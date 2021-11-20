Week 11 games that matter to the Cardinals in NFC playoff race

The Arizona Cardinals are very much in control of their playoff destiny where they stand in Week 11. They lead the NFC West and, at 8-2, are second in the NFC, behind only the Green Bay Packers, who are also 8-2 but hold a head-to-head tiebreaker over them.

However, it never hurts to get help, so, other than their divisional matchup against the Seattle Seahawks on the road, here are the games that matter most to the Cardinals in Week 11 and what outcomes benefit them most.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:





Previous shows:





and





Packers at Vikings

Aaron Rodgers

Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

The Packers are currently the No. 1 seed in the NFC by a tiebreaker over the Cardinals. So it would be great to see Kirk Cousins and co. pull off the upset win at home over Green Bay. If Green Bay loses and the Cardinals take care of business in Seattle, they would have a one-game lead over the Packers for the No. 1 seed.

Cowboys at Chiefs

(AP Photo/Gail Burton)

The Cowboys lead the NFC East at 7-2 and are a half-game behind the Cardinals and Packers in the NFC. A Chiefs win doesn’t hurt anyone in the NFC except for the Cowboys. Giving the Cowboys their third loss of the year only helps the Cardinals.

Longtime Cardinals fans hate the Cowboys anyway. It’s easy to root for the Chiefs in this game.

Giants at Buccaneers

The Bucs are 6-3 and lead the NFC South. They are already a game behind the Cardinals in the loss column, but adding another loss, making the division battle in the South a little more interesting would only help Arizona.

A Giants win helps the Cardinals the most.

1

1