Week 11 Fantasy Football Wrap: Steelers @ Jaguars
Pittsburgh Steelers crush Jacksonville Jaguars, 27-3
Props to Jacksonville for attempting an onside kick after going up 3-0 early, as big underdogs should increase variance like that, although one could argue giving the ball back to Jake Luton (15.5 Passer Rating) wouldn’t increase the team’s win probability … Ben Roethlisberger got 5.8 YPA against a Jaguars defense that entered allowing an NFL-high 8.6 YPA, and James Conner once again got removed from the goal-line, disappointing some fantasy managers in a highly favorable matchup. Of course, Pittsburgh won by 24 points anyway, as the team improved to 10-0 for the first time in franchise history ... Diontae Johnson saw a whopping 16 targets, including this highlight-worthy grab, while Chase Claypool became the first player in the Super Bowl era to record 10 TD catches in the first 10 games of his career.
Highlight of the game
Diontae Johnson’s absurd catch 😮
(via @thecheckdown)
