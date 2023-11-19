Week 11 Inactives: Rico Dowdle to paly, Vaughn out as Cowboys full-force in Carolina

CHARLOTTE – The Dallas Cowboys enter their Week 11 bout without any major injury issues among their 53-man roster. Bank of America Stadium, filled with Dallas fans, will get to see the Cowboys playing with their full hand.

After concern surrounding running back Rico Dowdle, listed as questionable earlier on Sunday, the Dallas running back is active on the road as he looks to continue to prove himself in 2023.

It’s very different on the Panthers side, who are dealing with key injuries on both sides of the ball. Starting tight end Hayden Hurst is out while starting cornerback C.J. Henderson will also miss the contest. Young CB Jaycee Horn will not return to the field this week, either.

The odds were already stacked for the ‘road’ team, but it keeps piling on. Cowboys-Panthers kicks off at noon p.m. CT, televised on FOX.

RB Deuce Vaughn

Nov 12, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Deuce Vaughn (42) reacts during the second half against the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

CB Eric Scott

Aug 12, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys cornerback Eric Scott Jr. (37) on the field in the first quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

OL Asim Richards

Jul 29, 2023; Oxnard, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Asim Richards (76) during training camp at the River Ridge Fields. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

CB Noah Igbinoghene

Sep 10, 2023; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Dallas Cowboys safety Juanyeh Thomas (30) blocks a field goal attempt by New York Giants place kicker Graham Gano (9) as cornerback Noah Igbinoghene (19) recovers the block during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Emergency third QB Trey Lance

Oct 8, 2023; Santa Clara, California, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Trey Lance (15) jogs off of the field during halftime against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Panthers inactives

-CB C.J. Henderson

-OT Ricky Lee

-OG Nash Jensen

-TE Hayden Hurst

-WR Terrace Marshall Jr.

-LB Marquis Haynes Sr.

