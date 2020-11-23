Week 11 Fantasy Football Wrap: Steelers @ Jaguars

Pittsburgh Steelers crush Jacksonville Jaguars, 27-3

Props to Jacksonville for attempting an onside kick after going up 3-0 early, as big underdogs should increase variance like that, although one could argue giving the ball back to Jake Luton (15.5 Passer Rating) wouldn’t increase the team’s win probability … Ben Roethlisberger got 5.8 YPA against a Jaguars defense that entered allowing an NFL-high 8.6 YPA, and James Conner once again got removed from the goal-line, disappointing some fantasy managers in a highly favorable matchup. Of course, Pittsburgh won by 24 points anyway, as the team improved to 10-0 for the first time in franchise history ... Diontae Johnson saw a whopping 16 targets, including this highlight-worthy grab, while Chase Claypool became the first player in the Super Bowl era to record 10 TD catches in the first 10 games of his career.

[Week 11 Recaps: NE-HOU | NYJ-LAC | PHI-CLE | ATL-NO | CIN-WFT | DET-CAR | PIT-JAX | BAL-TEN | MIA-DEN | GB-IND | DAL-MIN | KC-LV]

Highlight of the game

Follow Dalton Del Don on Twitter