’t ruled out RB Matt Breida (ankle), K Robbie Gould (right quadricep) or TE George Kittle (knee, ankle), but chances are they’ll sit out after being listed as doubtful. DT D.J. Jones (groin) and T Joe Staley (finger) have been ruled out. LB Azeez Al-Shaair (concussion), RB Raheem Mostert (knee), WR Dante Pettis (back), WR Emmanuel Sanders (ribs) and CB Ahkello Witherspoon (foot, quadricep) all drew questionable tags.

Bengals at Raiders

WR A.J. Green (ankle), G Alex Redmond (knee, ankle) and TE Drew Sample (ankle) are out for the Bengals and CB Dre Kirkpatrick (knee) was placed on injured reserve Friday. DT Geno Atkins (ankle, knee) is questionable after missing practice Thursday and working on a limited basis Friday. T Bobby Hart (shoulder) is also questionable.

The Raiders won’t have S Lamarcus Joyner (hamstring) or T David Sharpe (calf). T Trent Brown (knee) and WR Dwayne Harris (foot) are listed as questionable.

Patriots at Eagles

S Patrick Chung (heel, chest), S Nate Ebner (ankle, back), RB Damien Harris (hamstring), TE Matt LaCosse (knee), WR Gunner Olszewski (ankle, hamstring), DT Danny Shelton (ankle) and DE John Simon (elbow) were all listed as questionable for the Patriots.

The Eagles ruled LB Nigel Bradham (ankle), WR Alshon Jeffery (ankle) and RB Darren Sproles (quadricep) out on Friday and Sproles later went to injured reserve with Jay Ajayi returning to Philly. RB Jordan Howard (shoulder) is listed as questionable.

Bears at Rams

TE Trey Burton (calf), LB Isaiah Irving (quadricep), TE Adam Shaheen (foot) and LB Danny Trevathan (elbow) will not play for the Bears on Sunday night. Chicago hopes to have RB David Montgomery (ankle) after listing him as questionable.

The Rams have three question marks at tight end with Gerald Everett (wrist), Tyler Higbee (knee) and Johnny Mundt (groin) banged up. WR Brandin Cooks (concussion), T Rob Havenstein (knee) and CB Darious Williams (ankle) have been ruled out for Week 11.