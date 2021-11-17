Week 11 Heisman And CFB Title Odds









Heisman and national title odds courtesy of PointsBet.

Heisman Odds

Movers Of Note/Notables

Bryce Young's Odds Move Up Slightly:

Young's odds didn't go up a ton, but they did make a small jump from +185 last week to +165 this week. Alabama recorded a dominant 59-3 win over New Mexico State as many projected them to and Young continued to play well. On Saturday, Young completed 21-of-23 passes for 270 yards with five touchdowns and zero interceptions, bringing him to a season completion percentage of just under 71% with 3,025 passing yards, 33 touchdowns and just three interceptions on 327 attempts.

He's been in the driver's seat of this race for a while now and considering that the Heisman is so often an award that goes to quarterbacks, as long as he stays steady and no one in the top three puts on an earth-shattering performance down the final stretch of the season, it's coming more and more difficult to see a situation in which Young doesn't end up winning the trophy.

Kenneth Walker III On the Up:

The only non-quarterback who seems to have a true shot at the Heisman is Michigan State's Kenneth Walker, whose odds rose from +300 to +225 after he carried the ball 30 times for 143 yards and two touchdowns, far and away the team's leading rusher in the 40-21 win over Maryland, also reeling in a pair of receptions for 29 yards. That brings him to a season total of 1,473 rushing yards on 227 attempts (6.5-yard average) with 17 touchdowns as he continues to be one of the most dynamic parts of this Spartans offense. He'll be one to watch as MSU finishes out the regular season against No. 5-ranked Ohio State and Penn State with plenty of opportunities left to increase his odds.

CJ Stroud Rises After Strong Showing Against Purdue:

Stroud is another quarterback who is still in this fight and holding a spot above Matt Corral, with his odds improving from +400 to +275 after he and the Ohio State Buckeyes took down a Purdue team that was hungry for more fresh off an exciting upset, 59-31. Stroud was about as perfect as he could have been expected to be, completing 31-of-38 passes for 361 yards with five touchdowns and zero interceptions as he engineered a dominant day through the air -- something the young quarterback hasn't been any stranger to in 2021. So far this season, he's completed just under 69% of his passes for 3,036 yards with 30 touchdowns and five interceptions on 311 attempts.

Stroud has a chance to continue making his case as Ohio State will wrap up the regular season against No. 7-ranked Michigan State and No. 8 Michigan. If Stroud can't take home the trophy this year, look for him to be a favorite next year.

Matt Corral Takes a Slight Dip:

Corral maintained his position after last week's performance but has fallen by a small margin, moving from +550 to +600. The way he's played through being hurt as of late has been admirable and he's undoubtedly still been a significant impact-maker in Lane Kiffin's high-powered Ole Miss offense.

In his latest showing, a 29-19 win over the visiting Texas A&M Aggies, Corral completed 24-of-37 passes for 247 yards with one touchdown and zero interceptions, remaining limited on the ground (an area he's made a difference in at several points this season), rushing for -5 yards on 10 attempts against the Aggies. In 2021, Corral has completed under 67% of his passes for 2,774 yards with 17 touchdowns and two interceptions. There's no doubt that Corral is one of the best quarterbacks in college football right now, but he's lacked the level of explosiveness and flashiness desired from a Heisman Trophy winner lately, even though it's obvious he's up against some adversity physically.

Kenny Pickett Stays Steady as Caleb Williams Takes Significant Fall:

Make no mistake about it, Pickett is still on the outside looking in as far as the odds go, but he's playing solid football as he continues his meteoric rise. The Pitt quarterback's odds remained at +2000 between this week and last week. In Pitt's thrilling 30-23 overtime win over UNC, Pickett completed 25-of-43 passes for 346 yards with three touchdowns and one interception, moving to a season completion percentage of 67.5% with 3,517 passing yards, 32 touchdowns and four interceptions.

One notable faller in this one is Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams who is now behind Cincinnati signal-caller Desmond Ridder as his chances fell from +900 to +5000. He's had some notable highs and lows this year since taking the starting gig from Spencer Rattler, most recently completing 10-of-19 passes for 146 yards with zero touchdowns and two interceptions in a 27-14 loss to the Baylor Bears. With names like TreVeyon Henderson, Sam Hartman and Ridder in the mix above Williams, it's going to be interesting to see if anyone can make a last-minute jump for the trophy, but it's easy to get the sense at this point that if any player is going to pull off the unexpected, it's going to be a lightning-hot Pickett.