Week 11 Inactives: Rico Dowdle to paly, Vaughn out as Cowboys full-force in Carolina
CHARLOTTE – The Dallas Cowboys enter their Week 11 bout without any major injury issues among their 53-man roster. Bank of America Stadium, filled with Dallas fans, will get to see the Cowboys playing with their full hand.
After concern surrounding running back Rico Dowdle, listed as questionable earlier on Sunday, the Dallas running back is active on the road as he looks to continue to prove himself in 2023.
It’s very different on the Panthers side, who are dealing with key injuries on both sides of the ball. Starting tight end Hayden Hurst is out while starting cornerback C.J. Henderson will also miss the contest. Young CB Jaycee Horn will not return to the field this week, either.
The odds were already stacked for the ‘road’ team, but it keeps piling on. Cowboys-Panthers kicks off at noon p.m. CT, televised on FOX.
RB Deuce Vaughn
CB Eric Scott
OL Asim Richards
CB Noah Igbinoghene
Emergency third QB Trey Lance
Panthers inactives
-CB C.J. Henderson
-OT Ricky Lee
-OG Nash Jensen
-TE Hayden Hurst
-LB Marquis Haynes Sr.