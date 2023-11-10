Week 11: The five keys for a Rutgers’ victory against the Hawkeyes

On Saturday, Rutgers football will travel to Iowa to face the Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium in a Week 11 matchup. This will mark the fourth all-time game on the gridiron between Rutgers and Iowa.

Last season, the Scarlet Knights dropped their Big Ten opener to Iowa 27-10, with the Hawkeyes forcing multiple turnovers against the Rutgers offense. The Scarlet Knights out-gained the Hawkeyes 361-277, and the Rutgers defense held them to a third down conversion rate of 11.1 percent (1-for-9).

On Saturday, the Scarlet Knights will face an Iowa offense ranked No. 13 in scoring among the Big Ten Conference, averaging 18.4 points per game. Through nine games this season, the Hawkeyes have recorded 166 points, scoring 17 touchdowns and 14 field goals.

On the defensive side of the ball, the Hawkeyes are ranked No. 4 in the Big Ten for total defense, holding opponents to an average of 13.7 points per game.

The Scarlet Knights need to slow down Iowa running back Leshon Williams

LESHON WILLIAMS 82 YARDS TO THE HOUSE! pic.twitter.com/vzBFKKWaLn — Heavens! (@HeavensFX) October 14, 2023

In Week 11, the Rutgers defense needs to key in on Iowa running back Leshon Williams. Williams is ranked No. 8 in the Big Ten Conference with 551 rushing yards through nine games. The Chicago, Illinois, native has recorded 110 carries for 551 rushing yards with one touchdown, averaging five yards per carry and 61.2 yards per game. The 5-foot-10, 208-pound junior running back registered his best performance of the season against Wisconsin in Week 7 when Williams logged 174 yards on 25 carries and a touchdown.

The Rutgers defense needs to make the Hawkeyes one-dimensional

The Hawkeyes lean heavily on their rushing attack, and if the Scarlet Knights can key in on the run, they will force Iowa to be one-dimensional on offense. As a team, Iowa has attempted 203 passes and only completed 93 for 997 yards, seven touchdowns, and seven interceptions. On the ground, the Hawkeyes have registered 304 rushing attempts for 1031 yards and eight touchdowns, averaging 3.39 yards per carry.

The Scarlet Knights need to lean on offensive weapon Kyle Monangai

Leaving this kid off should be a damn crime What else does he have to do, to gain national respect? https://t.co/pqLaHuc0zg pic.twitter.com/2UvShVhCIS — CFBTalkDaily (@CFBTalkDaily) November 7, 2023

Heading into Saturday’s matchup, Rutgers junior running back Kyle Monangai is the top offensive weapon for the Scarlet Knights. The Roseland, New Jersey, is the No. 1 ranking running back in the Big Ten, recording 903 yards through nine games. Also, Monangai is ranked No. 3 among running backs in the Big Ten with seven rushing touchdowns. In Week 10, Monangai rushed for 159 yards, the second-best rushing total for a Scarlet Knight against a ranked opponent.

Rutgers offense has to be better inside the red zone

Crazy trick play for Rutgers as Gavin Wimsatt gives the ball to Kyle Monangai through his legs and takes it 45 yards. pic.twitter.com/RXaG0XMfp0 — Josh Meyers (@JoshCMeyers) November 4, 2023

Last week, the Scarlet Knights had six trips inside the red zone and only produced 16 points. Inside the red zone, the Scarlet Knights recorded three field goals, two turnovers (one interception and one turnover on downs), and a touchdown against No. 1 Ohio State. Rutgers outgained the Buckeyes, but their inability to produce touchdowns in the red zone led to their 35-16 loss in Week 10. The Scarlet Knights will look to adjust their red zone offense to surpass the Hawkeyes on Saturday.

Linebacker Mohamed Toure needs to continue his strong play for the Rutgers defense

The Menace 😈 Mohamed Toure drops into coverage and intercepts it! We take over on the Ohio State 46 yard line. @mohamed_1k | #Darkside pic.twitter.com/rSQQMx2kq3 — Rutgers Football (@RFootball) November 4, 2023

Rutgers’ 6-foot-2, 240-pound linebacker Mohamed Toure has been the anchor of the Scarlet Knights defense through nine games this season. Heading into Week 11, Toure is ranked No. 15 in the Big Ten and No. 2 on his team with 58 tackles. He has averaged 6.4 tackles per game and has recorded 2.5 sacks in nine games. The Pleasantville, New Jersey, native tied his season-high eight tackles last week against No. 1 Ohio State and will look to build off that performance against the Hawkeyes.

