Week 11: The five takeaways from Rutgers football’s 22-0 loss to No. 22 Iowa

On Saturday, Rutgers football (6-4, 3-4) lost their Week 11 road matchup against No. 22 Iowa (8-2, 5-2), 22-0.

The Scarlet Knights held the Hawkeyes to six points through three quarters, but the inability to move the chains on offense allowed Iowa to produce 16 points in the fourth quarter. Rutgers recorded 127 total yards on offense (93 passing yards and 34 rushing yards) in what was their worst performance of the season.

On defense, the Scarlet Knights had three players record double-digit tackles, with linebacker Mohamed Toure, defensive back Desmond Igbinosun, and linebacker Deion Jennings recording ten tackles each. Toure’s ten tackles in Week 11 is a career-high for the senior linebacker. Also, the Rutgers defense registered another week with a turnover when defensive back Max Melton added his second interception on the season.

Scroll below to find the five takeaways from Rutgers’ Week 11 loss to the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Quarterback Gavin Wimsatt had his worst performance of the season

Our man @tsakonas_chris put together every throw Gavin Wimsatt made yesterday against Iowa https://t.co/3XnvnYzVX3 pic.twitter.com/YbRhbfWrQB — Bobby Deren (@BobbyDeren) November 12, 2023

On Saturday, Rutgers junior quarterback Gavin Wimsatt registered a below-average performance, recording seven completions of 18 attempts for 93 yards and an interception. Wimsatt didn’t move the ball well through the air and on the ground, logging -2 rushing yards on three attempts. The Owensboro, Kentucky, native struggled to complete passes throughout the game, logging a 38.8 completion percentage. Rutgers’ offensive performance on Saturday was the first time they were shut out this season.

Rutgers defense held strong throughout the game

Picked off! 😮@RFootball takes it away in the red zone as the half winds down! pic.twitter.com/VoC0U3Ohsn — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 11, 2023

On defense, the Scarlet Knights had three players record double-digit tackles, and they held the Hawkeyes to six points through three quarters. The Rutgers defense had a tall task in Week 11, holding the Hawkeyes to minimum points on Saturday. Rutgers defensive coordinator Joe Harasymiak gave the Scarlet Knights a fighting chance against the No. 22 Hawkeyes, but Rutgers’ inability to produce points led to their 22-0 loss. The Rutgers’ defense was on the field for over half of the game (38:22) in Week 11.

Senior defensive lineman Isaiah Iton saw more snaps in Week 11

After a strong performance against Ohio State, Isaiah Iton keeps progressing for Rutgers football https://t.co/ZKp87kEsZo pic.twitter.com/au7lOqExYT — RutgersWire (@RutgersWire) November 10, 2023

Rutgers senior defensive lineman Isaiah Iton has seen his snaps increase over the last few weeks. The 6-foot-3, 290-pound lineman recorded four tackles in Week 11, improving his season totals to 32. Through ten games this season, the Houston, Texa, native has logged 1.5 tackles for loss and .5 sacks. Iton transferred from Ole Miss in the offseason and is slowly transitioning into a single-gap defensive lineman.

The Scarlet Knights were held under 150 yards of total offense

Chop The Moment 🪓 pic.twitter.com/4BsP0laoGP — Rutgers Football (@RFootball) November 11, 2023

Rutgers offense only managed to record 127 total yards in Week 11, their worst performance on the season. On the ground, the Scarlet Knights recorded 34 yards on 23 attempts, averaging 1.5 yards per carry. Quarterback Gavin Wimsatt logged 93 yards through the air, the third lowest this season. Rutgers went up against the No. 8 ranked defense in college football on Saturday, and the Hawkeyes showed their dominance in Week 11.

Wide receiver set a career-high in receiving yards

Gavin Wimsatt hits Ian Strong who makes a man miss for a gain of 29 yards!@IanStrong23 | @GavinWimsatt pic.twitter.com/aybQM8aNxC — Rutgers Football (@RFootball) November 11, 2023

Rutgers freshman wide receiver Ian Strong recorded his best performance in his young career, logging three catches for 47 receiving yards on Saturday. The Coram, New York, native has recorded 13 catches for 182 yards and two touchdowns through ten games this season. The St. Anthony’s prospect has slowly transitioned into an offensive weapon for the Scarlet Knights as he continues to develop into a Power Five player.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire