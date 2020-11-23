Week 11 Fantasy Football Wrap: Titans @ Ravens

Tennessee Titans outlast Baltimore Ravens, 30-24

Lamar Jackson was OK during a matchup most were hoping for an eruption, as it doesn’t appear Baltimore’s offense will be fixed anytime soon. It was nice to see Mark Andrews so involved, as was seeing J.K. Dobbins emerge as the Ravens’ apparent new lead back, but Marquise Brown’s nightmare season bottomed out with three catchless targets that included one ugly drop against a Titans defense that entered allowing the second-most fantasy points to wide receivers. Is Dez Bryant really going to have more fantasy value down the stretch? … Derrick Henry’s second overtime touchdown of the season was also the 50th TD run of his career, literally handing the Ravens an L.

[Week 11 Recaps: NE-HOU | NYJ-LAC | PHI-CLE | ATL-NO | CIN-WFT | DET-CAR | PIT-JAX | BAL-TEN | MIA-DEN | GB-IND | DAL-MIN | KC-LV]

Highlight of the game

AJ BROWN IS A GROWN MAN

pic.twitter.com/vFEjWyJjJr — PFF (@PFF) November 22, 2020

Follow Dalton Del Don on Twitter