Week 11 Fantasy Football Wrap: Lions @ Panthers

Detroit Lions get shut out by Carolina Panthers, 20-0

P.J. Walker had a couple of bad picks but was plenty competent otherwise, taking advantage of a favorable matchup to help keep all three Carolina receivers relevant. Matthew Stafford, on the other hand, struggled badly while playing through a sprained thumb and without Kenny Golladay, Danny Amendola, and D’Andre Swift. Stafford has dramatic splits with/without Kenny G this season, and Sunday he had a 51-yard TD to Marvin Jones called back by an inconsequential five-yard penalty, as it’s been a rough season for the Lions … In a prime matchup and with Detroit missing many pieces on offense including Swift, the once-promising Kerryon Johnson still finished with fewer carries and yards than 35-year-old Adrian Peterson … Why not target T.J. Hockenson more?

Highlight of the game

The Lions defense seems like a fair transition from the XFL to the NFL for PJ Walker pic.twitter.com/GzHjFZB92c — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) November 22, 2020

